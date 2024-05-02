Here's how oddsmakers expect Rome Odunze to perform his rookie season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Highly anticipated rookie seasons for Bears' Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze are close to getting underway.

How well will each perform in their rookie seasons? For Odunze, here's how oddsmakers from BetOnline set the lines for each statistical category.

Receptions: 67.5

Yards: 725

Touchdowns: 4.5

BetOnline favors Odunze recording more than 4.5 touchdowns, placing the odds at -130. For yards, they're offering the same odds for both the over and under. And for receptions, they project him to catch more than 67.5 passes, placing the odds at -130.

Remember, Odunze is in a crowded wide receiver room. He's likely the third option in the Bears' offense behind DJ Moore and Keenan Allen. Depending on the variety in their playbook, they might favor tight-end Cole Kmet over Odunze as an option, also.

During his final season at Washington, Odunze recorded 92 receptions, 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns.

For Williams, he has the chance to set Bears season passing records for rookies across the board. Here's how the oddsmakers set their betting odds.

Here’s a list of performance-based odds from Fanatics sportsbook:

3400+ passing yards: -110

25+ passing TD: +115

12+ INT thrown: -115

4+ rush TD: -105

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.