High school girls lacrosse: 6A/5A/4A first round recap from Tuesday’s games (May 14)

Skyline, shown here in a game earlier this season, won it's 5A first round playoff game on Monday. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

6A Playoffs

Copper Hills 15, Layton 8

No. 16 Copper Hills defeated No. 17 Layton with a score of 15-8 in the first round of the Class 6A state tournament. Copper Hills advances to the second round, where they will face No. 1 Riverton on May 16.

Lehi 16, American Fork 5

No. 15 Lehi defeated No. 18 American Fork 16-5 in the first round of the 6A girls lacrosse state tournament. Senior Camree Kenison led Lehi with six goals, three assists, and several draw controls. Sophomore Ashlyn Atkin added four goals, while goalkeeper Kate Prettyman made five saves. Lehi advances to face No. 2 Fremont in the second round on May 16.

5A Playoffs

Bountiful 19, Spanish Fork 7

No. 12 Bountiful defeated No. 21 Spanish Fork 19-7 in the 5A first-round game. Naomi Brice and Veronica Loveless each scored four goals to lead Bountiful, with Brice also securing 10 draw controls, boosting the team’s possession and momentum. Megan Youngberg led the team in ground balls with five and contributed two goals from her defensive position. Bountiful advances to face No. 5 Brighton in the second round on May 16.

Alta 20, Springville 6

No. 15 Alta cruised to a 20-6 victory over No. 18 Springville in the 5A first-round game. Demonstrating depth, eight different Alta players contributed to the scoring effort. The defense also shined with five caused turnovers that led to goals, while five of the 20 goals were assisted, showcasing the team’s teamwork. Alta advances to the second round and will face No. 2 seed Park City.

Skyline 19, Northridge 5

No. 9 Skyline soared past No. 24 Northridge with a commanding 19-5 victory in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament. Mara Andrews led Northridge with two goals, while Sarah Larsen contributed one goal and one assist. Jaycee Borgstrom also added a goal and recorded three ground balls and two caused turnovers. Skyline advances to the second round, where they will play No. 8 Box Elder on May 16.

Bonneville 8, Clearfield 7

Miley Falk’s four goals, combined with Averi Byrd’s eight draw controls, helped No. 20 Bonneville edge out No. 23 Clearfield 8-7 in a thrilling triple-overtime game during the 5A first-round game. The close contest saw both teams battling intensely throughout. With this victory, Bonneville advances to the second round where they will face the No. 4 seed Roy.

Cedar Valley 25, Timpview 10

No. 11 Cedar Valley triumphed over No. 22 Timpview with a 25-10 victory in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament. Cedar Valley advances to the second round, where they will face No. 6 Maple Mountain on May 16.

Salem Hills 19, West 1

No. 13 Salem Hills dominated No. 20 West with a decisive 19-1 victory in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament. With this win, Salem Hills advances to the second round, where they will face No. 4 West Jordan on May 16.

4A Playoffs

Logan 9, Jordan 6

In a first-round Class 4A state tournament game, No. 16 Logan defeated No. 17 Jordan with a final score of 9-6. The victory propels Logan into the second round, where they will face No. 1 Bear River on May 16.