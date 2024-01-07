High school coach, former USC player ejected after throwing shoe in protest of non-call

JSerra Catholic High School (Calif.) boys basketball head coach Keith Wilkinson, a former USC player, was ejected from the team’s game against Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) after throwing a shoe in protest of a non-call.

With 3:12 remaining in the game, JSerra got a steal and came up the court for a fast-break opportunity. The player went up for a layup and drew contact from the defender. The replay shows the defender reaching for the ball, and the video tweeted by Orange County Register’s Dan Albano looks like he may have made contact with the arm.

The referee did not call a foul, to which Wilkinson was furious. Mater Dei led 72-65 at the time.

JSerra coach explosion, it’s been a physical game but this is another level reaction pic.twitter.com/UKtopy85vr — Dan Albano (@ocvarsityguy) January 6, 2024

The referees immediately blew the whistle, and Wilkinson began arguing. He was ejected and threw his other shoe directly at the ground.

It was an important regular-season game for JSerra against Trinity League rival Mater Dei. JSerra started the season 15-1 before entering league play and falling to St. John Bosco 67-51.

On Friday, the Lions fell 78-67 against Mater Dei, losing its third game of the season, while the Monarchs improved their record to 16-1. They are now 17-1 after beating St. John Bosco on Saturday.

Wilkinson, who played at USC from 2005-2009, told the OC Register that he does not regret the incident, which came in a physical game.

“My mentor Tim Floyd would have thrown a chair,” he said.” As mad as people think I am, that was more to have my kids back.”

JSerra coach Keith Wilkinson: "I have zero regrets. My mentor Tim Floyd would have thrown a chair. … As mad as people think I am, that was more to have my kids back." When asked if Floyd would have thrown a chair at a HS game, Wilkinson said: "Maybe" — Dan Albano (@ocvarsityguy) January 6, 2024

“I obviously got very frustrated with the foul call situation,” he added. “I threw my shoes because I figured it won’t cost me as much as a chair. If I threw a chair, and the chair dented the wood here, they would probably charge me and sue me.”

“It’s just not fair to our kids,” he added. “I’m tired of the whistle being so against us in these games, especially against Mater Dei — at home and here.”

Wilkinson is suspended for one game, according to the OC Register.

