Kansas State basketball taking daunting road tests at Iowa State and Houston one at a time

AMES, Iowa — In building his Kansas State basketball program, Jerome Tang had to look at the big picture.

When it comes to tackling what is undoubtedly the Wildcats' most challenging Big 12 road swing to date, that focus has narrowed considerably.

The Wildcats are 14-4, and more impressively tied for first in the conference at 4-1 heading into Wednesday's 8 p.m. game against No. 18-ranked Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum. They then travel to Houston to take on the No. 4 Cougars on Saturday.

"We're just trying to look at it as one game, going to Hilton," Tang said. "They've got a great crowd, a really good team, and just an unbelievable environment.

"It's as hard as it gets in our league, so we will focus on that one and then when that's done, we'll think about the next one. But right now that's just what we're focused on."

Tang said heading into Big 12 play that a 9-9 league record should punch K-State's ticket to the NCAA Tournament. That has not changed, even though the Wildcats have won seven of their last eight games and came within one missed shot at Texas Tech of starting 5-0.

"In our league, if any team goes 9-9 and they have a decent nonconference, they should go to the NCAA Tournament," Tang said. "The Big 12 is far and away the best league in the country. So, you win nine games in this league — and I wasn't saying nine was the pinnacle — I'm just saying that you get there, and any team in our league that does that should be in the NCAA Tournament."

But while winning four of five to start the Big 12 no doubt has raised the Wildcats' confidence level, Tang also has cautioned his players that momentum can be fleeting.

"You can't rely on anything that happened in the past, good or bad," he said. "You've just got to reset and go 1-0 and next thing.

"Just like you try to get your guys to do in the game. Forget the mistakes. Forget the missed shots. Focus on the next thing and that's what we're doing."

The Wildcats did that in their last outing, rallying from a 10-point deficit midway through the second half Saturday to beat Oklahoma State at home, 70-66.

"I feel like winning is hard on any level, especially in the Big 12," K-State center Will McNair said following that game. "So, the ultimate goal is to get the win.

"It doesn't matter how it is. We love to win ugly and still learn from that win."

In Iowa State (14-4, 3-2 Big 12), the Wildcats will face a team that ranks among the league's best defensively, trailing only Houston with 60.7 points allowed per game and opponent field goal percentage at 39.6. The Cyclones are tied for first with a turnover margin of plus-7.7.

The Cyclones are coming off a 73-72 road victory at TCU on Saturday in which they were without point guard and leading scorer Tamin Lipsey (14.5 points, 5.6 assists per game). Lipsey has been listed as day-to-day after suffering a shoulder injury in the previous game.

