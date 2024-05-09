Highlights from Colts WR Josh Downs’ offseason media availability

Indianapolis Colts second-year wide receiver Josh Downs met with the media recently while players take part in offseason programs.

Here are the highlights from Down’s availability. To watch the full video, click here.

– The biggest difference from Year 1 to Year 2 for Downs is having that year of experience under his belt and being more comfortable with the coaches, players, and the environment. Downs is focused on owning his role. “We’re striving for the best. AR is excited, and we’re going to be explosive.”

– Downs says he has some “little things” he can improve on Year 2. He specifies the route releases and adds that he left some plays on the field last year, along with identifying coverages better.

– Anthony Richardson is a lot more comfortable. He’s joking around a lot and taking control of the team. “I see a real competitor and a real gamer.”

– Contributing to a Year 2 leap for Downs will be the better understanding he has of the offense and knowing what everyone’s role is, along with having a good understanding of the type of competition he’s going up against each week.

– Reggie Wayne told Downs that opposing defenses will be game-planning more for him this year.

– In addition to identifying coverages, Downs also wants to work on certain fundamentals, which includes refinement as a route runner and being more versatile in the types of routes he runs.

– Downs mentions that he is fully healthy this offseason, unlike last, allowing him to get a head start compared to a year ago.

– Competition “is a great thing.” When there are multiple players who opponents have to worry about, it opens up opportunities for everyone.

– Downs says that he loves scramble drills and that a lot of big plays can be generated in those moments. With Richardson, “it’ll help us make even more explosive plays.”

– Downs on Adonai Mitchell: “I’ve always thought he was a really explosive player.” Downs adds that when the Colts took Mitchell he was really excited.

– Downs message to Mitchell, both of whom thought they should have been drafted sooner than they were: “Come in, compete every day. Earn the respect of your guys and then earn the respect of your quarterback.”

– “It means a lot,” said Downs about having Wayne’s experience as his coach in the receiver room. Downs adds that Wayne does a good job of coaching each receiver differently based on their strengths and weaknesses.

– “Everybody on the team loves coach Shane,” said Downs. Steichen emphasizes being a professional in all aspects of preparation -walk-throughs and practices – and going out there each time like it’s your last opportunity. “He keeps us in check, everybody respects him, and we love playing for him.”

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire