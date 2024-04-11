Here are The Herald’s all-area selections for girls’ and boys’ high school basketball

The Rock Hill Herald all-area high school basketball honorees feature several all-state selections and team state champions.

Area coaches nominated players for consideration.

There are first, second, and third teams composed of no more than three guards or three forwards.

Here are the Herald’s all-area basketball teams of the year, with stats and highlights provided by coaches and MaxPreps.

Girls’ first team

G 5-6 De’Ashaj Crawford, Sr.; Rock Hill (North-South selection)

2024 Stats: 18.2 points per game, 3.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 3.1 steals

The senior leader for the 5A girls basketball upper state champions, Crawford led the Bearcats in scoring and was second in assists per game. A three-year varsity player, Crawford was a 5A all-state selection for each of the past two seasons.

G 5-9 Chloe Hudson, So.; Rock Hill

2024 Stats: 17.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.8 steals

Hudson made her case for the best shooter in the state as she led the state with 126 3-pointers made. Hudson was the second-leading scorer and leading rebounder for the Bearcats as the sophomore put up 47%/43%/87% shooting splits for the season.

F 5-10 Victoria ‘Starr’ Morris, Sr.; South Pointe (Carolinas Classic selection)

2024 Stats: 18.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.9 steals

Morris was the driving force for a South Pointe team that was ranked top in Class 4A for the majority of the season. Morris led the Stallions in points, rebounds and steals en route to her second-straight All-State nomination. Morris is committed to continue her career at North Carolina Central.

F 6-0 Ja’Nyia Cunningham, Fr.; South Pointe

2024 Stats: 17.4 points, 9.7 rebounds

Cunningham was the other half of a dominating South Pointe forward duo that helped the team go on a 24-game winning streak. Cunningham finished second in scoring and rebounding in an impressive freshman season that resulted in her first career All-State selection.

F 6-2 Tamia Watkins, Jr.; Andrew Jackson

2024 Stats: 26.4 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.7 steals, 2.2 blocks

Watkins was the best player on an Andrew Jackson team that won its first state championship in over 40 years. The Volunteers big was third in the state in scoring and eighth in rebounding en route to Class 2A Player of the Year Honors.

Girls’ second team

G 5-9 Myana Fore, So.; Westminster Catawba

2024 Stats: 18.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, All-State selection

G 5-10 Ni’Yonna Asbelle, So.; Andrew Jackson

2024 Stats: 14.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists, All-State selection

G 5-5 Ariah Heard, 8th; Nation Ford

2024 Stats: 15.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists

F 5-11 Morgan Davis, Sr.; Catawba Ridge

2024 Stats: 16.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.0 steals, All-State Selection

F 6-1 Aiyana Murrell, So.; Lewisville

2024 Stats: 12.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, 2.0 steals, All-State Selection

Girls’ third team

G 5-8 Eliza Baskins, Jr.; Lancaster

2024 Stats: 15.5 points, 5.1 rebounds

G 5-3 Mariah Wallace, Sr.; Lewisville

2024 Stats: 13.1 points, 5.1 steals

G 5-5 Trinity Baker, Sr.; Lewisville

2024 Stats: 11.6 points, 6.3 assists

F 6-0 Ayona Alexander, So.; Andrew Jackson

2024 Stats: 18.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.0 blocks

F 6-2 Sarah Anderson-Wildy, Sr.; Rock Hill

2024 Stats: 4.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.1 blocks, 2.1 steals

Boys’ first team

G 5-9 Mike Jones, So.; Indian Land

2024 Stats: 24.5 points, 2.0 assists

Jones is a prolific scorer and showcased all of it in an impressive sophomore season. Jones finished the season as the fourth-leading scorer in the state, eclipsing 30 points nine times en route to an All-State selection.

G 6-3 Lance Barnes, So.; Catawba Ridge

2024 Stats: 18.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 3.0 steals

One part of the all-state guard duo for the Copperheads, Barnes was second on the team in scoring and rebounding and was the leader in assists. Barnes’ earned All-State honors as he helped Catawba Ridge to its first region title in program history.

G 6-2 Ghaleb Wilson, Sr.; Andrew Jackson (North-South Selection)

2024 Stats: 17.3 points, 4.8 rebounds

Wilson served as the leader for an Andrew Jackson team that finished as undefeated region champions for the second year in a row. The Francis Marion commit led the team in scoring en route to his second-straight all-State selection.

F 6-5 Jordan Watford, Jr.; Lancaster

2024 Stats: 23.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 3.0 blocks

Watford took over and showed out in his junior season as the main option for Lancaster. A three-star recruit according 247Sports, Watford led the team in points and rebounding as he earned the first All-State nomination of his career.

F 6-11 Caden Giles, Sr.; Nation Ford (North-South Selection)

2024 Stats: 9.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.6 blocks

Nation Ford finished the season with a winning record for the first time since the 2018-19 season, and locking it down for the Falcons defensively was Giles. Giles was the team’s leading rebounder and third-leading scorer as he finished third in the state in blocks per game.

Boys’ second team

G 6-1 Zyan Hager, Sr.; Catawba Ridge (North-South selection)

2024 Stats: 19.3 points, 2.7 steals, 2.7 assists, All-State Selection

G 5-10 Jalen Culp, Fr.; Lewisville

2024 Stats: 22.0 points, 5.0 assists, 5.0 steals, 4.0 rebounds

G 6-0 Gavin Hood, So.; Great Falls

2024 Stats: 18.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, All-State Selection

F 6-3 Jackson Burnham, Sr.; Nation Ford

2024 Stats: 21.8 points, 4.4 rebounds

F 6-5 Zeke Clyburn, So.; Andrew Jackson

2024 Stats: 13.8 points, 9.3 rebounds

Boys’ third team

G 6-1 Aaden Fair, Sr.; Great Falls

2024 Stats: 17.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.0 steals, All-State selection

G 6-3 AJ Washington, So.; Fort Mill

2024 Stats: 16.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, All-State selection

G 6-5 Mason Mitchell, Sr.; Northwestern

2024 Stats: 13.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.9 steals, 1.3 blocks

F 6-5 RJ Hill, Jr.; South Pointe

2024 Stats: 10.1 points, 7.1 rebounds,

F 6-8 Tre Raymon, So.; South Pointe

2024 Stats: 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds