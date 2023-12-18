Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels opts-out of LSU bowl game vs. Wisconsin

LSU quarterback and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels is ending his college career.

Daniels will opt-out of LSU's appearance in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin on Jan. 1, the quarterback announced on social media on Monday. In a video, Daniels said he is "proud to be a California Bayou boy" and signed off by saying "five out."

The decision to sit out was widely expected, as LSU finished the regular season 9-3 and was not in the New Year's Six picture. Daniels is expected to prepare for the NFL draft, where he could be a first round pick.

The LSU quarterback ends his college career coming off a record-setting season, as he led the nation in total offense, passing efficiency, points responsible for, and rushing yards per carry, and tied for the lead in touchdown passes (40) with Bo Nix. He completed 72.2% of his passes for 3,812 yards and had 1,134 rushing yards and 10 more scores on the ground, as he was the only player in the FBS with at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards. Against Florida on Nov. 11, Daniels became the first player in FBS history to throw for 350 yards and rush for over 200 yards in a single game. He finished with 606 (an SEC record) of LSU's 701 total yards in a 52-35 victory.

2023: Jayden Daniels, Louisiana State University

He also guided LSU to leading the FBS in scoring offense (46.4 points per game) and total offense (547.8 yards per game).

Daniels joined LSU in 2022 after spending the first three seasons of his college career with Arizona State. In five seasons with the Tigers and Sun Devils, Daniels threw for 12,750 yards and ran for 3,307 yards, the only player in FBS history to pass for 12,000 yards and rush for 3,000 yards. He had 89 passing touchdowns and 35 rushing touchdowns

With Daniels not playing against the Badgers on New Year's Day, the Tigers will likely to turn to Garrett Nussmeier at quarterback for the bowl game. He served as Daniels' backup during the regular season.

Contributing: Scooby Axson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jayden Daniels, Heisman Trophy winner, to skip LSU bowl game