Kansas State basketball forward Arthur Kaluma delivers in the clutch against Oklahoma State

MANHATTAN — Kansas State basketball forward Arthur Kaluma thought he was just having a quiet first half.

For the first 16-plus minutes against Oklahoma State, he hadn't scored a point. In fact, he had only attempted one shot, missing a 3-pointer. That's when K-State coach Jerome Tang reminded him that he had done plenty, and none of it good.

"I was running back on defense and coach Tang is like, you've got five turnovers," Kaluma said with a smile. "I was like, 'Five? There's not way I've got five.'

"Because the way I was playing, I was barely doing anything with the rock, and then he said I had five and I was like, man, I've got to lock in."

Fortunately for K-State, Kaluma did just that. Not only did he stop turning the ball over, but he scored the Wildcats' last 11 points of the half, including a 3-pointer at the end that pulled his team within four points at the break.

Related: Kansas State basketball vs. Oklahoma State recap: Wildcats rally for 70-66 Big 12 win

Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma (24) gets past Oklahoma State's Brandon Garrison (23) to put up a shot during the second half Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum. Kaluma had 23 points and seven rebounds to lead the Wildcats in a 70-66 victory.

Then Kaluma tacked on another dozen points in the second half to help the Wildcats rally from a 10-point deficit over the final 10 minutes and edge Oklahoma State, 70-66, on Saturday in front of 10,247 screaming fans at Bramlage Coliseum.

"I think what Arthur did at the end of the half was he stopped trying to just drive the ball or make plays for other people, which were leading to turnovers, and he just shot the ball," Tang said of Kaluma, who finished with a game-high 23 points plus seven rebounds and four assists. "I just told him, 'Just shoot. Don't turn it over. You catch it, just shoot it.'

"I freed him up, he saw it go in and then he was really good."

The Wildcats needed everything Kaluma had to offer on a night when Oklahoma State dominated for most of the game, only to come up short. With the victory, K-State improved to 14-4 overall and in a tie with Texas Tech for the Big 12 lead at 4-1, while the Cowboys dropped to 8-10 and 0-5 in the league.

The best part, Kaluma said, was that he didn't force the issue.

Related: Airtight defense has propelled Kansas State basketball to the top of the Big 12 standings

"I felt like it just came naturally," he said of his run to close the first half. "I'm trying to focus on letting the game come to me, and so I was just seeing my spots where I could be aggressive.

"And then at the end of the half, the 3-pointer that I hit, that was a drawn-up play, so I knew I had to shoot it at that point. But other than that, I was just within the flow of the game."

Kaluma, a junior transfer from Creighton, has had his share of big games, including three double-doubles, and in a Dec. 5 overtime victory against Villanova he scored 26 points with nine rebounds. He came in averaging 14.7 points and 8.0 rebounds, so it came as no surprise to his teammates that with the Wildcats struggling, he put the team on his back.

"He does it every day in practice. It's nothing that we're really surprised," said center Will McNair, who contributed 10 points and five rebounds of his own to the cause. "We see it every day in practice.

"Just like the other day against the scout team, he was just going crazy. So, we knew he was going to have a great game coming into this game."

Related: Overtime once again brings out Kansas State basketball's best in victory over Baylor

Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton also came away impressed by Kaluma's performance.

"He plays with a fearlessness that really good players have to have. I don't think he gets affected by missing shots," Boynton said. "I've never coached him, but I recruited him a little bit in high school, and obviously at Creighton, and I've watched a lot of his film. It seems like he's very confident in himself, no matter how things are going at any given moment.

"So, when you have that supreme confidence, you can play through those waves. That's ultimately what separates guys from being good players, and then ultimately being the best of the best, all-conference type guys."

And Kaluma's game is still evolving, according to Tang.

"He can make shots. And the fact that he's shooting the three at such a high clip, you have to respect that, and because you have to respect that, it makes him quicker," Tang said of Kaluma, who was 3 of 5 from 3-point range and came in shooting 39.7% beyond the arc. "So, he shows the ball, the defense raises up, and now he's quicker, he gets to the lane and he gets a dunk.

"And then he's learning how to take advantage of the mismatches. So, if they put a smaller guy on him, he had a couple of times today where he was able to take advantage of that. But the fact that he can put the ball in the hole, that makes him super valuable."

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State basketball forward Arthur Kaluma delivers against OSU