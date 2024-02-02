Here's how to watch or listen to Kansas State's Big 12 basketball game at Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. — Kansas State's basketball team was riding high when Oklahoma State visited Manhattan two weeks ago for the first of their two Big 12 matchups.

After the Wildcats came from behind to win, 70-66, they were tied for first in the conference standings at 4-1.

Unfortunately for K-State, which takes on the Cowboys at 1 p.m. Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena, things have not gone nearly as well since then. Three straight losses, including an embarrassing 73-53 drubbing by Oklahoma at home on Tuesday have the Wildcats on their heels at 14-7 overall and 4-4 in the conference.

Oklahoma State has had a rough go of it as well with a 9-11 record and 1-6 Big 12 mark, but the Cowboys are coming off their first league win last Saturday against West Virginia (70-66), which snapped a six-game losing streak.

Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma (24) gets past Oklahoma State center Brandon Garrison (23) to put up a shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State won 70-66. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

It is a critical game for K-State, which next week plays host to No. 8-ranked Kansas on Monday night and then travels to Provo, Utah, to face conference newcomer Brigham Young. In the first meeting with Oklahoma State, the Wildcats finished the game strong after trailing by 10 points midway through the second half.

Kansas State got 23 points and nine rebounds from Arthur Kaluma, 15 points from Cam Carter and 10 points from Will McNair in the first game against Oklahoma State, while Eric Dailey had 15 points and Javon Small and John-Michael Wright 11 each for the Cowboys.

Oklahoma State will be without second-leading scorer Bryce Thompson, who has a torn labrum in his right shoulder, coach Mike Boynton told the media on Thursday. Small leads the team in scoring with 13.9 points per game.

Here's everything you need to know about Kansas State's game vs. Oklahoma State, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channels are Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State on?

TV channel: ESPN+/Big12 Now

Livestream: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial)

Radio: K-State Sports Network

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State start time

When: 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla.

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State betting odds

Spread: Not available

Over/under: Not available

Who are the TV announcers for K-State vs. Oklahoma State?

Ted Emrich (play-by-play) and Bryndon Manzer (analyst) will have the call.

