Heavy-hearted Indiana basketball mourns Bob Knights, wins exhibition game over Marian

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana basketball’s past hung over the court at Assembly Hall on Friday night in a 94-61 exhibition win over Marian.

The game opened with a moment of silence for former coach Bob Knight, who passed away at the age of 83 on Wednesday. The program celebrated Bob Knight’s legacy throughout the night with video tributes and condolences from various IU luminaries on the jumbotron.

Indiana’s current squad tried to put together a product the coach would be proud of while debuting the “RMK” patches they will wear the rest of the season.

More: Breaking the ice: Remembering Bob Knight’s impromptu return to Indiana's campus

The Hoosiers held Marian to 32.3% shooting and forced 15 turnovers with their length causing issues for an undersized-Knights team throughout the game. Xavier Johnson set the tone when he had a steal in the backcourt the first time they tried to bring the ball up the court.

The offense that looked very much like a work in progress in the previous exhibition against University of Indianapolis showed a bit more polish.

Sophomore Kel'el Ware had a game-high 20 points thanks to a big second half and added 11 rebounds. He was one of five players in double-digits alongside fellow starters Mackenzie Mgbako (15 points) and Malik Reneau (14 points).

Indiana consistently pushed the ball in transition and were more aggressive at the basket than they were a week ago. The Hoosiers finished the game with 27 fast break points and were 21 of 25 from the free throw line after going 11 of 20 as a team in the first exhibition.

Marian's hot-hand beyond the arc helped them hang around going into halftime. The Knights were 9 of 20 from 3-point range in the first half, but missed their first nine attempts after halftime. Their first 3-pointer of the half came with 3:06 left in the game.

Sophomore guard C.J. Gunn led the way for IU off the bench.

He had 11 points including a pair of 3-pointers and gave them instant energy every time he checked in. He threw down an alley-oop from Gabe Cubbs to give the Hoosiers their then-largest lead of the game at 68-41 with 13:13 to go in the game.

It brought the biggest ovation from the crowd outside the “Bobby, Bobby, Bobby” chants that broke out at halftime after a video played recapping Knight’s return to Assembly Hall in 2020.

He got the crowd on their feet again when he had a one-handed slam in the final seconds on the fast break.

More: Why Bob Knight’s practice visits were bittersweet for Indiana coach Mike Woodson

Indiana forward Kaleb Banks played after being limited in the preseason with a groin pull. He was in foul trouble in the first half, but got significant minutes after halftime. He looked comfortable at the basket working against double-teams and was an active defender even when pulled out to the perimeter.

He had 12 points and four rebounds.

The Hoosiers were without Payton Sparks, who suffered a lower body injury against Indy last week.

Indiana basketball's hosts Florida Gulf Coast on Tuesday , November 7 in the season-opener.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana basketball beats Marian in second exhibition game