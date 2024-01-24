Here's how to watch Kansas State basketball's Big 12 road game against Iowa State

AMES, Iowa — Kansas State basketball begins a brutal week with two road games against nationally ranked teams on Wednesday night, taking on No. 18 Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum.

The Wildcats are 14-4 overall and tied for first in the Big 12 with Texas Tech at 4-1. They have won six of their last seven games, including a 70-66 come-from-behind decision at home against Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Iowa State (14-4, 3-2 Big 12) beat TCU on the road Saturday, 73-72, for its third victory in four games.

The matchup will feature two of the top defensive teams in the league, with Iowa State ranking second in points allowed at 60.7 per game and opponent field goal percentage at 39.6. The Cyclones are tied for the conference lead in turnover margin at plus-7.7.

Kansas State coach Jerome Tang gives instructions to his players during last Saturday's game against Oklahoma State at Bramlage Coliseum.

K-State is middle of the pack overall but has climbed into second behind Houston in points allowed (61.8) and field goal defense (36.3) in conference games.

For Iowa State, point guard and leading scorer Tamin Lipsey is day-to-day with a shoulder injury that sidelined him for the TCU game. He averages 14.5 points and 5.6 assists, while guard Keshon Gilbert adds 13.5 points and freshman forward Milan Momcilovic 12.9.

Here's everything you need to know about Kansas State's game vs. Iowa State, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channels are Kansas State vs. Iowa State on?

TV channel: ESPN 2

Livestream: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial)

Radio: K-State Sports Network

Kansas State vs. Iowa State start time

When: 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Where: Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

Kansas State vs. Iowa State betting odds

Spread: Not available

Over/under: Not available

Who are the TV announcers for K-State vs. Iowa State?

Chuckie Kempf (play-by-play) and King McClure (analyst) will have the call.

