Heat closes regular-season with win over Raptors, with play-in matchup vs. 76ers up next

The Miami Heat needed a win and some help on the final day of the regular season to avoid the NBA’s play-in tournament.

The Heat got the win, cruising to a 118-103 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday afternoon at Kaseya Center to close the regular season at 46-36.

But the Heat didn’t get the help it needed, as the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers also won on Sunday to keep the Heat in eighth place in the Eastern Conference and play-in tournament-bound for the second straight season.

The Heat will now travel to Philadelphia to take on the scorching 76ers in the East’s No. 7 vs. No. 8 play-in tournament on Wednesday (7 p.m., ESPN). The winner of that game will secure the East’s No. 7 playoff seed and face either the Milwaukee Bucks or New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs, while the loser will have to play a win-or-go home play-in game on Friday for the East’s No. 8 playoff seed.

A 76ers or Magic loss paired with the Heat’s win on Sunday would have moved Miami to No. 7 in position to host the first play-in game. A Magic loss and a 76ers or Pacers loss paired with the Heat’s win on Sunday would have moved the Heat up to sixth place in the East and out of the play-in tournament.

The Heat took care of its own business, closing Sunday’s first half on a huge 42-17 run to take full control of the game and enter halftime with a 21-point lead. Miami led by as many as 30 points in the second half.

The issue is the rest of the Heat needed to happen to move up in the standings and/or avoid the play-in tournament didn’t happen.

Five takeaways from the Heat’s win over the Raptors on Sunday:

The Heat is heading to the play-in tournament for the second straight season.

The Heat qualified for the playoffs as the East’s No. 8 seed through the play-in tournament last season on the way to making an improbable run to the NBA Finals before losing in the championship series to the Denver Nuggets. To make another deep playoff run this season, the Heat will again need to do it through the play-in tourney.

How is the play-in tournament structured? Here’s how it will go in the East ...

The 76ers will host the Heat in a play-in game on Wednesday The winner of this matchup earns the conference’s No. 7 playoff seed to face either the Bucks or Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.

The Chicago Bulls will host the Atlanta Hawks in another play-in game on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. The loser of this matchup is eliminated from playoff contention, while the winner of this game goes on the road to take on the loser of the No. 7 vs. No. 8 play-in game on Friday for the right to the conference’s No. 8 playoff seed and a first-round playoff matchup against the top-seeded Boston Celtics.

The Heat remained without Duncan Robinson and Terry Rozier, as uncertainty looms over Rozier’s status for the postseason.

Robinson (left facet syndrome) and Rozier (neck spasms) missed their fourth straight game for the Heat with their respective injuries.

While Robinson was at least upgraded to questionable on the Heat’s injury report for Sunday’s game before being ruled out, there’s some uncertainty surrounding Rozier’s status for the start of the postseason.

There’s still hope that Rozier will be ready in the coming days to be available for the start of the postseason, according to multiple sources, but he’s set to undergo further testing on his neck injury to determine his status. The Heat continues to label Rozier as day-to-day.

“He will not play today and that’s all I got for you,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said before Sunday’s game when asked whether Rozier will be back for the postseason. “We’ll give you an update when we get one, but he’s not ready to play today.”

Robinson has also been sidelined for the last week with his back issue, as the last time he played was in the Heat’s April 7 loss to the Pacers in Indianapolis.

“It’s been good for both of them,” Spoelstra said of the last week of recovery for Robinson and Rozier. “Both of those guys, their bodies will let us know. They’re making progress. I know how badly both of them want to be out here right now. But we’ll just continue to treat them.”

The only other Heat player unavailable Sunday was Josh Richardson, who will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder in early March.

Meanwhile, the Raptors were missing a chunk of their roster in the final game of their season. Toronto, who was eliminated from playoff contention a while ago, played without Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, Chris Boucher, D.J. Carton, Mouhamadou Gueye, Jakob Poeltl, Jontay Porter and Immanuel Quickley.

But unfortunately for the Heat, the regular-season finale did not end without a new injury to a rotation player.

Heat backup center Kevin Love exited Sunday’s game with 22.8 seconds left in the first quarter and did not return because of a left upper arm contusion and did not return.

Love recently returned from a bruised right heel that forced him to miss 14 straight games and now he’s dealing with a new injury entering the postseason.

After Love left the game on Sunday, the Heat used Thomas Bryant as its backup center against the Raptors. Bryant closed the win with 18 points and 10 rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench.

Love has established himself as an important part of the Heat’s rotation this season, providing positive minutes when starting center Bam Adebayo heads to the bench. The Heat entered Sunday outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per 100 possessions with Love on the court this season.

But Love’s status for the postseason now is up in the air after Sunday’s injury.

The rest of the Heat’s regulars played in the regular-season finale, but less minutes than usual.

With Robinson and Rozier again out, the Heat with the starting lineup Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic and Adebayo on Sunday for the fourth straight game.

Butler finished Sunday’s win with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 shooting from the foul line, five rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes.

Adebayo closed with 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field, six rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes.

Herro added 17 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field and 2-of-5 shooting on threes, six rebounds and eight assists in 30 minutes.

The Heat’s playoff roster is set.

With Sunday representing the final day of the NBA regular season and the final day for NBA teams to make personnel moves ahead of the playoffs, the Heat did not make any changes.

The Heat will enter the playoffs with a 15-man roster of Adebayo, Bryant, Butler, Herro, Haywood Highsmith, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Jovic, Love, Martin, Patty Mills, Josh Richardson, Duncan Robinson, Orlando Robinson, Rozier and Delon Wright.

But Sunday also marked the end of the season for Heat two-way contract players Jamal Cain, Cole Swider and Alondes Williams because two-way contract players are not eligible to take part in the playoffs. However, Cain, Swider and Williams are expected to remain around the Heat for the duration of its postseason run.