High school roundup: Hodges paces South Jefferson to victory in Class D semifinal in girls lacrosse

May 24—CHITTENANGO — Savannah Hodges generated four goals and three assists and Jade Doldo scored five goals to propel the top-seeded South Jefferson girls lacrosse team to a 20-5 victory against Marcellus on Thursday in a Section 3 Class D semifinal at Chittenango High School.

Brooke Perry and Emma Kelley each supplied four goals, with Perry also securing six draw controls for the Spartans, who improve to 16-2 on the season.

Chloe Elmer won a team-high for South Jefferson, which built a 10-1 lead through the first quarter en route to building a 14-2 advantage by halftime against Marcellus (11-7).

The Spartans advance to play third-seeded Westhill in the sectional final at 5 p.m. Tuesday at SUNY Cortland.

The Warriors edged second-seeded Skaneateles, 10-9, in a semifinal on Thursday.

INDIAN RIVER 13, CARTHAGE 3

Kallie Delles scored four goals and Raven Marsell generated three goals, as well as winning a team-high six draw controls, to spark the top-seeded Warriors past the fourth-seeded Comets to win a Class C semifinal played at Christian Brothers Academy.

Michaela Delles and Lilly Walsh each tallied two goals for Indian River (16-2) in a meeting of Frontier League foes.

Keera LaLonde recorded three assists for the Warriors and goalie Cora Russell made six saves to record the win.

Isabelle Wormwood, Isabela Bigelow and Bella Perrigo each tallied a goal for Carthage (9-9).

Indian River, the reigning sectional champion, advances to play second-seeded Fulton in the sectional final at 7 p.m. Tuesday at SUNY Canton.

FAYETTEVILLE-MANLIUS 15, WATERTOWN 14 (OT)

Taylor Novack generated five goals and two assists as the third-seeded Hornets edged the second-seeded Cyclones in a Class B semifinal at Nottingham High School.

Brooke Southwick contributed three goals and an assist, Julianna Cogliandro scored three goals and Addison Keyes and Kathryn McNany each tallied two goals for Fayetteville-Manlius (9-9).

Goalie Micaela Jennings made eight saves to record the win for the Hornets, who advance to play top-seeded West Genesee at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at SUNY Cortland.

Alex Macutek supplied four goals and one assist, Julia Covey contributed two goals and two assists and Delaney Callahan and Alena Clough each scored a pair of goals for Watertown (10-7).

Goalie Lilah Bierl finished with five saves for the Cyclones.

BASEBALL

BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 4, STOCKBRIDGE VALLEY 3

Brandon Dodge went 2-for-4 and delivered the game-winning hit by doubling in a run in the bottom of the seventh inning as the second-seeded Panthers rallied to defeat the seventh-seeded Cougars in a Class D quarterfinal in Belleville.

Belleville Henderson trailed 3-0 before they struck back with three runs in the sixth inning, receiving a two-run single from Cayden Randall and an RBI single from Kadon Nolder to the game.

Brittan Cross outdueled Jack Cross by firing a one-hitter, striking out 14 and walking two, to gain the win for the Panthers.

Belleville Henderson advances to the semifinal round where it will face third-seeded and Frontier League foe Lyme at 4 p.m. Saturday at Donovan Stadium at Murnane Field in Utica.

LYME 14, MADISON 13

Evan Froelich went 3-for-4, including a home run and a triple, drove in three runs and scored four runs as third-seeded Lakers rallied to down the sixth-seeded Blue Devils in a Class D semifinal in Chaumont.

Jake Little went 2-for-2 and drove in two runs for Lyme (13-3) and Jonny LaFontaine singled and knocked in a pair of runs.

The Lakers entered the seventh inning trailing 13-12, but scored two runs in the bottom of the frame to prevail against Madison (10-6).

WEST CANADA VALLEY 7, BEAVER RIVER 6

Sean Burdick slugged a pair of two-run home runs to power the seventh-seeded Nighthawks to victory over the 10th seeded Beavers to win a Class C quarterfinal played at West Canada Valley.

Iain Farber doubled and drove in two runs for West Canada Valley (15-2) and Brady Zaino singled twice.

Burdick connected on his first home run in the second inning and followed with his second homer in the sixth to put the Knighthawks up for good.

Carter Rice singled in two runs to pace Beaver River (11-7), which was held to five singles on the day.

JAMESVILLE-DEWITT 3, SOUTH JEFFERSON 2

Aiden McGuire doubled in a run as the top-seeded Red Rams scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally and edge the eighth-seeded Spartans in a Class A quarterfinal in DeWitt.

Eamon Giblin went 3-for-3 and scored a run for Jamesville-DeWitt (15-1) and winning pitcher Luke VanMarter struck out 12 while allowing two runs on four hits in a complete-game effort.

Derek Rice doubled and scored a run to lead South Jefferson (12-6), which scored its two runs in the third inning.

SOFTBALL

SACKETS HARBOR 12, BISHOP LUDDEN 6

Katelynn McKeever went 3-for-3, including a double, and scored three runs to spark the sixth-seeded Patriots past the third-seeded Gaelic Knights to win a Class D quarterfinal at Bishop Ludden.

Emily Curley went 3-for-5, including a triple, and Taylor Mower hit a pair of RBI singles and Lily Green also singled twice and drove in two runs for Sackets Harbor (13-6).

Natalie Gibbons pitched a complete game, striking out nine and walking five in recording the victory for the Patriots. In the process, Gibbons also surpassed the 500-strikeout mark at the school.

Sackets Harbor advances to the semifinal round for the third straight year as it will play second-seeded Stockbridge Valley at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Carrier Park Field East in Syracuse.

STOCKBRIDGE VALLEY 6, LAFARGEVILLE 4

Karalynne Carmon twirled a one-hitter, striking out 14 and walking four to back the Cougars to victory over the 10th-seeded Red Knights in a Class D quarterfinal at Stockbridge Valley.

Gabby Davis doubled and singled and Paige Webb singled twice for Stockbridge Valley against LaFargeville (4-11).

SANDY CREEK 7, MORRISVILLE-EATON 1

Mikayla Glazier spun a four-hitter, striking out six and walking one to record the win and pace the top-seeded Comets past the 16th-seeded Warriors to win a Class C first-round game in Sandy Creek.

Baylee Williams went 2-for-2, including a double, drove in a run and scored three runs for Sandy Creek (16-2) and Maddenleigh Soluri doubled.

The Comets advance to host Weedsport in a quarterfinal game at 5 p.m. Friday.

Ella Griffin singled twice to lead Morrisville-Eaton (12-8).

CHITTENANGO 2, SOUTH JEFFERSON 1

Winning pitcher Caroline Porter scattered five hits, striking out seven and walking five as the third-seeded Bears edged the sixth-seeded Spartans to win a Class A quarterfinal in Chittenango.

Julia Spencer singled twice to pace Chittenango (14-3) at the plate.

Colleen Davis struck out 10, allowing one earned run as well as seven hits in taking the loss for South Jefferson (17-2). Davis also tripled and singled at the plate.