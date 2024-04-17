Hibernian: Nick Montgomery told results need to improve

Hibernian manager Nick Montgomery was appointed in September on a three-year deal [SNS]

Hibernian have said "results need to improve" after holding discussions with head coach Nick Montgomery.

The Easter Road club were condemned to finishing the season in the Scottish Premiership bottom six on Saturday as they were held 1-1 by Motherwell.

Hibs finished fifth in the Premiership under Lee Johnson last term, with Montgomery appointed in September on a three-year deal.

"Ending the season in the bottom six is simply unacceptable," the club said.

"Considerable progress has been made at the club off the pitch over the last 12 months. That being said, we want to assure supporters that on-pitch progress and performance are at the forefront of our minds. We understand that this needs to be addressed urgently."

The Edinburgh side say a full review of the club's football structure will be carried out in conjunction of Black Knight Football Club, the group that holds a 25% stake at Hibs.