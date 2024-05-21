Hendrick Motorsports' Rick Hendrick on Kyle Larson taking on ‘The Double’

IndyCar hosted a news conference Tuesday with Hendrick Motorsports founder Rick Hendrick and McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown as an opportunity for the two to share their thoughts about history in the making. Kyle Larson, a NASCAR Cup Series regular, is set to make his IndyCar Series debut Sunday at the 108th Indianapolis 500 at 12:45 p.m.

Here’s the catch: That same day, at 6 p.m. in Charlotte, NASCAR holds the Coca-Cola 600. Larson will try to become the fifth driver to pull off ‘The Double’ and race all 1,100 miles on the same day.

Larson has driven for Hendrick Motorsports since 2021 but joined Arrow McLaren for the first time in preparation for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. He will drive the No. 17 Hendrickcars.com Chevrolet at the Indianapolis 500, starting in fifth position after a strong showing in May 19’s Fast 12 and Fast Six qualifying at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick driver Kyle Larson (17) signs autographs Monday, May 20, 2024, during practice for the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Question: What are Hendrick’s thoughts about his recent partnership with McLaren?

Hendrick: “It couldn’t have gone any better. … I never thought I’d have an entry in the Indy 500 in my life. ... It’s been amazing to see a car be able to qualify in the top five; (I was) nervous as I’ve ever been watching qualifying.”

Q: Why was Hendrick so nervous during qualifying?

Hendrick: “Once we got into the final 12, then you’ve got a sigh of relief, but I’m not used to watching a car go in the corner at 241 (mph). I knew Kyle was going to push it, so I just wanted to get it over with. … He gets out of the car and I ask him a question, you’d think he’d be excited and he’s just like, ‘That’s what I do.’”

On the possibility of pulling Larson out of the Indianapolis 500 due to race day delays

Hendrick: “It would be very hard; it would be very tough. It would be very disappointing because of all the effort that everyone has put in. … We’ve got a tremendous amount of folks there at Indy, and he’s in such a good position, it would be extremely hard.”

On Larson’s confident demeanor

Hendrick: “If he’s nervous, he doesn’t show it too much. He just believes in his ability. Once he gets in the car and he gets comfortable, he wants to race. … He’s calm, cool, focused, he doesn’t let the outside noise get to him. … He’s just a diehard racer.”

On how he’ll feel on the day of ‘The Double’

Hendrick: “When I walk in Sunday morning and we look at all those cars and the crowd and the people and the legends of IndyCar racing – Penske and Andretti and all the folks that are going to be lined up – I think I'll be a little bit intimidated. Knowing who's driving the car and (with) Arrow McLaren behind it, I hope we can finish, and I hope the race finishes. I think we'll have a good day. … From 11 Sunday morning until 11:30 Sunday night, it’s going to be tremendous stress.”

Why does Hendrick feel Larson is the right person from NASCAR to do ‘The Double?’

Hendrick: “I think it takes a unique guy that’s driven a lot of different race cars. … I know Kyle Busch has wanted to do it, (but) I know none of my guys have mentioned it other than Kyle (Larson). I think his experience in every kind of car he's been in gives him the confidence that he can do it, and he wants to do it: it's something he's dreamed about.

“I think when you put the talent and the desire together, I think that's what's driving him, and I do think he's one of the greatest drivers that I've ever been with.”

