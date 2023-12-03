Hero World Challenge purse: How the $4.5 million was paid out
Scottie Scheffler earned $1,000,000 by winning the unofficial Hero World Challenge on Sunday.
Here's a look at how the newly increased $4.5 million purse was paid out at Albany Golf Club:
FINISH
PLAYER
EARNINGS ($)
1
Scottie Scheffler
1,000,000.00
2
Sepp Straka
450,000.00
3
Justin Thomas
300,000.00
T4
Tony Finau
212,500.00
T4
Matt Fitzpatrick
212,500.00
6
Jordan Spieth
190,000.00
7
Collin Morikawa
185,000.00
T8
Brian Harman
177,500.00
T8
Justin Rose
177,500.00
10
Viktor Hovland
170,000.00
11
Jason Day
165,000.00
12
Lucas Glover
160,000.00
T13
Keegan Bradley
152,500.00
T13
Max Homa
152,500.00
15
Cameron Young
145,000.00
16
Sam Burns
140,000.00
17
Rickie Fowler
135,000.00
18
Tiger Woods
130,000.00
19
Wyndham Clark
125,000.00
20
Will Zalatoris
120,000.00