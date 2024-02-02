Kansas State basketball looking for ways to get offense back on track at Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. — Jerome Tang wishes he had an answer for Kansas State basketball's sluggish starts of late.

Ditto for the Wildcats' sudden lack of offensive productivity.

Sure, facing a trio of ranked teams, two of them on the road, has contributed to their current three-game losing streak, but much of it has been self-inflicted.

"I will go back and look at all three games and figure out if there's something that we need to do differently," Tang said following a rare 73-53 blowout loss at home Wednesday against No. 24 Oklahoma at Bramlage Coliseum.

The Wildcats, who with the three consecutive losses have fallen to 14-7 overall and 4-4 in the Big 12 — they were tied for the league lead at 4-1 — are back on the road Saturday for a 1 p.m. game against Oklahoma State at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Cowboys (9-11, 1-6) were the last team they beat, coming from behind for 70-66 victory at Bramlage on Jan. 20.

Kansas State forwards David N'Guessan (1) and Arthur Kaluma, right, battle Oklahoma State center Brandon Garrison, center, for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

In the three games since, K-State has dug early holes that had to battle from behind the whole way. Iowa State jumped out to a 6-0 lead, while Houston held the Wildcats scoreless for nearly six minutes on the way to an 11-0 advantage, and they went 8 minutes, 11 seconds and trailed 8-0 before finally getting on the board against Oklahoma.

"Some of it is not making shots, but some of it we could move (the ball) more," Tang said after watching his team shoot 30.2% and only make 4 of 28 3-point tries in the Oklahoma game. "I know I've said this all year long, but we're a really good catch-and-shoot team, and we consistently do it at a high level in practice.

"And so, it's about recreating those shots for each other. Because in this league, everybody knows what you're going to run. You might put in something that catches them off guard here or there, but for the most part you're going to run certain things, and they all have a way to defend it, and then players have to make plays and make plays for each other. We're not getting enough of that, and so we as a staff probably have to do a better job of helping them in that area."

Guard Cam Carter, who leads the Wildcats with 15.8 points per game, had just five on 2 of 12 shooting against Oklahoma.

"We just we need to just keep the ball moving," Carter said. "Sometimes we get a little stagnant on offense and it causes players to go one-on-one sometimes."Arthur Kaluma, who averages 14.5 points, fouled out with four in the OU game. The one bright spot was point guard Tylor Perry, who busted loose for 23 points to raise his season average to 14.4.

But in the three straight losses, there have been some disturbing trends. The average margin at Iowa State (78-67), at Houston (74-52) and OU was 75-57, and they shot a combined 38.2% overall and 26% from beyond the 3-point stripe.

Furthermore, the Wildcats have trailed at halftime in each of the last five games. Opposing defenses seem to have figured something out.

"A common denominator (is) that they're putting two (defenders) on the ball whenever (Perry) has it, and then we have to be able to make plays out of that," Tang said. "And then we are putting people at the free-throw line too much.

"We did a little better job on glass (against Oklahoma), even though those offensive rebounds seemed really loud. But if we can control the glass better, and then keep guys off the line (and) guard without fouling, that's going to help us."

In eight league games, K-State has been outrebounded on the offensive end by 40, and they have been outscored by 23 from the foul line. On offense, consistency has been a huge issue.

"We have three guys who can score the ball on our team at a pretty high level — Cam, Art and Tylor — and when they all play well on the same night, we're hard to beat," Tang said. "If we can get two of the three of them to play well on the same night, we've got a chance to win.

"And we've got other guys who do a lot of really good things that help them, and so that's the thing. It's about understanding and then being able to be consistent with it."

