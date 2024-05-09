High school girls golf: Kate Walker’s 7-under leads Crimson Cliffs to Day 1 lead of 4A state tournament
Seeking its first girls golf state championship in school history, Crimson Cliffs opened up a six-stroke lead over Green Canyon after the opening day of the 4A state tournament at Talon’s Cove in Saratoga Springs.
Crimson Cliffs shot a team score of 334 to seize the Day 1 lead, with Green Canyon in second with a 340 and Cedar in third with a 347. During the regular season, Cedar won the Region 9 title ahead of Crimson Cliffs.
Kate Walker dominated for the Mustangs in her quest for a repeat 4A medalist crown. The sophomore birdied six holes and eagled another on her way to a 7-under 65.
She was the only player to shoot under par.
Alyssa Butterfus sits in second after shoot a 2-over, 74, with Green Canyon’s Avery Parker and Orem’s Kaylee Westfall tied for third with 77s.
4A girls golf state tournament
At the Ridge Golf Course
Team scores (Top 10 made the cut)
1. Crimson Cliffs, 334
2. Green Canyon, 340
3. Cedar, 347
4. Dixie, 362
5. Pine View, 368
T6. Park City, 371
T6. Ridgeline, 371
8. Bear River, 375
9. Uintah, 380
10. Tooele, 384
Individual results
65 — Kate Walker, Crimson Cliffs
74 — Alyssa Butterfus, Pine View
77 — Avery Parker, Green Canyon
77 — Kaylee Westfall, Orem
78 — Brynlee Bandley, Crimson Cliffs
80 — Taylyn Wilson, Cedar
81 — Randee Tormondsen, Stansbury
83 — Lexi Leavitt, Crimson Cliffs
83 — Stacie Phelps, Dixie
83 — Tylee Bennett, Bear River
84 — Sydney Draper, Timpanogos
84 — Breelle Evans, Cedar
85 — RaeLee Johnson, Cedar
86 — Oliviah Spackman, Green Canyon
86 — Jessy Merell, Uintah
87 — Ally Parker, Green Canyon
87 — Lucy Dixon, Desert Hills
89 — Naomi Dunker, Ridgeline
89 — Kamry Bryan, Stansbury