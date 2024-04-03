High school roundup: Dening fires no-hitter, strikes out 17 in Lowville softball win

Apr. 2—LOWVILLE — Anna Dening hurled a no-hitter, striking out 17 batters as Lowville defeated Carthage 4-0 in a Frontier League "A/B" Division softball game Tuesday.

Kendyl Allen hit a solo home run in the third inning for Lowville, which gained the win despite recording just two hits against Carthage pitching.

WATERTOWN 13, GENERAL BROWN 12

Nalyssia Weaver drove in the winning run on a fielder's choice and Julia Marzano provided a game-tying double as the Cyclones rallied in the seventh inning for the second straight game to claim an "A/B" Division victory over the Lions at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.

Marzano gained the victory on the mound after Watertown scored five runs the seventh to come back from a 12-8 deficit. Mallory Peters started the inning with a double and Myles Evans, Kenadie Coleman, Payton McConnell and Willa Overton followed with singles.

Overton went 4-for-5 with two RBIs. Peters was 3-for-5 and Evans finished with two hits and two RBIs. Coleman, McConnell and Weaver also each totaled two hits.

Leah Chisamore went 2-for-3 and scored three runs for the Lions.

THOUSAND ISLANDS 6, BEAVER RIVER 1

Melanie Wiley threw a three-hitter, striking out 16 to power the Vikings to a "C" Division triumph over the Beavers in Beaver Falls.

Wiley also scored two runs at the plate. Ellie Matthews went 1-for-2 with two RBIs for Thousand Islands. Maci Maloney also drove in a run and provided a hit. Tatum Wiley singled and walked twice.

SANDY CREEK 18, SOUTH LEWIS 0

Madison Darling went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs and Mikayla Glazier pitched the shutout win as Sandy Creek blanked South Lewis in a "C" Division game in Turin.

Scout Preston went 3-for-4, doubled and batted in a run for the Comets. Lead-off batter Julia Hollister doubled, walked three times and scored four runs. Haidyn Soluri added a triple, an RBI and scored three times.

Glazier allowed seven hits and struck out three en route to the victory.

SACKETS HARBOR 4, LYME 3

Myah Matice pitched her first career victory, striking out seven as the Patriiots prevailed over the Lakers in a "D" Division game in Sackets Harbor.

Matice allowed five hits in the complete-game win. She added a base hit and RBI at the plate.

Peyton Britton went 2-for-3 with a triple and drove in a run for Sackets Harbor. Olivia Derouin also went 2-for-3 and stole two bases.

Alanna Langdon supplied two hits for Lyme. She also struck out 10 batters on the mound. Kennady Scott was 2-for-4 for the Lakers.

COPENHAGEN 18, ALEXANDRIA 12

Samantha Stokely went 4-for-4 with a triple, inside-the-park home run, three RBIs and two stolen bases as the Golden Knights recovered from allowing seven runs in the top of the first inning to claim the "D" Division win in Copenhagen.

Delaney Petrie added three hits for Copenhagen, including a pair of doubles, and drove in two runs. Caitlynn Case and Aubrianna Simmons each delivered two hits and two RBIs. Madison Cheek added an RBI triple for the Golden Knights and Jolena Larracuente supplied two hits, including a triple.

Case also came on in relief for Copenhagen in the third inning and limited the Purple Ghosts to two runs for her first varsity win.

Madison Bradley and Hailey Fadden each doubled for Alexandria.

BASEBALL

BEAVER RIVER 10, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 2

Brit Dicob hit a pair of doubles and drove in two runs as Beaver River claimed a Frontier League interdivision victory against Belleville Henderson in Beaver Falls.

Andrew Chartrand hit an inside-the-park home run for the Beavers and knocked in two runs. Beaver River used four pitchers to limit Belleville Henderson to single runs in the third and fourth inning.

Brandon Dodge doubled and knocked in a run for the Panthers. Brittan Cross also doubled.

THOUSAND ISLANDS 11, SACKETS HARBOR 1

Thousand Islands scored seven runs in the fifth inning to pull away for the crossover victory in Clayton.

Sackets Harbor managed just one hit, from Damon Serow.

GENERAL BROWN 5, COPENHAGEN 3

Three General Brown pitchers combined on a two-hitter as the Lions won the nonleague game against the Golden Knights in Copenhagen.

Jackson Ward and Aiden McManaman each pitched three innings and Justice Robertson threw in the seventh for General Brown. Ben Eichhorn and Brock McManaman each went 2-for-4 at the plate. Aiden McManaman was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Adam Stevenson tripled.

Landon Sullivan went 1-for-3 with an RBI for Copenhagen.

ALEXANDRIA 12, LAFARGEVILLE 0 (5)

Kalman Trickey went 2-for-4, stole two bases and pitched the victory in the Purple Ghosts' "D" Division game against the Red Knights in Alexandria Bay.

Trickey threw four innings of the five-inning game, allowing two hits and striking out five.

Payton Watson and Mason Savage each contributed a hit and scored two runs for Alexandria.

SOUTH LEWIS 6, ADIRONDACK 6

Noah Dailey reached base three times with a single and two walks and stole two bases for South Lewis as it played to a seven-inning tie with Adirondack in a nonleague game in Turin.

GIRLS LACROSSE

WATERTOWN 17, CARTHAGE 2

Watertown gained its second straight win to start the season by dominating Carthage in a Frontier League game in Carthage.