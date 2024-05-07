High schools: Lodi swimmer qualifies for state at section finals

May 6—The Lodi High swim team had a successful day on Friday at the Sac-Joaquin Section Championships, placing eighth in the girls standings and 14th in the boys standings out of 36 teams competing.

Individually, Lodi freshman Rebecca Welch won the 100-yard breaststroke with a two-second cushion, finishing the final race at 1 minute, 3.25 seconds. Second-place Melanie Quinto of Del Oro touched the wall at 1:05.41, and teammate Claire DeVries placed fifth at 1:06.44.

With the top three in each swimming event qualifying for the state championships, Welch will compete at Clovis West on May 10 and 11.

Other Lodi swimmers in the girls finals and consolation finals included the 200-yard medley relay team of Holly Wilson, Welch, Molly Thurlow and Kaylee Maldonado, which placed fifth at 1:49.72; the 400-yard freestyle team of Welch, DeVries, Maldonado and Thurlow (sixth at 3:38.99), the 200-yard freestyle relay team of DeVries, Nina Brandstad, D.J. Mancuso and Ellie Mortenson (ninth at 1:42.59), Welch in the 200-yard individual medley (seventh at 2:10.11), and Lexi Reynolds in the 100 backstroke (14th at 1:00.98).

For Lodi's varsity boys, the team of Evan Peterson, Wyatt Reynolds, Dylan Takahashi and Caden Zicari placed fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:27.44) and 10th in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:15.99), while Reynolds placed 12th in the 100-yard butterfly (51.75).

In the frosh-soph boys, Lodi's Temple Marcee was seventh in the 100-yard butterfly, and joined forces with John Hammer, Gian Jay and Asher Sroufe to place fourth in both the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relays. Tokay's Rian Dimalanta was 13th in the 100-yard freestyle and 15th in the 5-yard freestyle.

Tokay had three divers in the boys finals — Simon Jolber was sixth with 245.15 points, Reuben Ripken was eighth at 232.85, and Joshua Young was 12th at 196.35.

TRACK AND FIELD

TCAL Championships

The Lodi High girls track team missed out on winning the TCAL finals on Friday, with 132 points to Lincoln's 134. In the boys standings, St. Mary's won with 144 points, with Lodi fourth at 60 and Tokay fifth at 48.

Individually, the top eight in each event move on to the SJS D-I meet, with is today and Thursday at Folsom High.

For the Lodi girls, those who qualified are Kiah Aitken (first in the 800 at 2:21.63, first in the 1,600 at 5:10.42 and first in the 3,200 at 12:11.58), Gracelynne Duenas (first in the shot put at 35-4 and first in the discus at 117-10), Keily Ramirez (first in the pole vault at 10-0 and fifth in the 300 hurdles at 49.58), Zoe Aitken (second in the 800 at 2:21.79, second in the 1,600 at 5:19.24 and second in the 3,200 at 12:12.04), Kaitlyn Harper (third in the 400 at 1:00.41 and fifth in the 200 at 27.04), Samantha Stone (third in the 1,600 at 5:28.53, fourth in the 800 at 2:26.71 and fourth in the 3,200 at 12:15.46), Nayelie Vargas-Corona (fourth in the discus at 95-8), Karis Mann (fourth in the pole vault at 9-0 and sixth in the triple jump at 31-8.5), Abigail Deise (tied for fifth in the pole vault at 8-6), Amelia Johnson (seventh in the 1,600 at 5:40.49 and eighth in the 3,200 at 12:35.96), Lily Sweetman (seventh in the 100 hurdles at 19.30), Keara Shoup (seventh in the high jump at 4-8), the 4-by-800 relay team (second at 10:49.00), the 4-by-100 relay team (fifth at 55.28), and the 4-by-400 relay team (fourht at 4:29.24).

Qualifiers for the Tokay girls are Kayleen Tuavao (second in the shot put at 33-11.5 and second in the discus at 112-11 and second in the triple jump at 32-2.5), Ashlynn Doolan (fifth in the 800 at 2:27.38), Brooke Frisk (sixth in the high jump at 4-10), Kaci Whatley (eighth in the pole vault at 8-6), the 4-by-800 relay team (third at 11:34.12), the 4-by-100 relay team (fourth at 52.96), and the 4-by-400 relay team (third at 4:27.70).

Qualifiers for the Lodi boys are Stephen Holbo (first in the shot put at 47-11 and fourth in the discus at 131-10), Alex Mendoza (second in the 3,200 at 10:14.44, fourth in the 1,600 at 4:34.90 and seventh in the 800 at 2:04.50), Mark Adkins (second in the 110 hurdles at 15.65 and fourth in the 300 hurdles at 42.38), Nick Isaiah Gaona (second in the pole vault at 13-6), Victor Manuel Hernandez (sixth in the discus at 129-9), Coleman Smiley (sixth in the high jump at 5-6), Hugo Gonzalez (seventh in the high jump at 5-6), Brian Puac Ramos (seventh in the shot put at 40-11), the 4-by-100 relay team (fifth at 44.74), the 4-by-400 relay team (fourth at 3:38.97), and the 4-by-800 relay team (third at 9:26.76).

Qualifying for the Tokay boys are Joshua Young (first in the pole vault at 14-0 and fourth in the 400 at 41.32), Simon Kolber (third in the pole vault at 13-0 and eighth in the high jump at 5-6), Marcus Castro (fourth in the long jump at 20-4 and eighth in the 400 at 54.13), Daniel Barajas (fifth in the 1,600 at 4:44.63, fifth in the 3,200 at 10:22.71 and eighth in the 800 at 2:09.51), John Carlo Agbayani (fifth in the 110 hurdles at 16.56 and fifth in the 300 hurdles at 42.38), Brandon Le (sixth in the 400 at 52.31), Jacob Ray (sixth in the high jump at 6-4), Edmond Zimmer (sixth in the 3,200 at 10:50.13 and eighth in the 1,600 at 4:59.96), Jacob Norman (eighth in the 300 hurdles at 43.80), the 4-by-100 relay team (sixth at 44.85), the 4-by-400 relay team (fifth at 4:10.86), and the 4-by-800 relay team (fifth at 9:44.80).

BASEBALL

Playoff brackets

The section released its baseball playoff brackets on Saturday, and two local teams have home games today.

Lodi High, which finished the season with an 18-9 record and placed second in the TCAL at 9-6, earned the No. 5 seed in Division I and will host No. 10 Enochs out of Modesto. Enochs tied for second place in the Central California Athletic League at 9-6, and went 15-13 overall in the regular season. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Zupo Field.

Liberty Ranch, which finished third in the Sierra Valley Conference at 9-6 and 15-8 overall for No. 7 in D-IV, will host No. 10Venture Academy out of Stockton. VA won the Central California Athletic Alliance at 10-0, and finished 13-8 overall. That game is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Galt Community Park.