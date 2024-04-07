High school track and field: Top performances in 2024 (Week 5)

High School athletes gather at BYU in Provo to compete for the state track and field championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The fifth week of the high school track and field season was a quiet one with only a couple of meets since most schools were on spring break. There were still a few noteworthy performances though, including a jump from Crimson Cliffs’ Austin Easton in the long jump that ranks top 10 in state history.

Here’s a look at the top boys and girls track and field performances in all 38 events for the 2024 season.

Individuals are only listed once if they have multiple top-15 results in the same event; wind times are not included. Only performances at in-state sanctioned meets are included.

Note for coaches, if one of your athletes has a top-15 performance that isn’t listed, please contact prep editor James Edward at prepstats@deseretnews.com.

Boys top performances

100 meters

10.61 — Tyler West, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

10.76 — Easton Lott, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

10.77 — Jerome Myles, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

10.78 — Dominic Overby, West Jordan, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

10.86 — Nakosi Swain, Weber, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

10.95 — Jacob Hamlin, Weber, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

10.96 — Malakai Alofipo, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

10.96 — William West, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

10.97 — Wyatt Harmer, Syracuse, Jr. (3/20 at Farmington)

11.00 — Chryshaun Lee, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

11.00 — Qwentyn Petty, Canyon View, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

11.01 — Mathew Hall, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

11.02 — D’Angelo Mayes, Syracuse, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

11.03 — Evan Morton, Alta, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

11.04 — Preston Rasmussen, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

Note: State record is 10.47 by Murray’s Brian Hazelgren in 1981.

200 meters

21.79 — Jerome Myles, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

21.82 — Preston Rasmussen, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

21.88 — Dominic Overby, West Jordan, Sr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

21.92 — Chryshaun Lee, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

22.00 — Asher Groft, Canyon View, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

21.01 — Mason Hamilton, Corner Canyon, So. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

22.07 — Evan Morton, Alta, So. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

22.11 — Mathew Hall, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

22.13 — Brock White, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

22.15 — Tate Kjar, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

22.31 — William West, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

22.37 — Tyson Pugmire, Maple Mountain, So. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

22.37 — Qwentyn Petty, Canyon View, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

22.40 — Preston Rasmussen, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

22.41 — Haven Halladay, Timpview, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

Note: State record is 20.96 by Pine View’s Dominique McKenzie in 2021.

400 meters

48.31 — Dominic Overby, West Jordan, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

48.43 — Brogan Garrett, Morgan, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

48.73 — Nathan Halladay, Timvpiew, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

48.91 — Asher Groft, Canyon View, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

49.01 — Bode Jensen, Farmington, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

49.08 — Nik Larsen, Weber, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

49.18 — Haven Halladay, Timpview, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

49.55 — David DeGroot, Bonneville, So. (3/29 at Juab)

49.65 — Grant Nelson, Woods Cross, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

50.02 — Bode Jensen, Farmington, Sr. (3/26 at Syracuse)

50.03 — Jack Weaver, Timpview, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

50.03 — Qwenty Petty, Canyon View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

50.14 — Beau Miller, Clearfield, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

50.58 — Wyatt Andres, Park City, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

50.60 — Tyson Pugmire, Maple Mountain, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 46.24 by Syracuse’s Hunter Woodhall in 2017.

800 meters

1:52.69 — Noah Nielson, American Fork, 1:52.69 (3/22 at Pine View)

1:53.34 — JoJo Jourdon, Olympus, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

1:54.35 — William Steadman, Herriman, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

1:55.45 — Isaac Sohler, Mountain View, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

1:55.49 — Mckay Wells, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

1:55.78 — Sam Ghiz, Riverton, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

1:55.92 — Gabe Hooper, Viewmont, Sr. (3/26 at Syracuse)

1:56.16 — Ryker Bement, American Fork, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

1:56.35 — Andrew Marks, Herriman, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

1:56.54 — Phillip Olsen, Bountiful, Sr. (3/26 at Syracuse)

1:56.84 — Kaden Evans, American Fork, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

1:56.98 — Max Hofheins, Herriman, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

1:57.17 — Braxton Cravens, Bear River, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

1:57.41 — Tucker Giles, Morgan, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

1:57.42 — Tayshaun Ogomo, Herriman, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 1:49.77 by Davis’ Logan MacKay in 2016.

1,600 meters

4:04.60 — JoJo Jourdon, Olympus, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:04.78 — Daniel Simmons, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:09.71 — Kaden Evans, American Fork, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:09.92 — William Steadman, Herriman, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:10.80 — Ben Jaster, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:12.81 — Isaac Sohler, Mountian View, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:12.87 — Tayshaun Ogomo, Herriman, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:13.84 — Samuel Ghiz, Riverton, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:14.03 — Zach Hillhouse, Pleasant Grove, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

4:14.25 — Caleb Woolford, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:14.88 — Ben Bradshaw, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:15.00 — Tanner Orton, Bingham, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:15.19 — Noah Nielson, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:15.36 — Jack Beckstrom, Herriman, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:15.45 — Ezra Nelson, Skyridge, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

Note: Previous state record was 4:05.16 by Skyline’s Thomas Boyden in 2020.

3,200 meters

8:42.47 — Daniel Simmons, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

8:57.19 — Ben Jaster, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

9:05.71 — Corbin Randall, Riverton, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

9:06.11 — Vance Langston, Brighton, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

9:06.65 — Jack Beckstrom, Herriman, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

9:10.27 — Wiiliam Steadman, Herriman, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

9:10.46 — Austin Wetfall, Orem, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

9:11.71 — Maxwell Orr, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

9:12.06 — Tanner Orton, Bingham, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

9:12.23 — Max Hofheins, Herriman, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

9:14.93 — Caleb Woolford, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

9:16.14 — Deiderik Witt, Timpanogos, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

9:16.36 — Noah Manwaring, Herriman, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

9:17.39 — Jackson Spencer, Syracuse, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

9:19.21 — Nathan Rummler, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

Note: Previous state record was 8:49.05 by American Fork’s Daniel Simmons in 2023.

110 hurdles

14.22 — Semaj Thompson, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

14.24 — Matt Maclennan, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

14.44 — Denver Spanheimer, Payson, Jr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

14.52 — Nathan Howard, Mountain View, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

14.54 — Josh Hamblin, Weber, So. (3/22 at Pine View)

14.55 — Trevor Gough, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

14.70 — Beaumont La Fleur, Brighton, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

14.70 — Kaden Haight, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

14.72 — Austin Eaton, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (4/5 at Hurricane)

14.77 — Nathan Howard, Mountain View, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

14.78 — Josh Hamblin, Weber, So. (3/27 at Bonneville)

15.16 — Caleb Miyamoto, Clearfield, So. (3/20 at Farmington)

15.34 — McKoy Smith, Cedar, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

15.47 — Ty Ottenschot, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 13.81 by West Jordan’s Jake Garlick in 2000.

300 hurdles

37.26 — Trevor Gough, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

37.74 — Semaj Thompson, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

38.07 — Josh Hamblin, Weber, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

38.66 — McKoy Smith, Cedar, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

38.81 — Matthew Maclennan, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

39.43 — Beaumont LaFleur, Brighton, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

39.45 — Nathan Howard, Mountain View, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

39.76 — Austin Easton, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

39.85 — Matt Maclennan, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

40.07 — Caleb Huff, Bingham, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

40.52 — Erick Robinson, South Sevier, Jr. (3/16 at Carbon)

40.79 — Isaac Bender, Juab, Sr. (3/16 at Carbon)

40.80 — Caleb Steele, Copper Hills, Sr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

40.86 — Sam Brumbaugh, Davis, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

40.88 — Shane Farley, Weber, Jr. (4/5 at Hurricane)

Note: State record is 36.30 by Woods Cross’ Cam Dopp in 2013.

4x100 relay

41.82 — Corner Canyon (4/5 at Hurricane)

41.97 — Snow Canyon (3/28 at Desert Hills)

42.27 — Crimson Cliffs (3/28 at Desert Hills)

42.89 — Park City (3/15 at Lone Peak)

43.22 — Lone Peak (3/25 at Timpanogos)

43.36 — Weber (3/27 at Bonneville)

43.49 — Clearfield (3/15 at Lone Peak)

43.44 — Roy (3/20 at Farmington)

43.43 — Syracuse (3/26 at Syracuse)

43.45 — Canyon View (3/22 at Pine View)

43.59 — Farmington (3/20 at Farmington)

43.73 — Salem Hills (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

43.74 — Mountain View (3/15 at Lone Peak)

43.79 — Desert Hills (3/22 at Pine View)

43.79 — Juab (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

Note: State record is 40.68 by Corner Canyon in 2021.

4x200 relay

1:27.22 — Corner Canyon (3/25 at Timpanogos)

1:28.57 — Snow Canyon (3/22 at Pine View)

1:29.77 — American Fork (3/25 at Timpanogos)

1:30.87 — Desert Hills (3/28 at Desert Hills)

1:30.96 — Farmington (3/20 at Farmington)

1:31.02 — Lone Peak (3/15 at Lone Peak)

1:31.13 — Park City (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

1:31.26 — Highland (3/25 at Timpanogos)

1:31.45 — Bingham (3/22 at Pine View)

1:31.92 — Clearfield (3/20 at Farmington)

1:32.01 — Springville (3/25 at Timpanogos)

1:32.10 — Fremont (3/22 at Pine View)

1:32.16 — Herriman (3/15 at Lone Peak)

1:32.17 — Syracuse (3/26 at Syracuse)

1:32.38 — Timpanogos (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

Note: State record is 1:26.41 by Corner Canyon in 2023.

4x400 relay

3:20.23 — Corner Canyon (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

3:24.60 — Morgan (3/30 at Copper Hills)

3:24.64 — Snow Canyon (3/22 at Pine View)

3:27.04 — Desert Hills (3/28 at Desert Hills)

3:28.41 — Clearfield (3/26 at Syracuse)

3:28.54 — Canyon View (3/28 at Desert Hills)

3:28.85 — Herriman (3/15 at Lone Peak)

3:29.01 — Timpview (3/22 at Pine View)

3:29.30 — West Jordan (3/30 at Copper Hills)

3:29.54 — Park City (3/15 at Lone Peak)

3:30.03 — Pine View (3/28 at Desert Hills)

3:30.03 — American Fork (3/25 at Timpanogos)

3:30.17 — Weber (3/22 at Pine View)

3:30.27 — Farmington (3/20 at Farmington)

3:30.69 — Davis (3/20 at Farmington)

Note: State record is 3:16.19 by Syracuse in 2017.

4x800 relay

7:40.48 — American Fork (3/25 at Timpanogos)

7:52.70 — Viewmont (3/26 at Syracuse)

8:05.28 — Herriman (3/25 at Timpanogos)

8:05.73 — Skyline (3/22 at Pine View)

8:08.28 — Maple Mountain (3/25 at Timpanogos)

8:08.53 — Riverton (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

8:11.41 — Westlake (3/28 at Desert Hills)

8:12.12 — Pine View (3/22 at Pine View)

8:15.55 — Timpanogos (3/25 at Timpanogos)

8:16.40 — Wasatch (3/22 at Pine View)

8:16.53 — Davis (3/20 at Farmington)

8:17.99 — Layton (3/26 at Syracuse)

8:18.58 — Timpview (3/22 at Pine View)

8:20.58 — Skyridge (3/15 at Lone Peak)

8:22.60 — Herriman (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 7:39.63 by Herriman in 2023.

Sprint Medley

3:39.47 — Morgan (3/22 at Pine View)

3:44.03 — Canyon View (3/28 at Desert Hills)

3:44.07 — Union (3/22 at Pine View)

3:48.43 — Water Canyon (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

3:48.47 — Manti (3/22 at Pine View)

3:49.13 — Carbon (3/30 at Union)

3:50.12 — Juab (3/29 at Juab)

3:52.28 — Manti (3/16 at Carbon)

3:56.06 — Juan Diego (3/16 at Carbon)

3:57.72 — Providence Hall (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

3:58.62 — Juan Diego (3/22 at Pine View)

3:59.08 — Panguitch (3/28 at Desert Hills)

4:00.08 — Kanab (3/28 at Desert Hills)

4:00.24 — Millard (4/5 at Hurricane)

4:02.34 — Grand (3/22 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 3:28.73 by Davis in 2016.

High jump

6′08 — Hayden Gribble, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

6′06 — Owen Iloa, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

6′05 — Cashe Bennett, Davis, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

6′05 — Griffin Englestead, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

6′04 — Max Oliver, Fremont, So. (3/22 at Pine View)

6′03 — Nash Smoot, Weber, Jr. (3/20 at Farmington)

6′03 — Logan Gillilan, Northridge, Sr. (3/26 at Syracuse)

6′02 — Eli Connelly, Crimson Cliffs, So. (3/22 at Pine View)

6′02 — Gavin Miller, Union, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

6′02 — Ty Ottenschot, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

6′02 — David Bourgeous, Bear River, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

6′02 — Brandon Crockett, Weber, Jr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

6′02 — Tripp Palmer, San Juan, So. (3/16 at Carbon)

6′02 — Erick Robinson, South Sevier, Jr. (3/16 at Carbon)

6′02 — Kayden Lister, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (4/5 at Hurricane)

Note: State record is 7′2.00 by Snow Canyon’s Adam Timo in 2008.

Long jump

23′06.25 — Austin Eaton, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (4/5 at Hurricane)

22′09.00 — Dominic Overby, West Jordan, Sr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

22′08.25 — Cole Brooks, Woods Cross, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

22′03.00 — Denver Spanheimer, Payson, Jr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

21′09.00 — Qwenty Petty, Canyon View, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

21′08.75 — Logan Johnston, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

21′08.50 — Jaden Heap, Juab, So. (3/16 at Carbon)

21′07.75 — Jack Burke, Skyridge, Sr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

21′07.25 — Adam Lott, Fremont, Sr. (3/27 at Bonneville)

21′05.25 — Brody Jacobs, Duchesne, So. (3/16 at Carbon)

21′04.00 — Trevan McClellan, Skyridge, Sr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

21′02.75 — Kaison Nicholls, Cyprus, Jr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

21′02.00 — Cashe Bennett, Davis, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

21′02.00 — Cyrus Polu, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

21′01.75 — Eli Brickey, Maeser Prep, Sr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

Note: State record is 23′10.50 by Davis’ Xakai Harry in 2017.

Shot put

57′03.00 — Teancum Jensen, Pine View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

56′01.00 — Jace Cook, Syracuse, Fr. (3/20 at Farmington)

55′01.25 — Brock Bissegger, Box Elder, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

53′09.00 — Colton Sam Fong, Pine View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

53′00.00 — Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, So. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

52′00.75 — Jace Cook, Syracuse, Fr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

51′02.00 — Asher Bowcutt, Copper Hills, Jr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

50′05.00 — Jensen Somerville, Lehi, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

50′04.00 — Zayden Cook, Payson, Sr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

50′00.00 — Paxton McGinn, Provo, Sr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

50′00.00 — Chevas Gregory, Timpview, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

48′11.00 — Kenyon Rock, Union, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

48′10.00 — Adam Hawkes, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

48′00.50 — Tanner Dennison, Union, Sr. (3/30 at Union)

47′09.00 — Cael Carter, Hurricane, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 66′06.50 by Mountain View’s Leif Arrhenius in 2004.

Discus

178′02.00 — Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, So. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

174′11.00 — Teancum Jensen, Pine View, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

161′00.50 — Adam Hawkes Mountain Ridge, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

159′03.25 — Colton Sam Fong, Pine View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

157′03.00 — Asher Bowcutt, Copper Hills, Jr. (4/5 at West Jordan)

155′00.00 — David Houle, American Fork, Sr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

149′03.75 — Brock Bissegger, Box Elder, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

148′08.00 — Elijah Webb, Delta, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

146′10.00 — Kenyon Rook, Union, Sr. (3/30 at Union)

146′06.50 — Benjamin Asay, So. (3/26 at Syracuse)

145′10.00 — Davis Cox, Layton, Sr. (3/26 at Syracuse)

145′06.00 — Gideon Owen, Uintah, Jr. (3/30 at Union)

145′00.00 — Benjamin Brown, Davis, Jr. (3/26 at Syracuse)

143′04.00 — Chevas Gregory, Timpview, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

142′07.00 — Grady Bowles, Juab, Sr. (3/29 at Juab)

Note: State record is 225′05.00 by Mountain View’s Nik Arrhenius in 2001.

Javelin

182′03.00 — Treysen Colmenares, Uintah, Jr. (3/30 at Union)

175′02.00 — Whit Slack, Skyridge, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

173′04.00 — Austin Crosby, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

172′02.00 — Jack Grant, Box Elder, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

170′10.00 — Tydon Jones, Bear River, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

170′01.00 — Kyson Glover, Box Elder, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

168′06.00 — Taggart Harris, Beaver, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

168′04.00 — Jack Burke, Skyridge, Sr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

166′06.00 — Keaton Peery, Copper Hills, Jr. (4/5 at West Jordan)

165′00.00 — Grady Bowles, Juab, Sr. (4/6 at Richfield)

164′04.00 — Kellan Pledger, Hurricane, Sr. (4/5 at Hurricane)

163′02.00 — Joseph Smith, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

162′04.00 — Luke DeGraffenried, Millard, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

161′09.00 — Skyler Forsyth, Layton, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

161′00.00 — Grady Bowles, Juab, Sr. (3/16 at Carbon)

Note: State record is 217′09.50 by Jordan’s Austin Kafentzis in 2014.

Pole vault

14′07 — Wyatt Barker, Riverton, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

14′07 — Brendan Croft, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

14′06 — Adam Wightman, Mountain Ridge, Jr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

14′04 — Samuel Price, Syracuse, Sr. (3/26 at Syracuse)

13′06 — Maximus Freeman, West Jordan, Sr. (4/5 at West Jordan)

13′03 — Jake Sorenson, Davis, Sr. (3/26 at Syracuse)

13′00 — Isaac Richards, Skyridge, Jr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

13′00 — Jesse Haws, Fremont, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

12′06 — Carter Roylance, Fremont, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

12′06 — Daniel Oliver, West Jordan, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

12′06 — Nathan Beck, Spanish Fork, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

12′05 — Helman Tarma, Layton, Sr. (3/26 at Syracuse)

12′04 — Joseph Reinhardt, Clearfield, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

12′00 — Nathan Beck, Spanish Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

11′06 — Matthew Wagoner, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

Note: State record is 16′09 by Bingham’s Dallin Thornton in 2022.

Girls top performances

100 meters

11.94 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

12.02 — Andrea Amoah, Bingham, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

12.30 — Susannah Harris, Olympus, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

12.31 — Desirae Riehle, American Fork, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

12.40 — Sabrina Wright, Highland, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

12.42 — Liberty Henstrom, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

12.55 — Kinzlee Riddle, Mountain Ridge, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

12.56 — Susie Harris, Olympus, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

12.59 — Olivia Nielson, Payson, Jr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

12.59 — Gabriele Dabb, Canyon View, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

12.60 — Angelina Appel, Bingham, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

12.61 — Katie Hutchins, Timpview, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

12.62 — Brenly Douglas, Stansbury, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

12.65 — Alice Peterson, Corner Canyon, So. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

12.66 — Zoe Hein, Copper Hills, Jr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

Note: State record is 11.43 by Fremont’s Amare Harlan in 2023.

200 meters

24.30 — Andrea Amoah, Bingham, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

24.61 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

24.61 — Desirae Riehle, American Fork, Jr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

25.10 — Morgan Carter, Park City, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

25.20 — Katie Hutchings, Timpview, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

25.35 — Sabrina Wright, Highland, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

25.41 — Nadia Chiara, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

25.49 — Susie Harris, Olympus, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

25.51 — Liberty Henstrom, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

25.70 — Brooklyn Sturdivant, Timpanogos, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

25.70 — Alta Vuniwai Turagavou, Timpview, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

25.78 — Bria Anderson, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

25.80 — Cambria Hasler, American Fork, Jr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

25.80 — Angelina Apple, Bingham, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

26.00 — Sierra Darling, Park City, So. (3/22 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 23.30 by Fremont’s Amare Harlan in 2023.

400 meters

56.21 — Morgan Carter, Park City, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

56.52 — Bria Anderson, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

56.74 — Desirae Riehle, American Fork, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

57.39 — Sierra Darling, Park City, So. (3/22 at Pine View)

57.40 — Brooklyn Surdivant, Timpanogos, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

57.93 — Alta Vuniwai Turagavou, Timpview, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

58.00 — Kaitlyn Durham, Bingham, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

58.21 — Gabriele Dabb, Canyon View, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

58.35 — Cambria Hasler, American Fork, Jr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

58.41 — Meg Murdock, Highland, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

58.69 — Mia Taylor, Westlake, So. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

58.76 — Makiah Turner, Corner Canyon, So. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

58.76 – Vasiti Turagavou, Timpview, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

58.77 — Lexi Toronto, Viewmont, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

58.83 — Alta Vuniwai Turagavou, Timpview, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

Note: State record is 52.59 by Provo’s Meghan Hunter in 2018.

800 meters

2:09.21 — Lily Alder, Timpview, So. (3/22 at Pine View)

2:10.99 — Jane Hedengren, Timpview, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

2:11.04 — Cadence Kasprick, Grand, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

2:12.76 — Addelynn Meldrum, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

2:13.23 — Boston Bybee, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

2:13.31 — Bria Anderson, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

2:15.03 — Avalon Mecham, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

2:16.65 — Victoria Stratton, American Fork, Sr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

2:16.83 — Haley Whitford, American Fork, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

2:16.85 — Kate Giles, Wasatch, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

2:16.94 — Kaylee Hale, Park City, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

2:17.18 — Ava Trimble, Orem, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

2:17.40 — Brecklyn Bugnet, Fremont, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

2:17.63 — Skye Siddoway, Farmington, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

2:18.26 — Kennidee Glazier, Kanab, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 2:08.45 by Davis’ Shea Martinez in 2013.

1,600 meters

4:47.15 — Lily Alder, Timpview, So. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:53.29 — Addelynn Meldrum, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:53.44 — Jane Hedengren, Timpview, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

4:55.40 — Boston Bybee, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:55.70 — Andelyn Aagard, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:55.97 — Kate Giles, Wasatch, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:56.14 — Julie Moore, Mountain View, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

4:57.52 — Maya Bybee, Lone Peak, Fr. (3/22 at Pine View)

5:00.53 — Jaylie Jenkins, Union, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

5:00.86 — Victoria Stratton, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

5:02.15 — Avalon Mecham, American Fork, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

5:02.40 — River White, Union, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

5:03.15 — Kenidee Glazier, Kanab, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

5:04.37 — Rozlyn Stowe, Carbon, So. (3/30 at Union)

5:04.58 — Katie Hansen, Woods Cross, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 4:43.14 by Timpview’s Jane Hedengren in 2023.

3,200 meters

10:24.89 — Jane Hedengren, Timpview, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

10:35.38 — Lily Alder, Timpview, So. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

10:42.14 — Avalon Mecham, American Fork, So. (3/22 at Pine View)

10:45.29 — Adelyn Aagard, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

10:48.37 — Jaylie Jenkins, Union, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

10:48.44 — Maya Bybee, Lone Peak, Fr. (3/22 at Pine View)

10:50.21 — River White, Union, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

10:50.69 — Isabel Preston, Riverton, Fr. (3/22 at Pine View)

10:52.30 — Skye Jensen, American Fork, Fr. (3/22 at Pine View)

10:53.34 — Cailey Bracken, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

10:55.35 — Katie Giles, Wasatch, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

10:55.48 — Kenidee Glazier, Kanab, So. (3/22 at Pine View)

10:57.49 — Natalie Boltz, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

10:58.00 — Boston Bybee, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

10:59.37 — Julie Moore, Mountain View, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 10:13.86 by Ogden’s Sarah Feeny in 2014.

100 hurdles

14.71 — Nadia Chiara, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

14.79 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, Jr. (4/5 at Hurricane)

15.28 — Alexa Basile, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

15.33 — Annie Nuttall, Timpview, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

15.36 — Ebony Dodoo, Delta, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

15.37 — Violett Taylor, Rich, Sr. (4/5 at Hurricane)

15.46 — Sariah Gerald, Westlake, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

15.56 — Makayla Grossarth, Timpview, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

15.62 — Tori Conrad, Pine View, Jr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

15.72 — Logan Oyler, Payson, So. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

15.78 — Emily Gwilliam, Spanish Fork, Sr. (3/29 at Juab)

15.82 — Faith Nuetzel, East, Jr. (3/20 at Farmington)

15.83 — Brecke Boyer, Crimson Cliffs, Fr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

15.85 — Ashlee Harris, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

15.90 — Zoe Thomas, Delta, Sr. (3/29 at Juab)

15.95 — Sahara Yates, Farmington, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

Note: State record is 14.03 by Weber’s Eden DeVries in 2023.

300 hurdles

43.73 — Nadia Chiara, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

44.29 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

44.57 — Violett Taylor, Rich, Sr. (4/5 at Hurricane)

44.96 — Annie Nuttall, Timpview, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

45.05 — Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, Jr. (4/5 at Hurricane)

45.06 — Harmony Lopez, Canyon View, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

45.30 — Abby Egbert, Orem, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

45.34 — Makayla Grossarth, Timpview, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

45.50 — Makiah Turner, Corner Canyon, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

45.51 — Annie Nuttall, Timpview, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

45.86 — Ebony Dodoo, Delta, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

46.53 — Kate Garner, Herriman, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

46.53 — Lilly Wittwer, Snow Canyon, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

46.57 — Kate Glazier, Lehi, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

46.66 — Janaka Seegmiller, Layton, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

Note: State record is 41.54 by Sky View’s Brenna Porter in 2013.

4x100 relay

48.46 — Timpview (3/22 at Pine View)

48.63 — Bingham (3/22 at Pine View)

49.57 — American Fork (3/22 at Pine View)

49.58 — Corner Canyon (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

49.72 — Snow Canyon (3/28 at Desert Hills)

49.90 — Desert Hills (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

50′05 — Woods Cross (3/26 at Syracuse)

50.21 — Canyon View (3/22 at Pine View)

50.23 — Lone Peak (3/25 at Timpanogos)

50.30 — Park City (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

50.30 — Davis (3/26 at Syracuse)

50.39 — Syracuse (3/20 at Farmington)

50.47 — Weber (3/20 at Farmington)

50.56 — Timpanogos (3/25 at Timpanogos)

50.83 — Pine View (3/22 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 47.33 by Herriman in 2014.

4x200 relay

1:42.26 — Corner Canyon (3/25 at Timpanogos)

1:42.50 — Bingham (3/22 at Pine View)

1:43.57 — Timpanogos (3/25 at Timpanogos)

1:43.68 — American Fork (3/15 at Lone Peak)

1:44.02 — Highland (3/25 at Timpanogos)

1:45.26 — Lone Peak (3/15 at Lone Peak)

1:45.55 — Snow Canyon (3/22 at Pine View)

1:45.95 — Desert Hills (3/8 at Snow Canyon)

1:45.97 — Park City (3/22 at Pine View)

1:46.39 — Weber (3/20 at Farmington)

1:47.28 — Pine View (3/8 at Snow Canyon)

1:47.58 — Cedar (3/8 at Snow Canyon)

1:47.77 — Davis (3/20 at Farmington)

1:48.59 — Farmington (3/20 at Farmington)

1:48.60 — Viewmont (3/26 at Syracuse)

Note: State record is 1:41.20 by Bingham 2023.

4x400 relay

3:55.47 — Timpview (3/22 at Pine View)

3:55.61 — Park City (3/22 at Pine View)

3:58.17 — American Fork (3/25 at Timpanogos)

4:01.13 — Pine View (3/28 at Desert Hills)

4:04.92 — Timpanogos (3/22 at Pine View)

4:05.12 — Lone Peak (3/15 at Lone Peak)

4:05.12 — Desert Hills (3/28 at Desert Hills)

4:06.74 — Orem (3/22 at Pine View)

4:07.58 — Canyon View (3/28 at Desert Hills)

4:08.57 — Corner Canyon (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

4:09.53 — Mountain View (3/22 at Pine View)

4:09.68 — Dixie (3/28 at Desert Hills)

4:10.68 — Davis (3/26 at Syracuse)

4:10.90 — Clearfield (3/26 at Syracuse)

4:11.09 — Fremont (3/22 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 3:50.70 by Spanish Fork in 2005.

4x800 relay

9:24.18 — American Fork (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

9:32.86 — Park City (3/22 at Pine View)

9:39.58 — Davis (3/20 at Farmington)

9:42.33 — Timpview (3/22 at Pine View)

9:46.12 — Orem (3/22 at Pine View)

9:47.28 — Highland (3/25 at Timpanogos)

9:47.54 — Viewmont (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

9:52.07 — Skyline (3/22 at Pine View)

9:52.99 — Herriman (3/15 at Lone Peak)

9:55.42 — Timpanogos (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

9:57.30 — Westlake (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

9:58.18 — Springville (3/25 at Timpanogos)

9:59.24 — Pine View (3/22 at Pine View)

10:02.32 — Pleasant Grove (3/25 at Timpanogos)

10:03.64 — Riverton (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

Note: State record is 9:11.91 by Lone Peak in 2023.

Sprint Medley

4:22.28 — Carbon (3/16 at Carbon)

4:27.12 — Union (3/16 at Carbon)

4:28.07 — Kanab (3/28 at Desert Hills)

4:30.93 — Grand (3/22 at Pine View)

4:32.60 — Emery (3/30 at Copper Hills)

4:33.61 — Canyon View (3/28 at Desert Hills)

4:34.17 — Richfield (3/22 at Pine View)

4:39.64 — Juan Diego (3/22 at Pine View)

4:41.77 — Panguitch (3/28 at Desert Hills)

4:46.06 — Rich (3/30 at Union)

4:46.99 — Manti (3/22 at Pine View)

4:48.86 — Millard (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

4:49.31 — Milford (3/22 at Pine View)

4:49.43 — Beaver (3/22 at Pine View)

4:50.93 — Water Canyon (4/5 at Hurricane)

Note: State record is 3:50.92 by Spanish Fork in 2008.

High jump

5′09 — Cami Cvitkovich, Weber, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

5′09 — Presley Gray, American Fork, Sr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

5′08 — Cortnie Barker, Syracuse, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

5′05 — Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

5′04 — Rylee Little, Kanab, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

5′03 — Malea Hansen, Syracuse, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

5′03 — Abby Titus, Morgan, Sr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

5′03 — Aubrey Tullis, Bingham, So. (4/5 at West Jordan)

5′02 — Tori Conrad, Pine View, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

5′02 — Olivia Bassett, Millard, So. (4/5 at Hurricane)

5′01 — Arya Cummings, Bountiful, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

5′01 — Sophie Sparrow, Weber, So. (3/20 at Farmington)

5′01 — Sarah Kellog, Olympus, So. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

5′01 — Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, Jr. (3/16 at Carbon)

5′01 — Bostyn Carlson, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

Note: State record is 6′1.25 by Mountain View’s Julie Waters in 1981.

Long jump

17′11.50 — Hartlyn Richins, North Summit, Jr. (3/29 at Juab)

17′08.00 — Sariah Johnson, Taylorsville, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

17′07.00 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

17′07.75 — Presley Gray, American Fork, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

17′06.50 — Makiah Turner, Corner Canyon, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

17′05.50 — Sabrina Hubbel, Woods Cross, So. (3/26 at Syracuse)

17′05.25 — Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, Jr. (3/16 at Carbon)

17′05.25 — Aubrey Galloway, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

17′03.50 — Morgan Carter, Park City, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

17′03.00 — Bostyn Carlson, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

17′03.00 — Denasja Taylor, East, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

17′03.00 — Gabby Morfin, Cyprus, Jr. (3/27 at Kearns)

17′02.50 — Condie Krutsch, Davis, Sr. (3/26 at Syracuse)

17′02.50 — Cami Cvitkovich, Weber, Sr. (3/27 at Bonneville)

17′02.00 — Macey Rockwood, Alta, So. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

Note: State record is 19′04.75 by Alta’s Amy Menlove in 2001.

Shot put

43′00.00 — Clara Baker, American Fork, Sr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

39′10.25 — Morgan Honsvick, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

39′07.50 — Paige Egbert, Mountain Crest, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

38′02.00 — Kennedy Scott, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

37′03.50 — Norah Christensen, Timpanogos, Jr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

37′00.25 — Ulukilupetea Wright, Pine View, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

36′10.00 — Burklie Burton, Layton, Jr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

36′06.00 — Kiara Hansen, Cedar, Sr. (4/5 at Hurricane)

36′05.50 — Carly Trujillo, Mountain Ridge, Jr. (3/22 at Pine View)

36′03.50 — Atelaite Latu, West, So. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

36′02.00 — Bette Harrison, Orem, Sr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

35′11.75 — Bliss Lindsay, Mountain View, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

35′09.00 — Kaliegh Adams, Syracuse, Sr. (3/20 at Farmington)

35′08.25 — Aysha Salami, Taylorsville, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

35′08.00 — Morgan Honsvick, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

Note: State record is 49′06.00 by Davis’ Kelli Burton in 2002.

Discus

131′00.00 — Atelaite Latu, West, So. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

130′03.50 — Burklie Burton, Layton, Jr. (3/20 at Farmington)

122′02.00 — Dru Hill, Olympus, Sr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

121′10.00 — Jordan Davenport, Canyon View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

121′01.00 — Mary Cummings, American Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

116′09.00 — Jordan Davenport, Canyon View, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

116′06.00 — Kiara Hansen, Cedar, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

118′07.00 — Clara Baker, American Fork, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

110′11.50 — Matilyn Dotson, Hurricane, Sr. (4/5 at Hurricane)

110′11.00 — Maddie Wheeler, Syracuse, So. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

109′03.00 — Morgan Honsvick, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

109.00.00 — Dyanna Parra, Cyprus, Sr. (3/27 at Kearns)

108′10.75 — Analeia Tilo, Cedar Valley, Fr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

108′04.00 — Bliss Lindsay, Mountain View, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

107′11.00 — Anneliese Nielson, Box Elder, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 160′10.00 by Clearfield’s Candice Workman in 2000.

Javelin

130′01.00 — Cadee Alder, Manti, Jr. (3/29 at Juab)

121′08.00 — Chloe Glines, Uintah, Jr. (3/16 at Carbon)

121′04.00 — Kate Carter, Hurricane, Jr. (4/5 at Hurricane)

119′06.00 — Caislee Lunt, Millard, Sr. (4/6 at Richfield)

119.05.00 — Kadee Harland, Panguitch, Jr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

119′03.00 — Emily Johnson, Delta, Sr. (4/6 at Richfield)

118′09.00 — Addison Freeland, Herriman, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

117′10.00 — Cadee Alder, Manti, Jr. (3/16 at Carbon)

117′07.00 — Kimber Reeve, Valley, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

116′10.00 — Cassidy Southam, Maple Mountain, So. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

116′06.00 — Dyanna Parra, Cyprus, Sr. (3/27 at Kearns)

116′02.00 — Brooklyn Olson, Manti, Jr. (3/29 at Juab)

115′08.00 — Ella Fielding, Cedar, Sr. (3/22 at Pine View)

115′04.00 — Rowen Weaver, Union, Fr. (3/30 at Union)

113′08.00 — Hallie Reeder, Box Elder, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 160′06.00 by Park City’s Chrissy Glasmann in 2014.

Pole vault

11′07 — Gabrielle Fenn, Riverton, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

11′00 — Lucy Jeppson, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

10′09 — Taylor Yee, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

10′06 — Elizabeth Ekins, Herriman, So. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

10′06 — Savannah Berbert, Herriman, Fr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

10′06 — Money Ward, Bingham, Sr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

10′03 — Saige Baxter, Farmington, So. (3/20 at Farmington)

10′00 — Rylan Marin, Bingham, Sr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

10′00 — Anna Ames, Hillcrest, Sr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

10′00 — Katerina Aguero, Copper Hills, Sr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

9′06 — Aaleiah Porter-Gyll, Herriman, Sr. (3/16 at Corner Canyon)

9′06 — Aleah Godfrey, American Fork, Fr. (3/15 at Lone Peak)

9′06 — Leisel Ford, Lehi, Sr. (3/25 at Timpanogos)

9′03 — Heidi Scivally, Skyridge, Sr. (3/22 at Spanish Fork)

Note: State record is 13′00 by Copper Hills Brielle Davis in 2022.