How helmet technology will help coaches and quarterbacks in 2024

Big changes are coming to college football in 2024. One is the recently-approved proposal to allow one player on a team to have direct communication with coaches. Quarterbacks are poised to benefit from this approval of additional technology.

Football Scoop had more on the story, quoting Notre Dame offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock on what the changes will mean:

“The kids like it because it keeps me from yelling at everybody else because I’ve got to talk to the quarterback,” Denbrock said two weeks before Notre Dame wrapped up its spring camp. “I think it’s got some advantages to it, some quick reminders to the quarterback once you get the play-call in, provided I’m not stuttering into the headset too much, I think helps them.

“Especially young quarterbacks. [Saying] ‘Hey, based on game plan let’s keep our eyes on the weakside’ or whatever it happens to be. Give them a little something to help them in their journey of getting the play executed the right way. I think that’s helpful, and I think getting them the play and the information as early as you can in the play-clock gives them the chance to settle in and get everybody else lined up.”

