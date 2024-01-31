Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang takes blame for blowout loss: 'This is on me'

MANHATTAN — With 28.9 seconds on the clock and his Kansas State basketball team trailing Oklahoma by 18 points, Jerome Tang called what seemed to be an odd timeout.

The game, for all intents and purposes, had been over for the past four minutes after No. 24-ranked OU answered K-State's only second-half challenge with a decisive run to close out a 73-53 Big 12 victory over the Wildcats on Tuesday night at Bramlage Coliseum.

Tang could have lit into his players for their third straight double-digit loss and first Big 12 setback at home, but instead he used the timeout to turn it around on himself.

"I wanted our guys to know it was on me. This loss tonight was on me," Tang said after the Wildcats fell to 14-7 overall and 4-4 in the Big 12. "I didn't want them to hang their heads, because sometimes things can go from your head to your heart.

"I didn't want this loss to go to their heart. This was on me, and I can't go into details on it, I'm just telling you that this one was on me, and I will correct it and do better."

Kansas State coach Jerome Tang talks to an official during Tuesday night's game against Oklahoma at Bramlage Coliseum. Oklahoma handed the Wildcats their third straight loss, 73-53.

Things went south quickly for the Wildcats against a hungry Oklahoma team (16-5, 4-4) determined to bounce back from a pair of home losses last week. The Sooners raced — well, actually plodded — to an 8-0 lead despite some shooting woes of their own.

That is because K-State missed its first 11 shots, looked out of sorts from the opening tip, and did not score until David N'Guessan hit the second of two free throws with 11:49 to go in the first half. The Wildcats trailed 35-19 at intermission.

And unlike last week's road losses to Iowa State and Houston, this time the Wildcats had a loud and raucous crowd behind them, but to no avail.

"First of all, I want to thank our fans. They were incredible tonight," Tang said in his opening remarks following the game. "They brought energy, and they gave us a chance.

"I apologize that I didn't have our guys ready to play. This is not on them. This is on me, and we will do a better job."

As was the case in last Saturday's 74-52 loss at Houston, the Wildcats' offense never got going against an active Oklahoma defense that contested every shot and pass. K-State shot just 30.2% for the game, including 4 of 28 from 3-point range.

"We just need to keep the ball moving," said K-State guard Cam Carter, whose five points in the game were 11 below his team-leading 16-point average. "Sometimes we get a little stagnant of offense. It causes players to go one-on-one sometimes."

Oklahoma made it difficult for K-State to ever get into its half-court offense.

"We were making such an effort to communicate, whether we were switching, or whether it was a ball screen coverage," Oklahoma coach Porter Moser said. "We felt with our second-half defense, two games in a row, we let our intensity and our communication slip.

"I thought we had really good communication. I think the guys were locked in. I thought they were really active trying to get deflections. So, I think that was the biggest thing that I saw is how hard we were connected defensively, and that was a big thing for us."

The Wildcats did make one serious run, thanks to point guard Tylor Perry, who began attacking the basket instead on the way to a team-high 23 points. His free throw with 8:28 left cut Oklahoma's lead to 51-44, but the Sooners answered with a 12-1 spurt that included four K-State turnovers.

The question now for the Wildcats is where do they go from here? Tang was adamant that nothing is broken that can't be fixed.

"First of all, things are not getting away from us. We're 4-4 in the best league in America," he said. "And I've said from the very beginning of the year, you get nine wins in his league, you're going into the NCAA tournament. So, nothing has changed for us.

It's just the order in which things happen, sometimes people make a bigger deal out of it than it needs to be. And so, 11 teams in our league lost back-to-back games that were played on the road, six of them that were consecutive on the road, so it happens."

It was just K-State's second home loss this season, the other coming in another clunker against Nebraska in December.

"It's usually hard to beat teams on their home court and our fans did a great job of giving us a chance," Tang said. "And this might have been just the second game at home where we just didn't deliver offensively.

"And give OU credit for that because they've lost three really close games where they had the lead, and then ended up giving it up on their home court. And so, they had a greater sense of urgency on the defensive end for their attack of us, and I didn't have our guys as prepared for what they faced. Part of that is they have to make shots, but part of that is I have to do a better job."

The Wildcats travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Saturday to face a struggling Oklahoma State. The answer to turning things around is simple, according to Wildcat forward David N'Guessan.

"Just got to get the next one," he said. "Focus on Oklahoma State."

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

