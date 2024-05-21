High flying bird: Jones is 1st NBA all defense

NEW ORLEANS – The NBA announced today that Pelicans guard-forward Herb Jones was named to the 2023-24 KIA NBA All-Defensive First Team.

Jones, 6-7, 212, finished the regular season as one of four players in the NBA that compiled at least 100 steals and 60 blocks. His 1.4 steals per game tied for seventh among all qualified NBA players, and his 105 total steals ranked 11th in the NBA. During the season, Jones ranked fifth among non-centers in the NBA with 167 STOCKS (steals + blocks). Jones also ranked fourth in the NBA in contested (257) and blocked (15) three-pointers.

Jones is joined on the First Team by Bam Adebayo (Miami), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Rudy Gobert (Minnesota) and Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio).

Jones is the fourth player in New Orleans franchise history to earn All-Defensive Team honors, joining Chris Paul (Second Team 2007-08; First Team 2008-09), Jrue Holiday (First Team 2017-18; Second Team 2018-19), and Anthony Davis (Second Team 2014-15; Second Team 2016-17; First Team 2017-18).

The NBA All-Defensive Teams were selected by a global panel of 99 sportswriters and broadcasters. The media voting panel selected five players for the Kia NBA All-Defensive First Team and five players for the Kia NBA All-Defensive Second Team at any position. Players received two points for each First Team vote and one point for each Second Team vote.

