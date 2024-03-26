What Lane Kiffin said about Ole Miss football connection to next 'Bachelorette' season

Ole Miss football and Lane Kiffin appear to have a connection to the upcoming season of "The Bachelorette" reality TV show.

The Rebels coach posted an article on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday with the list of potential contestants for the show that was teased by ABC on Monday night. It includes two of his former players in Jonathan Hess at Ole Miss and John Mitchell at Florida Atlantic.

Hess, 24, played tight end at Ole Miss from 2018-22. He is now on the coaching staff as a recruiting assistant.

Hess is also known for starting the tradition of firing off a fire extinguisher when the Rebels score a touchdown.

Mitchell, 25, played under Kiffin at FAU as a wide receiver.

They will compete with the other men to try to win the heart of Jenn Tran, who was chosen as the bachelorette.

Kiffin's daughter, Landry, helped with Hess' application. Kiffin was asked during his press conference Tuesday what he made of Hess' chances.

He said if Hess can survive long enough on the show for viewers to truly get a chance to know him, he likes his odds.

"It'll be interesting," Kiffin said. "I feel like it's kind of like the basketball tournament, or now the playoffs in football. I feel like if you can make it and get some momentum going, and get past the beginning to where people see a lot of him, then I think he's got a chance because of his personality."

The season's premiere date has not been announced.

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

