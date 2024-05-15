High schools: Goffstown's Durham pitches no-hitter; Stewart leads Pembroke

May 14—Noah Durham pitched a no-hitter, leading Goffstown past Windham 9-0 in baseball on Monday.

Durham walked five and fanned 17, and also contributed a two-run double. Cam Hujsak added two singles and an RBI for the Grizzlies, who improved to 9-5.

In other baseball action, Owen Stewart pitched a four-hitter, leading Pembroke past John Stark 8-1. Zac Bemis had two hits and three RBIs, and Andrew Fitzgerald contributed two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Spartans, who improved to 5-7.

BASEBALL

Concord 6, Bishop Guertin 4

Concord: Jeness, 5 IP, 8 H.

BG: Isaac Crivac, 2 singles, RBI; Josh Wilson, Ryan Haskell, 2 singles each.

Bedford 10, Alvirne 0 (5 innings)

Bedford: Jimmy Gilbert, 5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER; Carter Crowley, 3-for-3 (triple, double, single), RBI; Patrick Foulis, 2-run double; Henry Dubois, HR, 3 RBIs; Peter Suozzo, HR.

Pinkerton 11, Spaulding 0 (5 innings)

Pinkerton: Boucher, 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 7Ks; Marshall, triple, single, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Braiser, 2 singles, 2 RBIs.

Exeter 11, Concord 0 (5 innings)

Exeter: Schimoler, 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 Ks; Caron, triple, single, 2 RBIs, run scored; Dever, 2 singles, RBI, run scored.

SOFTBALL

Londonderry 3, Portsmouth 0

Londonderry: Cutuli, 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 16Ks; Flaherty, homer, 2 RBIs.

Portsmouth: Sorolacki, 6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 Ks.

Pinkerton 5, Spaulding 2

Pinkerton (13-1): Julia Caruso (4-1): 7 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 12Ks; Maddy Moore, 3rd homer of season; Maddie Schoenenberger, 2 hits.

Salem 8, Nashua South 5

Salem: Lucacio, 3 singles, 2 runs; Lucier, 2 singles, 3 runs; Poulin, double, 2 singles, 3 RBIs.

South: Daley, double, single, 2 runs, RBI; Leblond, 2 singles, run, RBI; Gates, 2 singles.

Londonderry 8, Wachusett (Mass.) 2

Londonderry: Kearney, 7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 17 Ks; Kearney, homer, single, 3 RBIs, 2 runs scored; Crowley, homer, single, 3 RBIs, 1 run scored; Flaherty, homer, single, 2 RBIs, run scored.

Windham 3, Goffstown 2

Windham: Bell Yantosca, tying HR in 7th inning; Claire Ballard followed with the triple and Kate Ballard singled her home for the winning run; Claire Ballard, Kelly Wright combined on a 4-hitter; Anna Mitrou, HR.

BOYS LACROSSE

Andover, Mass. 15, Pinkerton 7

Pinkerton (9-6): Matt Gormady, 4g; Tyler Barry, Ben Quintiliani, Adam Scala, 1g each; Owen Perkins, 10 saves; Dylan Stingel, 17/22 on faceoffs.

Derryfield 15, Hanover 5

Derryfield (11-2): Dom Cercone, 4g,2a; Ryan Maxwell, 3g,2a; Chili Cabot, 2g,2a; John Kramer, 2g,4a; Cooper Ketcham, 2g,4a; Garrett Lande, 2g; Caleb May, Brady Doldo, Logan Dyer, 1g each; Max Fowler, 1g,1a; Jackson Hatfield, 13/13 on faceoffs; Dylan Clyne, 7/10 on faceoffs; Parker Lebiedz, 2 saves; Liam England, Jaxon DeYoung, 1 save each.

Hanover (5-6): Jon Scherer, 3g; Skyler Clapp, Michael Anderson, 1g each; Henry Cotter, 17 saves.

Timberlane 9, Windham 7

Windham: Ryan Parke, Nate Crowley, 2g each; Matt Desmarais, 3g,2a.

Merrimack 13, Manchester 7

Merrimac; Conor Dunn, 4g,2a; Henry Tobin, 1g,3a; Nathaniel Bergin, 2g,1a; Max Giles, 3g,2a; Sean Anderson, 2g,1a; Cayden Dine, 1g.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Kingswood 15, Memorial 12

Memorial: Elma Stitkovac, 6g; Lily Hall, 2g; Lyla Colangelo, 3g,2a; Maya Blight, 1g,1a; Arianna Villafane, 17 saves.

Merrimack Valley 14, Spaulding 3

Spaulding: Kate McCawley, Naomi Brake, Sarah Lin, 1g.

GIRLS TENNIS

Derryfield 8, Alvirne 1

1. Sophia Correnti, D, def. Emma Coppi 8-4; Sofia Koshy, D, def. Lily Belmore 8-0; Annabelle Crotty, D, def. Zailyn O'Leary 8-0; Charlotte Smith, D, def. Samantha Schiller 8-1; Pola Jankowska, D, def. Courteny Anderson 8-0; Sarina Punjabi, D, def. Ella Proulx 8-0.

Correnti/Smith, D, def. Coppi/O'Leary, 8-0; Koshy/Crotty, D, def. Belmore/Proul 8-2; Schiller/Anderson, A, def. Zora Brady/Pragyee Gurung 8-1.

Salem 8, Concord 1

Mia Contarino, S, def. Nadia Hanna 8-0; Molly Mosto, S, def. Maddie Mikkelson 8-2; Chelsey Blanchette, S, def. Sarah Saleem 8-2; Jovanna Flaherty, S, def. Vanessa Rice 8-3; Kat Tewksbury, C, def. Madison Harding 8-6; Juno Battaglia, S, def. L. Labombard 8-5.

Contarino/Mosto, S, def. Hanna/Mikkelson 8-3; Flaherty/Battaglia, S, def. Saleem/M.Moffett 8-2; Blanchette/Sidney Mikhael, S, def. Rice/Labombard 8-2.

Pinkerton 7, Spaulding 2

Amelia Coyle (PA) def Maddy Gagnon 8-0; Mia Rivard (PA) def Stella Mitropoulos 8-1; Sophia Canderozzi (PA) def Lucy Gosselin 8-2; Bridget Gorrie (PA) def Ashley Stewart 8-0; Tatley Leslie (S) def Gianna Ghanem 8-6; Gabby Chouinrad (PA) def Sydney Daly 9-88 (7-2).

Coyle/Rivard (PA) def Gagnon/Mitropoulos 8-0; Canderozzi/Gorrie (PA) def Stewart/Leslie 8-2; Prieto/Daly (S) def Emily Olson/Leigha Lemay 8-3.

Records: Pinkerton, 7-5; Spaulding, 4-8.

BOYS TENNIS

Windham 6, Goffstown 3

Tim Wang, W, def. Gunner Burnham; 8-3; Gilbert Feke, W, def. Tyler Dionne 9-7; Dylan Wu, W, def. Coen Soucy 8-3; Shayan Biswas, W, def. Chris Umstead 8-6; Liam O'Brian, G, def. Ben Carillo 8-2; Jake Bates, G, def. Russell Adler 8-1.

Wang/Feke, W, def. Burnham/Soucy 8-3; Dionne/O'Brian, G, def. Wu/Biswas 8-5; Carillo/Biswas, W, def Umstead/Bates 8-6.

Records: Goffstown, 10-2; Windham, 11-0.

Keene 9, Merrimack 0

Ethan Lewis, K, def. Mikhail Agapov 8-0; Matt McGreer, K, def. Jeremy Nigen 8-1; Sam Bergeron, K, def. Wayne Alexander 8-0; Josiah Longley, K, def. Lucas Goldberg 8-0; Sammy Howe, K, def. Felix Rattunde 8-1; Malkamu Visser, K, def. Lucas Allgayer 8-1.

Lewis/McGreer, K, def. Agapov/Goldberg 8-1; Bergeron/Howe, K, def. Alexander/Rattunde 8-4; M. Visser/Silas Visser, K, def. Gabe Grantham/Allgayer 8-1.

Alvirne 8, Merrimack 1

Sam Hergenhahn, A, def. Jeremy Nigen 8-2; Zack Proulx, A, def. Wayne Alexander 8-2; Calel Lambert, A, def. Nithin Sathappan 8-5; Sean Mendes, A, def. Lucas Goldberg 8-3; Dylan Burke, A, def. Felix Rattunde 8-4; Owen Surprenant, A, def. Lucas Allgayer 8-4.

Proulx/Lambert, A, def. Nigen/Sathappan 8-1; Hergenhahn/Surprenant, A, def. Alexander/Allgayer 8-1; Goldberg/Rattunde, M, def. Cam Madden/Jeronimo Tamaya 8-3.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Windham 3, Pinkerton 0

25-17, 25-12, 25-8

Windham: Will Collins, Adam Ross, Noah Allan, 9 kills each; Jacob Laher, 8 digs; Jack Begley, 20 assists, 4 blocks; Noah Allan, 3 aces (9 service points).