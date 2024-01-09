Here's how to watch and listen to Kansas State basketball's road game at West Virginia

Kansas State basketball travels to Morgantown, West Virginia, on Tuesday to face West Virginia in its first Big 12 road game at WVU Coliseum.

The Wildcats are 11-3 overall and 1-0 in the conference after beating Central Florida, 77-52, on Saturday, while West Virginia (5-9, 0-1) lost its conference opener at No. 2-ranked Houston.

West Virginia, the only team in the Big 12 with a losing record, is a much different team now than the one that started the season. Starting guards RaeQuan Battle, Noah Farrakhan and Kerr Kriisa have only played a handful of games since becoming eligible, and Georgetown transfer forward Akok Akok missed seven games with an injury.

Battle (Washington, Montana State) and Farrakhan (East Carolina, Eastern Michigan) were held up by the old two-time transfer rule, while Kriisa was suspended the first nine games for improper benefits while at Arizona. Battle is averaging 21.5 points, Farrakhan 14.2 points and Kriisa 9.4 points and 5.8 assists.

The Mountaineers are without forward Jesse Edwards (14.8 ppg, 8.7 rebounds), who broke his wrist on Dec. 16. Iona transfer forward Quinn Slazinski, the only player to start all 14 games, averages 15 points.

West Virginia interim head coach Josh Eilert is a Kansas State graduate and was a graduate assistant with the Wildcats under Bob Huggins in 2006-07, before following him to Morgantown the following year.

Cam Carter averages 16.2 points, Tylor Perry 15.7 points and 5.4 assists, and Arthur Kaluma 15.1 points and 8.4 rebounds for K-State.

Here's where fans can tune in to watch, stream or listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas State basketball at West Virginia

When: 6 p.m. (CT) on Tuesday, Jan. 9

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, W.Va.

TV: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

Livestream: ESPN+ App (subscribe here)

Radio: K-State Sports Network

Who are the TV announcers for K-State vs. West Virginia?

Joel Godett (play-by-play) and Tim Welch (analyst) will have the call.

