Heat’s Tyler Herro ramping up and producing after returning from foot injury: ‘I feel good’

Tyler Herro produced plenty of encouraging numbers for the Miami Heat in Tuesday night’s double-overtime road win against the Atlanta Hawks. But there was one number that stood out from the rest.

A career-high 48 minutes played.

In Herro’s third game back after missing 20 consecutive games because of a right foot injury, he played more minutes in Tuesday’s 117-111 double-overtime victory over the Hawks than in any other game in his five-year NBA career. Herro also recorded a team-high 33 points on 13-of-25 shooting from the field, 4-of-13 shooting from three-point range and 3-of-4 shooting from the foul line, five rebounds and four assists in the process.

“He was totally exhausted by that second overtime,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “He’s been cleared for everything. There hasn’t been a minutes restriction. But I’m going to hide and duck away from the training staff because we’re at this point where it’s by any means necessary.”

While playing 48 minutes just a few days after returning from an injury isn’t optimal, it did provide confirmation that Herro is already healthy enough to carry a heavy workload as the postseason approaches.

But whether Herro plays on the second night of the Heat’s back-to-back set on Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks at Kaseya Center is up in the air. Regardless of how many minutes Herro played Tuesday, the plan didn’t initially include playing both games of back-to-backs so soon after returning from a foot injury that was listed as right foot medial tendinitis.

The Heat will issue its injury report for Wednesday night’s game against the Mavericks on Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m hoping I feel up to playing tomorrow,” Herro said after Tuesday’s win in Atlanta. “I know they didn’t want me to play back-to-backs, but I’m open to it. So I just got to see how I feel tomorrow.”

Herro, 24, has not shown any signs of rust or limitations from the foot issue since returning from his six-week absence, averaging 23.7 points, five rebounds, 3.7 assists and 34.6 minutes per game while shooting 51 percent from the field and 8 of 24 (33.3 percent) from three-point range in his first three games back from injury.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean Herro’s foot problem is completely behind him. It remains something Herro and the Heat continues to treat and monitor.

“I feel good,” Herro said. “My foot is still a little sore. It’s tendinitis that I’m dealing with. So some days it will feel better than others, some days worse than others. I’m just trying to manage it. A lot of ice, a lot of treatment on off days and preparation for the game is just continuing to ramp up.”

With usual starters Duncan Robinson and Terry Rozier held out of Tuesday’s win because of injuries, Herro returned to the starting lineup against the Hawks after playing off the bench in his first two games back. Those two games as a reserve marked Herro’s first time playing off the bench since the 2022 playoffs — the same season that he was named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year.

“My teammates, my coaches trust me to step right back in,” Herro said after starting his first game since Feb. 23. “The preparation I put into it, I take that very seriously and I always have and I always will.”

Herro took the rehab process seriously, too, pushing forward despite setbacks and a few frustrating days along the way.

“It was tough,” Herro said. “Just being almost healthy, like my whole body was healthy except one part of my foot that just continued to linger on. Obviously, I wanted to be on the court. But just trying to stay positive and get healthy as soon as possible was my mindset throughout that time. I never figured I would be out for the season. So just trying to get back as quickly as possible was my thing.”

Now, Herro is back. And whether he plays Wednesday or not on the second night of the Heat’s back-to-back, Herro is already gearing up for the postseason after essentially missing the Heat’s entire playoff run to the NBA Finals last season with a hand injury.

“My preparation through the summer, through the beginning of the season is obviously for the playoffs,” Herro said. “I mean, everyone’s whole year is to ramp up for the playoffs. That’s the best time of the year, so just trying to ramp up and continue to stay healthy for that time.”

JOVIC, THE CENTER?

With Heat veteran Kevin Love easing his way back into the mix after recently returning from a bruised right heel, Nikola Jovic has played some minutes in Love’s usual backup center role in the past few games.

Jovic, who is also playing as the Heat’s starting power forward, logged a total of eight minutes at center in the two games leading up to Wednesday’s matchup against the Mavericks. The Heat has been outscored 21-15 during that small sample size.

With Jovic taking up some of the backup center minutes while starting center Bam Adebayo is on the bench, Love played only seven minutes in Sunday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers and six minutes in Tuesday’s win over the Hawks.

“I’m there kind of plugging those minutes for Kevin Love,” Jovic said after totaling 23 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday’s victory. “I think he’s still coming back from injury and I don’t think he’s at 100 percent, and I feel like I can sort of bring what he brings to the table. I can space the floor for Jimmy [Butler] and Tyler, and also be a great screener.”