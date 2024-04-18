Highland League: Buckie Thistle, Brechin City and Fraserburgh eye title

This season's Highland League will come to a thrilling conclusion on Saturday, with three teams in contention to be crowned champions.

Buckie Thistle, Brechin City and Fraserburgh will all take dreams of glory in to the campaign's final fixtures.

Buckie are in the box seat, but by a slender margin.

A remarkable run of five wins in just nine days has taken Graeme Stewart's side above Brechin at the summit, but only by a better goal difference of two.

They both sit on 78 points, with Fraserburgh three behind and waiting to pounce should the top two slip up.

As it stands - top three in Highland League [BBC]

Buckie bring the curtain down on their campaign at home to mid-table Keith, while Brechin travel to play seventh-placed Brora Rangers - a game that is taking place in Golspie because of drainage work at their opponents' ground.

Barring any shock final-day results, the title will be decided by the team that wins by the biggest tally, with Brechin needing to win by three more than Buckie.

But there is a twist, with an outside chance Fraserburgh could end up with their hands on the trophy.

'The Broch' need a win - while their rivals both lose - and a sizeable goal difference swing, for that scenario to become reality.

But they will certainly fancy their chances of racking up plenty of goals in their final match - a home date with Strathspey Thistle, who are bottom of the table with a whopping 140 goals conceded in their 33 league fixtures.

Whatever happens, it will be the end of one journey for the team that finishes top of the pile - and the start of another.

The Highland League champions go on to a play-off against their Lowland League counterparts, East Kilbride.

The winner of that one then takes on the side that finishes bottom of League Two for a place in the SPFL next season.