Here's where the Cubs stand in the division, wild card race after walk-off win

Here's where the Cubs stand in the division, wild card race after walk-off win

Here's where the Cubs stand in the division, wild card race after walk-off win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs are surely fired up after an incredible walk-off win over the White Sox that saw Christopher Morel jack a 3-run walk-off home run into the Wrigley Field bleachers.

After the victory, here's where the Cubs stand in the division.

Here's where the Cubs stand in the NL wild card.

The Cubs currently own the last wild card spot, meaning they have a spot in the playoffs, as of this writing. They are in a three-way tie with the Reds and Marlins but own the tiebreaker over both teams.

The division leaders in the national league, currently, are the Brewers, who the Cubs trail by three games, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Atlanta Braves.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.