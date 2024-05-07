High School Standouts: NGHS’ Britton shatters records in historic Huskies career

BAILEYTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – North Greene senior Jason Britton is a born competitor. He’s been getting after it on the court since he was three years old.

“It’s a great feeling to go out there and compete,” he said.

Basketball has always been fun, but the real reason he steps out onto the hardwood every day gives new meaning to the word competitive.

“I want to go out there and show everybody that I’m better than you,” he explained.

That’s exactly what he’s done.

In his four seasons at North Greene High School, he’s wracked up countless personal accolades. He’s been named a Class 1A All-State performer three times, while also being tabbed as a TSSAA Mr. Basketball finalist as a junior.

He attributes much of the growth in his game to his time spent in the weight room.

“It just helps you in so many aspects – being able to get into people and holding your own,” he said.

It helped turn Britton into a scoring machine. He scored 1,087 points in his senior campaign this past winter, averaging 30.5 points per contest. When his career finally came to a close in March, he had totaled 2,958 points.

The tally is not only the most in North Greene and Greene County history but breaks the Northeast Tennessee record, set back in 1979.

Still, Britton believes a younger version of himself would have believed that all of it was possible.

“It’s crazy to put it into perspective – but I think I would have understood that, because I put in a lot of work to be able to do that stuff,” he admitted.

The sport of basketball has given Britton his share of challenges.

“Rolled ankles, you know, game’s not going how we want it to go,” he said.

But, every battle he’s faced – he’s faced together with his teammates.

“We was there for each other every day,” he said. “We just show up and keep working hard – and we know that if we kept doing that, we would make it far.”

Two District 1-1A titles, two Region 1-1A championships and three total trips to the Class 1A state tournament in his career are all moments he’ll never forget.

“You feel like all the hard work you’ve put in through the whole summer and throughout the whole year has just finally paid off to get to those moments,” he explained.

His basketball journey will continue this fall at nearby Tusculum University, as he looks to keep pouring in points for the Pioneers.

I really love the people that are over there,” he said. “I’m looking forward to meeting new people and having new experiences.”

