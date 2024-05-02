High school boys soccer: 3A/2A second round recap

A soccer ball sits during a FIFA Women's World Cup send-off soccer match in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, July 9, 2023. | Josie Lepe, Associated Press

3A Playoffs

Carbon 3, Union 1

No. 4 Carbon got two goals from Tyler Morris and a goal from Case Griffeth in their 3-1 victory over No. 13 Union in the 3A second round. Edwin Acosta-Sanchez, Sam Dart and Morris all got assists in the victory. Carbon created some needed breathing room in the first half, going up 2-0 and allowing just one goal to Union in the second half.

Morgan 6, Richfield 0

Two goals from Jett Beckstrom and Nathan Haws as well as goals from Anders Barney and Beau Johnson gave No. 2 Morgan the blowout win over No. 15 Richfield in the 3A second round, with Ronan Ratchford recording the shutout. Richfield was unable to threaten Morgan, failing to register a shot on goal in the game.

Juan Diego 3, Ben Lomond 2

Behind two goals from Danny Gutierrez and a goal from Jacob Alvarez, No. 11 Juan Diego was able to complete the upset over No. 6 Ben Lomond by securing a close 3-2 victory in the 3A second round. Ben Lomond was in a comfortable position at halftime to hold a 1-0 lead, but Juan Diego came alive and scored all three of the goals in the second half to get the win.

Judge Memorial 6, Delta 0

A hat trick for Kai Flickinger and two goals from Nico Moreno as well as a goal from Henry Thompson gave No. 8 Judge the easy 6-0 victory over No. 9 Delta in the 3A second round. Nahuel Batalla, Tahj Cole and Matias Uprimmy had assists in the game, while Patrick Brid recorded the shutout.

Manti 6, North Sanpete 0

Top seeded Manti got four goals in the first half, leaving no doubt who the top team was on their way to a commanding 6-0 victory over No. 16 North Sanpete in the 3A second round. Tanner Peacock and Tomas Reyes each scored two goals a piece, while Tommy Bridges and Kyle Steinfeldt also found the back of the net. Branson Cherry and David Peterson combined to get the shutout to help their team advance to the next round of the playoffs.

Juab 3, Emery 2

Locked in a tight battle, No. 5 Juab barely snuck past No. 12 Emery 3-2 in the 3A second round. Juab got goals from Kash Olsen and Russ Allred, with Nixon Curtis and Damian Reyes providing the assists. Juab scored all of their goals in the first half, with the deficit too much to overcome in the end for Emery.

South Summit 2, Canyon View 1

Goals by Owen Alvarez and Abram Martin gave No. 7 South Summit the narrow victory over No. 10 Canyon View 2-1. South Summit got ahead early against Canyon View, scoring both of their goals in the first half. Canyon View was able to get their lone goal from Trenton Grooms but ultimately fell short.

Ogden 8, Grantsville 0

Eight different players scored goals as No. 3 seed Ogden rolled past No. 14 seed Grantsville for the 3A second round victory. Gerardo Esquievel added two assists to go along with his goal, while Luis Velasco noticed three assists to spearhead the Tigers attack.

2A Playoffs

St. Joseph 10, Freedom Prep Academy 1

Top seeded St. Joseph cruised past No. 16 Freedom Prep Academy, running away with a 10-1 victory in the 2A second round. The game was over at halftime, with nine of St. Joseph’s 10 goals being scored in the first half. The scoring for St. Joseph was spread out, with a number of different players contributing to the scoresheet. Sebastian Fiederer and Ammon Stanger were the leading scorers for St. Joseph, with each scoring two goals a piece. Daniel Fontes had a goal and three assists in the win.

American Leadership 1, Grand 0

No. 14 American Leadership stunned favored No. 3 Grand and was able to pull off the upset with a 1-0 victory in the 2A second round. With the offense for both teams nonexistent in the first half, it was American Leadership who got the breakthrough goal in the second half, while their defense stood strong and kept Grand off the scoreboard.

APA West Valley 3, Draper APA 1

No. 10 American Prep was able to achieve the upset over No. 7 Draper APA with a convincing second half and a final score of 3-1. With the game tied 1-1 at the halftime break, American Prep was able to score two goals in the second half while holding Draper APA scoreless.

Maeser Prep 6, Millard 0

A hat trick from Aidan Simmons as well as goals from Devin Black, Kale Garner and Ethan Valentine gave No. 6 Maeser Prep the comfortable victory over No. 11 Millard in the 2A second round. Maeser Prep also got assists from Caleb Chavez, Landon Call, Tim Hadfield and Simmons in the victory. Maeser Prep got three goals in each half, with McKay Brimhall getting the shutout.

Gunnison Valley 1, Beaver 0

In a low affair, Broadie Brock got the lone goal for No. 8 Gunnison Valley in a 1-0 win over No. 9 Beaver in the 2A second round. Edrick Salas was a force in net for Gunnision Valley, keeping Beaver scoreless and propelling his team on to the next round of the tournament. The defense and goalkeeping was on full display in the first half, with the teams going into the break 0-0. In the end, Gunnison Valley was able to inch past Beaver.

Waterford 3, Intermountain Christian 0

After carrying a 2-0 lead into halftime, No. 13 Waterford completed an improbable upset, ultimately getting by No. 4 Intermountain Christian with a final score of 3-0 in the 2A second round. The scoring was spread out for Waterford, with Tobias Bookman, Oliver Morton and Adrian Walker scoring. Aleks Binzer had the lone assist and Declan Dubois stood on his head in goal to grab the shutout.

Rowland Hall 8, Merit Academy 1

Fireworks were on full display for No. 5 Rowland Hall in their 8-1 blowout out win over No. 12 Merit Academy in the 2A second round. Kelton Ferriter led the way for Rowland Hall with four goals. Mikko Anderson scored two goals, while William Berry and Owen Taylor also found the back of the net in the victory. Rowland Hall put the game out of reach in the first half, with the halftime score 5-1 and never allowing Merit Academy to get into the game.

American Heritage 8, Wasatch Academy 0

No. 2 American Heritage had no problem getting past No. 15 Wasatch Academy, cruising to an 8-0 victory in the second round of the 2A tournament. American Heritage scored four goals in the first half and four goals in the second half, never allowing Wasatch Academy to be in the game.