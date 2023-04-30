Here's a list of Wisconsin high school players selected in the NFL draft since 1990, plus a look at earlier notables

Take a look back at past NFL drafts to see where Wisconsin high school products have landed since 1990 (plus other first-round picks throughout history).

2023

Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) gets past Southeast Missouri State offensive lineman Terry Cook (76) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. The New York Jets selected Iowa State edge rusher Will McDonald with the No. 15 overall pick in the NFL draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023

Will McDonald, DE (Waukesha North), New York Jets

A rare athlete who emerged as a great story became a force at Iowa State and rose to the No. 15 pick overall. That means he'd be joining another new Jet, Aaron Rodgers, in New York. He also became the first Iowa State player selected in the first round since 1973.

Keeanu Benton, DL (Janesville Craig), Pittsburgh Steelers

The standout lineman played in 46 games for the Wisconsin Badgers and wound up taken with the No. 49 selection as a second-round pick. Benton joined a number of former Badgers like T.J. Watt, Derek Watt, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Scott Nelson and fellow draft classmate Nick Herbig.

Jon Gaines II, OL (Marquette), Arizona Cardinals

The UCLA alumnus was taken in the fourth round with the 122nd overall pick. He started 37 games over the previous four seasons with the Bruins.

2022

Luke Goedeke, OL (Valders), Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The offensive tackle from Central Michigan, whose career began as a tight end at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, heard his name called in the second round with the 57th overall pick, giving him a chance to block for perhaps the game's greatest ever, quarterback Tom Brady. He started eight games as a rookie.

Leo Chenal, LB (Grantsburg), Kansas City Chiefs

The Badgers standout left with a year of eligibility remaining after earning the Big Ten's Linebacker of the Year, and he wound up selected in the third round at pick 103. He was a unanimous first-team All-Conference choice as a junior, and now he has a ring, even getting a sack in the Super Bowl win over Philadelphia.

Logan Bruss, OG (Kimberly), Los Angeles Rams

The Badgers offensive tackle was named second-team All-Conference and went at pick 104, one pick after his teammate, Chenal, went off the board. The Rams already had University of Wisconsin alums David Edwards and Rob Havenstein on the offensive line, but Bruss was lost for the season with an ACL tear in the preseason.

Story continues

Jake Ferguson, TE (Madison Memorial), Dallas Cowboys

After a decorated career at Wisconsin, in which he broke the school record for consecutive games with a reception (all 47 of his career games) and racked up 1,618 receiving yards, Ferguson was taken in the fourth round with pick No. 129. He's famously the grandson of former Badgers coach and athletics director Barry Alvarez, but he forged his own name, as well. As a rookie, he started eight games and caught 19 passes, with two touchdowns.

Matt Henningsen, DT (Menomonee Falls), Denver Broncos

The former walk-on became a force on the defensive line for the Badgers, with 42 games played, and he worked his way into a sixth-round pick (No. 206). He appeared in all 17 games for Denver, often on special teams.

More: Luke Goedeke of Valders High School selected by Tampa Bay, five Wisconsin Badgers picked in rounds 3-7 in the 2022 NFL draft

2021

Denver Broncos offensive linemen, including Quinn Meinerz , take part in organized team activities.

Quinn Meinerz, OL (Hartford), Denver Broncos

What a meteoric rise for the Wisconsin-Whitewater product, who didn't even get to play in the 2020 season when the WIAC and most other NCAA Division III schools elected to forego the fall season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meinerz caught the eye of NFL personnel during practices for the Senior Bowl, not to mention the eye of football fans thanks to some unique traits, and found himself selected in the third round. He then started nine games at guard during his rookie year and 13 more last year.

Daviyon Nixon, DL (Kenosha Indian Trail), Carolina Panthers

Nixon was a pretty good story in his own right, playing one season at Iowa Western Community College before joining Iowa for two seasons and becoming the Big Ten's defensive lineman of the year. He was taken in the fifth round and has appeared in 14 games over the past two years.

Cole Van Lanen, OL (Bay Port), Green Bay Packers

The Badgers' offensive tackle became a sixth-round selection by his hometown team, and though he spent most of the year on the practice squad, he did see one snap of action during the season before getting traded to Jacksonville, where he appeared in 16 games last year.

Chris Garrett, DL (Wisconsin Lutheran), Los Angeles Rams

Also drafted outside of Division I, Garrett forged a path that took him to Division II Concordia-St. Paul en route to a seventh-round selection. He appeared in one regular-season game for the Rams.

RELATED: Five players with Wisconsin ties are picked on the third day of the NFL draft

2020

Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

The six Wisconsinites selected in 2020 are tied for the most in a draft class since the turn of the century.

Zack Baun, LB (Brown Deer), New Orleans Saints

After a superb senior season with the Wisconsin Badgers that netted him first-team All-Big Ten honors, Baun was selected in the third round and saw action in 15 games as a rookie. He appeared in all 17 games in 2022, largely on special teams, and racked up 30 tackles. He appeared in another 13 games last year.

James Morgan, QB (Ashwaubenon), New York Jets

Morgan, who played at Florida International, was taken in the fourth round. A sneaky prospect who participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl and moved up draft boards, Morgan was waived by the Jets but signed by the Colts before catching on in the USFL.

Ben Bredeson, G (Arrowhead), Baltimore Ravens

The standout lineman was part of four state-finalist teams at Arrowhead, then went on to enjoy a strong career at Michigan. He was snatched up in the fourth round and played in 10 games with the Ravens as a rookie in 2020, then 19 games with the Giants over the past two years, plus two playoff games.

Tyler Biadasz, C (Amherst), Dallas Cowboys

The Wisconsin multi-year standout entered a situation where he could start right away and replace another former UW star, retiring Travis Frederick. He was taken with the last pick of the fourth round and started four games during the 2020 season before going on injured reserve. He followed up by starting 17 games in 2022 and a Pro Bowl season last year.

Robert Windsor, DT (Fond du Lac), Indianapolis Colts

At Penn State, Windsor was named second-team All-Big Ten and earned an invite to the NFL Combine and Senior Bowl. Indianapolis grabbed him in the sixth round. He struggled with major injuries, however, and announced his retirement.

Nate Stanley, QB (Menomonie), Minnesota Vikings

After a strong career at Iowa, in which he finished second in Iowa history in passing yards and touchdowns, Stanley wound up with the Packers' division rival as a seventh-round selection. He never saw NFL action with the Vikings, however.

2019

Houston Texans tight end Darren Fells (87) celebrates his touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars with Houston Texans offensive tackle Max Scharping (74) during the first half of an NFL football game at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Max Scharping, OT (Green Bay Southwest), Houston Texans

The 6-6, 327-pounder was a two-time first-team all-conference pick in the Mid-American Conference at Northern Illinois and was snagged in the second round and started 33 games over his first three seasons. Last year, he appeared in 14 games with Cincinnati en route to the AFC championship game.

2018

Daurice Fountain, WR (Madison Memorial), Indianapolis Colts

The Colts took him as the lone Wisconsin native draftee in 2018, in the fifth round, and he spent two seasons in Indianapolis before appearing in two games in 2021 for the Chiefs. Fountain had a huge postseason between his final year at Northern Iowa and the draft, earning MVP in the East-West Shrine Game.

RELATED: Madison Memorial's Daurice Fountain selected by Colts in NFL draft

2017

Wisconsin's Ryan Ramczyk, left, poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the New Orleans Saints during the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday.

T.J. Watt, LB (Pewaukee), Pittsburgh Steelers

The 2021 defensive player of the year won't be forgotten anytime soon by Packers fans, especially those who clamored for the Green and Gold to draft the Badgers playmaker (and younger brother of Houston Texans star J.J. Watt). The Packers wound up trading their pick, and the Steelers took Watt with the 30th pick (first round) before the Packers made a selection. Watt has now been to four Pro Bowls and finished top-three in the DPOY voting three times. He's a three-time first-team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler.

Ryan Ramczyk, OL (Stevens Point), New Orleans Saints

The late-blooming offensive lineman who transferred to Wisconsin from UW-Stevens Point became a force on the Badgers' offensive line before getting taken with the final pick of the first round, No. 32. He's now a three-time All-Pro selection (including first team in 2019).

Vince Biegel, LB (Wisconsin Rapids), Green Bay Packers

Instead of Watt or Ramczyk, the Packers took another Badgers linebacker with the 108th pick (fourth round). Biegel battled injuries to start his career but started 43 NFL games over four seasons before spending last year on injured reserve with the Ravens.

2016

Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Joe Schobert tackles Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams at the two yard line in the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

Joe Schobert, LB (Waukesha West), Cleveland Browns

Selected with the first pick of the fourth round (No. 99), Schobert's well-documented story kept adding chapters. The lightly recruited standout at West decided in the final weeks before leaving for college in North Dakota that he would walk-on at Wisconsin, turned into a star and wound up in the NFL Pro Bowl. In 2021, he played in 15 games for the Steelers in his sixth NFL season, then appeared in six last year for Tennessee.

Eric Murray, S (Milwaukee Riverside), Kansas City Chiefs

Murray played with the Houston Texans for the third straight season last year, appearing in 17 games. He's also played with the Browns and Chiefs, the latter of which grabbed him in the fourth round with the 106th pick.

Derek Watt, FB (Pewaukee), San Diego Chargers

The middle Watt brother blocked for former Badgers teammate Melvin Gordon with the Chargers in San Diego for a season after getting taken in the sixth round (198th pick) and two more seasons when the team relocated to Los Angeles. He played the last three years with his brother, T.J., in Pittsburgh, primarily on special teams, though he did have a career high in rushes last year (9) and his second career rushing touchdown.

2015

Trae Waynes, DB (Kenosha Bradford), Minnesota Vikings

After a standout career at Michigan State, Waynes had seven career NFL interceptions in six seasons after the Vikings used the 11th overall pick on the former Bradford standout. He signed with Cincinnati before the 2020 season and missed the year with a torn pectoral muscle, then saw only four games of action in 2021 with hamstring problems. He last played in 2021, though he gets bragging rights over his high school teammate, who was taken four picks later at No. 15.

Melvin Gordon, RB (Kenosha Bradford), San Diego Chargers

Gordon was a Heisman Trophy finalist for the Badgers and an electric playmaker. He's a two-time Pro Bowler who ran for close to 1,000 yards in 2020 and 2021 and has 19 touchdowns over the past three seasons with the Denver Broncos. He has 55 career NFL touchdowns. Last year, after getting released, he took a job with the Chiefs practice squad and earned a Super Bowl ring.

2014

Denver Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris (96) celebrates his blocked field goal attempt by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017.

Jared Abbrederis, WR (Wautoma), Green Bay Packers

The Packers took Abbrederis in the fifth round (176th pick), and he wound up catching 10 passes (plus six more in the postseason) over two seasons before injuries cut his time short. He also played briefly with the Lions.

Ben Gardner, LB (Homestead), Dallas Cowboys

Beset by a shoulder that kept him from landing a spot on the active roster, the Stanford product nonetheless can call himself an NFL player, having been taken in the seventh round (231st pick)

Shelby Harris, DL (Homestead), Oakland Raiders

Harris had another standout year last year, this time with a new team in Seattle, when he racked up 44 tackles and two sacks. Much like the Kenosha Bradford teammates taken the following year within a span of five picks, the Homestead tandem was taken four picks apart, with the Raiders using the 235th pick on Harris. He had his ups and downs in college, getting kicked off the team at Wisconsin and Illinois State, but he battled back and wound up with a game-clinching blocked kick early in the 2017 season for the Denver Broncos. He signed a three-year contract to stay in Denver before the 2021 season and played a productive 11 games before his season was ended by a knee injury. He was traded last offseason to Seattle as part of the package that sent Russell Wilson to the Broncos.

2013

Travis Frederick was a first-round pick for the Dallas Cowboys.

Travis Frederick, OL (Big Foot), Dallas Cowboys

The 31st pick (first round) came out of Wisconsin and became a central part of perhaps the most celebrated offensive line in football. The center was named to four Pro Bowls and twice named second-team All Pro. He announced his retirement in 2020 after bouncing back from an autoimmune disorder diagnosis.

AJ Klein, LB (Kimberly), Carolina Panthers

Klein bounced around to three teams in 2022 but did appear in 10 games. The fifth-round choice (148th pick) out of Iowa State played in Super Bowl 50 with the Panthers and then signed a three-year deal worth $15 million with the Saints before the 2017 season. He nearly appeared in a second Super Bowl in 2020 with the Bills after seeing action in all 16 games and registering a career-high five sacks, with one nod as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Ricky Wagner, OL (West Allis Hale), Baltimore Ravens

Needless to say, this was a good draft for Wisconsin kids. Taken in the fifth round (168th pick), Wagner became a solid NFL right tackle and signed a lucrative five-year deal ($47.5 million) with the Detroit Lions before the 2017 season, then made 13 starts. At the time, it was the richest contract for a right tackle in the league. In 2020, he played with the Packers and made nine starts for the NFC runner-up.

2012

Brandon Brooks retired in early 2022.

Kevin Zeitler, OL (Wisconsin Lutheran), Cincinnati Bengals

With the 27th pick in the first round, the Bengals drafted a standout guard who then signed a five-year, $60 million deal with the Cleveland Browns in 2017 (making him the highest-paid guard in the league at the time). He's now an 11-year veteran who has started all but three games for his teams in the past eight years. He's been with Baltimore the past two seasons.

Peter Konz, OL (Neenah), Atlanta Falcons

Zeitler's fellow member of the Wisconsin offensive line, Konz was taken with the 55th pick (second round). He played guard and center before getting released in 2015.

Brandon Brooks, OL (Milwaukee Riverside), Houston Texans

The 76th pick (third round) won a Super Bowl ring with the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Miami (Ohio) product became a fascinating story after he overcame an anxiety disorder to sustain a strong NFL career and become a Pro Bowler. He signed a four-year, $56 million extension in November of 2019 but missed the 2020 season after tearing his Achilles and most of the 2021 season with a pectoral strain. He announced his retirement in January of 2022.

Nick Toon, WR (Middleton), New Orleans Saints

The son of former NFL receiver and Badgers standout Al Toon became the 122nd pick (fourth round) out of Wisconsin and made 21 catches in the NFL with a touchdown before injuries got in the way.

Bradie Ewing, FB (Richland Center), Atlanta Falcons

Ewing's NFL career was ravaged by injuries, starting in his first camp after he was taken with the 122nd pick (fourth round) out of Wisconsin. He did see action in three NFL games.

Brad Nortman, P (Brookfield Central), Carolina Panthers

Another UW product, Nortman was taken 207th overall (sixth round) and has enjoyed a prosperous career, first appearing in Super Bowl 50 with the Carolina Panthers and then signing a four-year deal with Jacksonville in 2016. He played in the 2017 AFC Championship Game.

2011

J.J. Watt, DL (Pewaukee), Houston Texans

You may have heard of him. In addition to winning three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards, matching Lawrence Taylor for the most in NFL history, he's become known for his humanitarian work as well. Houston took him with the 11th overall selection in the draft. He announced his retirement after the 2022 season and will be a surefire Hall of Famer.

Gabe Carimi, OL (Monona Grove), Chicago Bears

The Outland Trophy winner at Wisconsin was considered one of the top offensive linemen in the draft and went 29th overall (first round), though he struggled with three teams before finishing his playing career in 2014.

Lance Kendricks, TE (Milwaukee King), St. Louis Rams

The Rams made him the 47th pick (second round) after a strong career at Wisconsin. He s Packers and 2019 with the Chargers.

2010

Austen Lane, DL (Iola-Scandinavia), Jacksonville Jaguars

Lane was a late-blooming standout at Murray State before getting taken in the fifth round with the 153rd pick. He made 66 tackles in his NFL career and last saw the field in 2013 with the Detroit Lions before moving on to the mixed martial arts circuit.

2009

Detroit Lions linebacker DeAndre Levy (54) looks to tackle Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard on Dec. 11, 2016.

DeAndre Levy, LB (Milwaukee Vincent), Detroit Lions

Taken with the 76th pick out of Wisconsin, Levy fashioned an excellent career with the Lions, though the team released him in 2017 (and subsequently became engaged in an injury dispute with Levy). Levy was named second-team All-Pro in 2014.

Kraig Urbik, OL (Hudson), Pittsburgh Steelers

The third-round pick (79th overall) out of Wisconsin spent nine seasons in the NFL before announcing his retirement in March. The offensive guard played with three teams, with the bulk of his career spent with the Buffalo Bills.

Travis Beckum, TE (Oak Creek), New York Giants

Like the two above him, Beckum was a Wisconsin Badgers standout, and the Giants made him pick No. 100 (third round). He saw time in 44 NFL games and won a Super Bowl with the Giants in early 2012 but tore an ACL in that game and it was the last time he was on the field.

Nick Schommer, S (Prescott), Tennessee Titans

The seventh-round pick (242nd pick) out of North Dakota State saw action in 13 games in 2010.

2008

Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Nick Hayden (96) and defensive end George Selvie (99) during the second half of an NFL football game in 2014.

Jack Ikegwuonu, CB (Madison Memorial), Philadelphia Eagles

After a major knee injury cost him all of the 2008 season, he was finally able to appear in one NFL game before getting waived. In 2015, he and his twin brother were sentenced to 10 years in prison for armed robbery.

Nick Hayden, DT (Arrowhead), Carolina Panthers

Today, he's an Arrowhead assistant coach, but he had a nice run in the NFL after getting taken with the 181st pick (sixth round). He played in 76 games, including every one from 2013-15 with the Dallas Cowboys. He has two sacks, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown to his name.

2007

Former Manitowoc Lincoln standout Doug Free spent his entire career in the NFL with the Cowboys.

Joe Thomas, OL (Brookfield Central), Cleveland Browns

You may know this guy, too. The Browns left tackle didn't miss a play (or a Pro Bowl) until the 2017 season, when a torn pectoral muscle sidelined him. Then, in the following offseason, the future Hall of Famer announced his retirement. The former Badgers standout never played in the NFL playoffs but will forever be recognized as one of the best offensive linemen ever. The Browns have struggled in the draft, but the third pick overall in 2007 was well spent. He'll be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

Doug Free, OL (Manitowoc Lincoln), Dallas Cowboys

With the aforementioned Frederick, Free was another key piece of football's premier offensive line as recently as 2016 before announcing his own retirement in March 2017. He spent his entire career with the Cowboys, playing left and right tackle. Drafted out of Northern Illinois in the fourth round (122nd overall).

Derek Stanley, WR (Verona), St. Louis Rams

The 249th pick (seventh round) came from UW-Whitewater, a Division III powerhouse. He made his debut in 2007 against the Packers with a kick return, and he played in 15 NFL games, with an 80-yard touchdown reception on his résumé as well as several kick and punt returns.

2006

Lions running back Brian Calhoun runs with the football August 31, 2006 at Ford Field in Detroit.

Brian Calhoun, RB (Oak Creek), Detroit Lions

The third-round pick (74th overall) tore his ACL to short-circuit his rookie season and career, in general. He appeared in 11 NFL games and was a second-team All-American at Wisconsin.

2005

Dan Buenning, OL (Bay Port), Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The fourth-round choice (107th overall) out of Wisconsin played in 36 NFL games for the Bucs and Bears, largely at left guard.

2004

John Navarre, QB (Cudahy), Arizona Cardinals

The lone quarterback to play prep football in Wisconsin and get drafted since the turn of the century, Navarre still holds the University of Michigan records for completions and passing yards in a season. The seventh-round pick (202nd overall) saw action in five NFL games over three years.

Casey Cramer, FB (Middleton), Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The 228th pick (seventh round) saw action with Carolina, Tennessee and Miami (36 games), once earning NFL Special Teams Player of the Week after blocking a punt and recovering a fumble with the Titans in 2006. He played college football at Dartmouth.

Erik Jensen, TE (Appleton East), St. Louis Rams

Jensen was taken in the seventh round (pick No. 237) and never made it into a game but did spend time with a number of franchises (49ers, Steelers, Cowboys, Bengals). But he was on the Steelers' practice squad in 2005 for a Super Bowl XL victory and earned a ring. He played college football at Iowa.

Derek Abney, WR/KR (D.C. Everest), Baltimore Ravens

The University of Kentucky product was taken in the seventh round (pick No. 244), and though he never played in a regular-season game, he spent some time in the organizations of the Ravens and Bears. He won a state title with undefeated D.C. Everest as a senior.

2003

Al Johnson, OL (Southern Door), Dallas Cowboys

Drafted 39th overall (second round) in the same year that his UW teammate and cousin, Ben, was selected in the seventh round by the Lions. Played 66 games with three NFL teams and is currently head coach at East Central University.

BJ Tucker, CB (Nicolet), Dallas Cowboys

The sixth-round choice (178th overall) was born in Sierra Leone and was also a huge track and field sprinting star both in high school and with Wisconsin. He saw game action with the 49ers in 2005 and 2006.

Ben Johnson, OL (Southern Door), Detroit Lions

The 216th pick (seventh round) also spent time with the Bears and Chargers.

2002

Lamar Gordon, RB (Cudahy), St. Louis Rams

The third-round pick (84th overall) out of North Dakota State was a backup for two seasons to Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk, then backed up Brian Westbrook in Philadelphia. He finished with five career touchdowns.

Nick Greisen, LB (Sturgeon Bay), New York Giants

The 152nd pick (fifth round) out of Wisconsin played in 98 games in the NFL, including time with Jacksonville and Baltimore. He finished his career with an interception, five forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and 200 tackles

2001

Michael Bennett, RB (Bradley Tech), Minnesota Vikings

The speedster was taken in the first round (27th overall) and made the Pro Bowl in 2002. He was also a member of the Wisconsin track team, with a blistering 4.13 in the 40-yard dash on record, and his 1998 runs at the state track and field meet (10.33 in the 100, 20.68 in the 200) are still state records. He bounced around in the NFL but finished with 3,703 career yards.

RELATED: Top 10 best high school athletes in Wisconsin history profile: Michael Bennett

Casey Rabach, OL (Sturgeon Bay), Baltimore Ravens

The 92nd overall pick (third round) out of Wisconsin played in 137 games, mostly as the starting center for the Ravens and Redskins, and stayed in the league until 2011. He's a cousin of Nick Greisen, another Sturgeon Bay grad drafted one year later.

Jason Doering, S (Rhinelander), Indianapolis Colts

The 193rd pick (sixth round) played in 53 NFL games, with most coming over the next three seasons in Indy. Attended Wisconsin.

Ross Kolodziej, DT (Stevens Point), New York Giants

He played 54 games with the Giants, Cardinals and Vikings, and now he's back in Madison as the UW defensive line coach. Was taken in the seventh round (230th pick)

2000

Chris McIntosh, OL (Pewaukee), Seattle Seahawks

The Wisconsin standout was taken 22nd overall (first round), and though injuries kept his career from getting on track, he became associate athletic director in charge of business development at his alma mater and, in 2021, succeeded Barry Alvarez as director of athletics.

Mark Tauscher, OL (Auburndale), Green Bay Packers

The fan favorite was taken in the seventh round (224th overall) out of Wisconsin after once considering not to return to the Badgers for his final year of eligibility. He quickly became a starter with the Packers and was re-signed in 2009 early in the year when the Packers OL experienced issues. In 2010, he won a Super Bowl, and today he's co-host of a Milwaukee radio show with Jason Wilde. He played in 134 NFL games, all with the Packers.

1999

Tom Burke, DE (Northwestern), Arizona Cardinals. The disruptive lineman at the University of Wisconsin was a consensus All-American and Big Ten co-Defensive Player of the Year, then taken in the third round with the 83rd overall pick. He appeared in 36 NFL games over four seasons.

Clint Kriewaldt, LB (Shiocton), Detroit Lions. The sixth-round pick out of Wisconsin-Stevens Point won a Super Bowl with the Steelers and became head football coach at Freedom. He then became Outagamie County sheriff.

Tyree Talton, S (Beloit Turner), Detroit Lions. Drafted in the fifth round out of Northern Iowa, Talton appeared in 12 games for the Lions as a rookie and returned six kicks, but that was his only year seeing the field. He was later drafted in the 2001 XFL draft.

Chris Greisen, QB (Sturgeon Bay), Arizona Cardinals. The seventh-round pick out of Northwest Missouri State appeared in five NFL games and threw 16 passes over two seasons, completing seven for 69 yards and a touchdown.

1998

Wisconsin's Donald Hayes hulls in a pass the the second quarter for a touchdown against Minnesota's Craig Scruggs in 1997.

Donald Hayes, WR (Madison East), Carolina Panthers. The fourth-round pick from the University of Wisconsin spent four seasons in Carolina and another in New England, finishing with 144 career receptions and nine touchdowns. His best year came in 2000, when he caught 66 passes for 926 yards.

Nathan Strikwerda, OL (Madison West), Miami Dolphins. Chosen out of Northwestern in the sixth round, Strikwerda never suited up in an NFL game ... but he did have the highest Wonderlic score of anyone at the scouting combine and graduated with a 3.42 grade-point average in biomedical engineering at NU before seeking a Master's in industrial engineering.

1997

St. Louis Rams defensive end Grant Wistrom (98) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle Jerry Wunsch (71) scramble for a loose ball after Tampa Bay quarterback Shaun King fumbled it during the second quarter of the NFC Championship game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2000, in St. Louis.

Jerry Wunsch, OL (Wausau West), Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Wunsch made 51 starts in his career, including every game of both the 2000 and 2001 seasons at right tackle. He played five seasons with the Bucs and finished his career with three seasons in Seattle.

1996

Jason Maniecki played at Wisconsin before getting drafted into the NFL by the Buccaneers.

Jason Maniecki, DT (Wisconsin Dells), Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The fifth-round pick from UW was in the league for three years, netting one forced fumble and one sack in 18 career NFL games.

1995

Cory Raymer, OL (Fond du Lac), Washington. The center from the University of Wisconsin saw time with Washington, the Chargers and then Washington again, playing in 98 games and starting 83 of those. He started all 16 games from 1998-2001.

Mike Verstegen, OL (Kimberly), New Orleans Saints. Chosen in the third round, Verstegen appeared in 22 games (12 starts) over two seasons in the league, playing at right guard after a standout career with the Badgers.

Mike Thompson, DT (Portage), Jacksonville Jaguars. Thompson saw the field with three teams over four seasons; he made brief appearances for Jacksonville in 1995 and then returned with the Bengals three seasons later. In between, he briefly held a spot on the Packers practice squad. He appeared in 34 career games.

Steve Russ, LB (Medford), Denver Broncos. Coming out of Air Force, the seventh-round pick played in 24 games in his career

1994

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Jim Flanigan pressures Chicago Bears quarterback Jim Miller during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 9, 2001 at Lambeau Field.

Jim Flanigan, DT (Southern Door), Chicago Bears. The highly recruited prospect chose Notre Dame and wound up on the cover of Sports Illustrated, then got taken in the third round, 74th overall. With the Bears, he started all but two games from 1996-2000, and he finished with 342 tackles, 46 sacks and seven fumble recoveries in his career. He was briefly with the Packers in 2001, starting eight games and posting 4½ sacks, before joining the 49ers and Eagles for his final seasons.

Joe Panos, OL (Brookfield East), Philadelphia Eagles. The former walk-on at Wisconsin was captain of the 1994 Rose Bowl team and then became the 77th overall pick (third round) in this draft. He started 56 career games for the Eagles and Bills at offensive guard.

Packers wide receiver Bill Schroeder completes a 55-yard punt return in the fourth quarter that set up the Packers winning touchdown. Photo by Jeff Phelps

Bill Schroeder, WR (Sheboygan South), Green Bay Packers. The 181st pick in the draft attended UW-La Crosse and made for a great local story, except he didn't play for the Packers (initially), was traded to New England, got hurt and ended up playing in NFL Europe. But he rejoined the Packers and saw the field for the first time in 1997. He led the NFL in yards per reception in 2001 during his second go-round with Green Bay (17.3 yards per catch) and caught 28 career touchdowns and 4,583 receiving yards with the Packers (five seasons), Lions (two) and Bucs (one).

1993

Chuck Belin during his Badgers days in 1992.

Chuck Belin, OL (Milwaukee Vincent), Los Angeles Rams. Belin, coming out of UW, didn't play until the following year after he was taken 127th overall (fifth round), and he stayed in the league for three seasons.

1992

Barry Rose, WR (Baldwin-Woodville), Buffalo Bills. Taken in the 10th round (279th overall) out of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, Rose appeared in three NFL games for Denver in 1993.

Mike Saunders, RB (Milton), Pittsburgh Steelers. He was taken in the 10th round out of Iowa after clearing 1,000 yards rushing with the Hawkeyes. He did not get into an NFL game.

1991

Former Manitowoc Lincoln great Don Davey always seemed to be at the birth of a winning team.

Don Davey, DT (Manitowoc Lincoln), Green Bay Packers. The third-round pick out of Wisconsin joined his home-state team and played from 1991-94, then hooked up with Jacksonville for another three seasons, where he finally got a chance to start regularly. He finished his career with 131 tackles and eight sacks.

Dean Dingman, OL (East Troy), Pittsburgh Steelers. The All-American at Michigan was taken in the eighth round with pick No. 212. He never saw the field after getting injured before the 1991 season.

Mark Maddox, LB (Milwaukee Madison), Buffalo Bills. Taken in the now-defunct ninth round out of Northern Michigan, Maddox wound up being a draft-day bargain with the 249th overall pick. He ultimately played in 111 NFL games (47 starts) with Buffalo and Arizona, and though he was only a regular starter two of those seasons, he finished with 355 career tackles and four forced fumbles.

Dean Witkowski, LB (North Fond du Lac), Green Bay Packers. He was taken in the ninth round out of North Dakota but did not play in a game.

Peter Lucas, OL (Jefferson), Atlanta Falcons. A truly fascinating story, Lucas was drafted in the 10th round out of Wisconsin-Stevens Point as a 25-year-old junior. He worked at a family furniture store in Jefferson and as a welder in Watertown before his old high school coach, John Miech, persuaded him to play college ball at Miech's new destination of UWSP. He never saw the field in the NFL but was on the same team as rookie Brett Favre — it wasn't a pleasant experience for Lucas.

Brady Pierce, OL (Menomonie), Minnesota Vikings. The University of Wisconsin behemoth (6-8, 285 pounds) was taken one pick after Lucas (259th overall) in the 10th round but did not get into a game.

1990

Olympic shot put hopeful Terry Strouf works out to strengthen his 6-foot-3, 290-pound body in 1992.

Terry Strouf, OL (Winter), Philadelphia Eagles. Strouf was roommates at UW-La Crosse with Tom Newberry, who became an all-pro lineman for the Los Angeles Rams, and it was on Newberry's advice that he give football a try. He became a seventh-round pick but never signed with the Eagles and instead pursued shot put, for which he attended the 1992 Olympic Trials. He briefly found himself in Packers camp later that same year.

Kirk Baumgartner, QB (Colby), Green Bay Packers. Taken out of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in the ninth round, Baumgartner got a chance to play for his home-state team after setting numerous WIAC passing records and earned two NAIA Player of the Year nods. He was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame but never suited up in the pros.

Other first-round picks

1988: Paul Gruber, OL (Sauk Prairie), fourth pick by Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Two-time NFL All-Pro played 183 games over 12 seasons. Member of Bucs' Ring of Honor

1978: John Anderson, LB (Waukesha), 26th pick by Green Bay Packers. Named to 1980s All-Decade Team in NFL. Finished with 25 interceptions and 19.5 sacks in 12 seasons, all with Packers. Played at Michigan.

1973: John Matuszak, DL (Oak Creek), first pick by Houston Oilers. Two-time Super Bowl champion with Raiders is only Wisconsin native drafted No. 1 overall. Played college ball at Missouri and Tampa.

1972: Jerry Tagge, QB (Green Bay West), 11th pick by Green Bay Packers. Tagge scored the game-winning touchdown in the 1971 Orange Bowl for Nebraska against LSU and wound up taken along with two teammates in the first round of the draft. He played three seasons in Green Bay.

1969: John Shinners, OL (Campion Prep), 17th pick by New Orleans Saints. Hartford native played in 97 games with Saints, Colts and Bengals.

1967: Tom Regner, OL (Kenosha St. Joseph), 23rd pick by Houston Oilers. Played at Notre Dame and spent six seasons at guard in the NFL.

1966: Gale Gillingham, OL (Tomah), 13th pick by Green Bay Packers. Two NFL titles and two Super Bowls with Packers, five Pro Bowl appearances. Packers Hall of Famer. Played college football at Minnesota.

1963: Pat Richter, TE (Madison East), seventh pick by Washington Redskins. College Football Hall of Famer played three sports at Wisconsin and later became UW athletic director. Played eight seasons with Washington.

1955: Ron Drzewiecki, KR/PR (Bradley Tech), 11th pick by Chicago Bears. Marquette University alumnus spent two years in NFL, with a year in U.S. Navy sandwiched between.

1955: Alan Ameche, FB (Kenosha), third pick by Baltimore Colts. Wisconsin standout won two NFL titles and made four Pro Bowls. Inducted into College Football Hall of Fame. Was NFL Rookie of the Year in 1955 and part of 1950s All-Decade Team.

RELATED: Top 10 best high school athletes in Wisconsin history profile: Alan Ameche

1954: Neil Worden, RB (Milwaukee Pulaski), ninth pick by Philadelphia Eagles. Played for Notre Dame and two seasons in NFL.

1950: Bud Grant, WR/DE (Superior Central), 14th pick by Philadelphia Eagles. More notable for his coaching, where he won an NFL title and four Grey Cups coaching in Canada. Member of Pro Football Hall of Fame. NFL Coach of the Year in 1969 with Vikings.

RELATED: Top 10 best high school athletes in Wisconsin history profile: Bud Grant

1948: Jug Girard, RB/QB/DB (Marinette), seventh pick by Green Bay Packers. Played 10 seasons in NFL, including four with Packers. Played college ball at Wisconsin.

1947: Don Kindt, DB/FB (Milwaukee Washington), 11th pick by Chicago Bears. Played nine seasons in NFL, all with Bears. Played college ball at Wisconsin.

1946: Johnny Strzykalski, RB (Milwaukee South), sixth pick by Green Bay Packers. Played seven seasons after getting drafted out of Marquette University.

1945: Elroy Hirsch, RB (Wausau), fifth pick by Cleveland Rams. "Crazy Legs" was a star in college at Wisconsin and Michigan, then made three Pro Bowls in NFL. Member of Pro Football and College Football Hall of Fame.

RELATED: Top 10 best high school athletes in Wisconsin history profile: Elroy Hirsch

1944: Pat Harder, FB/K (Milwaukee Washington), second pick by Chicago Cardinals. College Football Hall of Famer (playing at Wisconsin) won three NFL titles and made two Pro Bowls.

1937: Ray Buivid, QB/RB (Port Washington), third pick by Chicago Cardinals. The third overall selection was an All-American halfback at Marquette who played in the 1937 Cotton Bowl against Sammy Baugh and TCU. He finished third in the 1936 Heisman vote.

1937: Ed Jankowski, FB (Milwaukee East – now Riverside), ninth pick by Green Bay Packers. Packers Hall of Famer played at Wisconsin and then five seasons in the NFL.

Pre-1990 notables

Pittsburgh Steelers center Mike Webster is shown in 1988.

1986: Tom Newberry, OL (Onalaska), 50th pick (second round) by Los Angeles Rams. Two-time All-Pro.

1986: John Offerdahl, LB (Fort Atkinson), 52nd pick (second round) by Miami Dolphins. Five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1986. Played 89 games, all with Dolphins, and finished with 9.5 sacks and four interceptions.

1985: Dan Turk, OL (Milwaukee Madison), 101st pick (fourth round) by Pittsburgh Steelers. Only active player to cross the picket line and play during the 1987 players' strike. Died of cancer at age 38. Was able to snap to his brother, Matt Turk (Greenfield High School) with Washington.

1983: Mark Bortz, OG (Pardeeville), 219th pick (eighth round) by Chicago Bears. Went to two Pro Bowls and appeared on 1985 Super Bowl champion. University of Iowa product played 171 games overall.

1983: Tim Krumrie, DT (Mondovi), 276th pick (10th round) by Cincinnati Bengals. Wisconsin Hall of Famer was a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro.

1974: Mike Webster, OL (Rhinelander), 125th pick (fifth round) by Pittsburgh Steelers. Football Hall of Famer won four Super Bowls with Steelers dynasty and was named All-Pro seven times. Member of 1980s and 1970s All-Decade teams. One of the greatest center to ever play in the NFL. Also a key figure in concussion studies since his death at age 50 in 2002.

1974: Dave Casper, TE (Chilton), 45th pick (second round) by Oakland Raiders. Pro Football Hall of Famer and College Football Hall of Famer out of Notre Dame was named All-Pro five times. Spent one season at Chilton High School. Named to 1970s All-Decade Team. Won Super Bowl with Raiders.

1972: Jim Bertelsen, RB (Hudson), 30th pick (second round) by Los Angeles Rams. The University of Texas standout ran for more than 2,400 career yards and scored 16 touchdowns in his five years, making the Pro Bowl in 1973.

1968: Rocky Bleier, RB (Appleton Xavier), 417th pick (16th round) by Pittsburgh Steelers. Bleier played at Notre Dame and won four Super Bowls with the Steelers despite serving in Vietnam and losing part of his foot (he earned a Purple Heart).

RELATED: Top 10 best high school athletes in Wisconsin history profile: Rocky Bleier

1970: Stu Voigt, TE (Madison West), 259th pick (10th round) by Minnesota Vikings. Made three Super Bowl appearances with Minnesota in a four-year stretch, then became a color commentator for Vikings radio for two decades. Was notably sentenced to six months in federal prison for his involvement in a Ponzi scheme in 2016.

1966: Pete Banaszak, RB (Crivitz), 59th pick (fifth round) by Oakland Raiders. University of Miami product spent entire career (1966-1978) with Raiders, winning a Super Bowl and AFL championship. Finished with 3,772 yards rushing.

1960: Dale Hackbart, DB (Madison East), 51st pick (fifth round) by Minnesota Vikings. Won NFL title and played 12 NFL seasons. Was plaintiff in landmark lawsuit that resulted in mandate of X-ray machines at all NFL stadiums.

1960: Jim Otto, OL (Wausau), second round of AFL draft by Oakland Raiders. He wasn’t technically an NFL draft pick but he does deserve mention after earning a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Played college ball at Miami, made three Pro Bowls and was twice named first-team All Pro. Was first team in the AFL 10 times from 1960-69 and part of the AFL All-Time Team.

1956: Fuzzy Thurston, OL (Altoona), 54th pick (fifth round) by Baltimore Colts. Packers Hall of Famer won six NFL titles and two super Bowls.

1936: Tuffy Leemans, RB (Superior Central), 18th pick (second round) by New York Giants. Won NFL title, was twice named All-Pro and is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Anyone missing? Keep in mind this is a list of players drafted and not just NFL players, and note the timeframe. Email jradcliffe@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: List of Wisconsin high school players taken in NFL draft since 1990