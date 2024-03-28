Here's how much Lane Kiffin's new Ole Miss football assistants will earn

OXFORD — Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin made three additions to his staff of assistants after the 2023 season ended. Together, they'll combine to earn $1.7 million in 2024.

The most expensive newcomer is secondary coach Bryan Brown, who will also serve as the Rebels' co-defensive coordinator.

Brown arrived from Cincinnati, where he was the defensive coordinator, and is set to earn $750,000 in his first year under Kiffin. That will rise to $825,00 in 2025. Brown, like the other two newcomers to the staff, inked a two-year contract with Ole Miss, according to contracts obtained by the Clarion Ledger through an open records request.

Brown took the place of Keynodo Hudson on staff. Hudson was set to make $325,000 in 2024.

The departure of longtime Ole Miss staffer Derrick Nix to Auburn forced Kiffin into the market for a new wide receivers coach. He found one in Illinois' George McDonald, who will earn $625,000 in his first year and $675,000 in 2025. Nix would have earned $700,000 had he stayed in Oxford.

The final addition Kiffin made was tight ends coach Joe Cox ‒ previously of Alabama. Cox will earn $325,000 in 2024 and $500,000 in 2025.

He replaced John David Baker, who left to become the offensive coordinator at East Carolina. Baker would have made $510,000 in 2024 as a Rebel.

Kiffin has spent the spring explaining that he believes the Ole Miss roster is full of outstanding talent, but there are several questions left to answer before knowing whether that talent equates to a good team.

"I think our staff's a little bit like that," Kiffin said on March 19. "Obviously, I think we've got a better feel of them because we work every day as a staff. So I do think it's a really good staff. We really looked for guys who can fit into what we have and − much like in the portal − fit into our culture and how we do things."

All three of the newcomers have the same bonus scale as it relates to the College Football Playoff, which is expanding to 12 teams in 2024. A first-round appearance would earn them each an additional $20,000, with a maximum of $80,000 available should the Rebels win the CFP.

Likewise, they share a similar buyout structure. All three can leave to be a head coach, coordinator or NFL coach without paying a buyout − though Cox's contract includes a clause specifying that, if left for the NFL within the first 120 days of his deal, a buyout would be required.

