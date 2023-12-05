Heisman Trophy finalists 2023: Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix, Bo Nix, Marvin Harrison selected

The Heisman Trophy finalists are in, and among them is LSU football's Jayden Daniels.

Joining the Tigers quarterback is Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. , Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

REQUIRED READING: LSU places billboard of Jayden Daniels in Las Vegas ahead of Pac-12 Championship Game

The three quarterback finalists are at least fifth-year seniors and on their second school: Daniels and Nix are in their fifth season, whereas Penix is in his sixth. Daniels transferred from Arizona State, Nix from Auburn and Penix from Indiana, all ahead of the 2022 season.

Harrison, a junior receiver, is the lone non-quarterback selected as a finalist. The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr. is also a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which is granted to the best receiver in the country.

Here's all to know about the 2023 Heisman Trophy and its finalists:

Who are the Heisman Trophy finalists in 2023?

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

2023 Heisman Trophy finalists' stats

Jayden Daniels: 236 of 327 passing (72.2%) for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns and four interceptions; 135 rushes for 1,134 yards (11.3 yards per carry) and 10 touchdowns

Bo Nix: 336 of 435 passing (77.2%) for 4,143 yards and 40 touchdowns to three interceptions; 53 rushes for 228 yards (4.3 ypc) and six touchdowns

Michael Penix Jr.: 307 of 466 passing (65.9%) for 4,218 yards and 33 touchdowns to nine interceptions; 29 rushes for minus-18 yards and three touchdowns

Marvin Harrison Jr.: 67 receptions for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns

Daniels passed for 3,812 yards with 40 touchdowns to four interceptions in 2023 for the 9-3 Tigers; he also rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 more scores. Penix led the country in passing yards (4,218) this season — ahead of No. 2 Nix and No. 3 Daniels — and had 33 touchdowns to nine interceptions. He also has two head-to-head victories over Nix and the Ducks.

Nix, who's headed to the Fiesta Bowl to face No. 23 Liberty, threw for 4,145 yards with 40 touchdowns to three interceptions, adding 228 rushing yards and six scores. Harrison, meanwhile, caught 67 passes for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.

REQUIRED READING: LSU football score prediction vs. Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl: Scouting report

Heisman Trophy odds 2023

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, Dec. 4

Jayden Daniels (-1400) Michael Penix Jr. (+900) Bo Nix (+2200) Marvin Harrison (+20000)

Daniels is the Heisman favorite, with Penix the projected runner-up and Nix in third. Harrison is projected a distant fourth in the race.

What time is the Heisman Trophy ceremony?

Date: Saturday, Dec. 9

Time: 7 p.m. ET

The Heisman Trophy ceremony takes place at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Dec. 9, at PlayStation Theatre in New York City.

What channel is the Heisman Trophy ceremony?

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

WATCH: Heisman Trophy ceremony live with Fubo

The Heisman Trophy ceremony will be aired live on ESPN, with streaming options for the ESPN app or Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Heisman Trophy finalists 2023: LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels picked