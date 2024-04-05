Heat’s Tyler Herro travels with team to Houston, nearing return from foot injury

There was some good news following the Miami Heat’s painful 109-105 home loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

Heat guard Tyler Herro, who has not played since Feb. 23 because of a foot injury, traveled with the Heat to Houston following Thursday’s loss to the 76ers at Kaseya Center, according to a league source. The Heat faces the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Friday (8 p.m., Bally Sports Sun) on the back-end of a back-to-back set to begin its final trip of the regular season.

The trip includes three games: Friday against the Rockets, Sunday against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.

Herro, who missed his 20th straight game on Thursday, could make his return as soon as Friday in Houston.

During Herro’s 20-game absence, he has dealt with a hyperextended left knee that he has since recovered from but has continued to miss time because of right foot medial tendinitis.

Herro resumed on-court workouts last week after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection to treat his injured foot on March 15.

Herro’s return would add scoring and outside shooting to a rotation that needs it during the Heat’s late-season push to avoid the NBA’s play-in tournament. Miami entered Friday with the NBA’s 21st-ranked offensive rating for the season.

Herro, 24, has started in each of his 36 appearances this season. He’s averaging career-highs in points (20.8 per game) and assists (4.4 per game) while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 39.9 percent on 8.1 three-point attempts per game this season.

While Herro is moving closer to his return, it’s unclear whether Heat starting guard Terry Rozier will be able to play on Friday against the Rockets. He appeared to injure his knee late in Thursday’s loss, hobbling around the court in the final seconds.

“He banged knees,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said when asked about Rozier’s knee issue following Thursday’s loss. “We’ll just have to see how he feels when we get on to Houston. He said he feels fine. You don’t want to take anybody for their word until we get to Houston, see each other tomorrow morning. He’s tough.”

Rozier said after Thursday’s game regarding his knee injury: “I don’t know what happened. But I feel better now. So it’s good.”

Including Friday’s matchup against the Rockets, the Heat has six games left on its regular-season schedule.

The Heat will issue its injury report for Friday night’s game against the Rockets on Friday afternoon.

This story will be updated.