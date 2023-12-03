Advertisement

Hero World Challenge purse: How the $4.5 million was paid out

Golf Channel
·1 min read
8
Hero World Challenge purse: How the $4.5 million was paid out

Scottie Scheffler earned $1,000,000 by winning the unofficial Hero World Challenge on Sunday.

Here's a look at how the newly increased $4.5 million purse was paid out at Albany Golf Club:

FINISH

PLAYER

EARNINGS ($)

1

Scottie Scheffler

1,000,000.00

2

Sepp Straka

450,000.00

3

Justin Thomas

300,000.00

T4

Tony Finau

212,500.00

T4

Matt Fitzpatrick

212,500.00

6

Jordan Spieth

190,000.00

7

Collin Morikawa

185,000.00

T8

Brian Harman

177,500.00

T8

Justin Rose

177,500.00

10

Viktor Hovland

170,000.00

11

Jason Day

165,000.00

12

Lucas Glover

160,000.00

T13

Keegan Bradley

152,500.00

T13

Max Homa

152,500.00

15

Cameron Young

145,000.00

16

Sam Burns

140,000.00

17

Rickie Fowler

135,000.00

18

Tiger Woods

130,000.00

19

Wyndham Clark

125,000.00

20

Will Zalatoris

120,000.00