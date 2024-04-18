Hearts showed 'bravery' in historic Rangers win

Hearts Women manager Eva Olid says their 1-0 win over Rangers on Wednesday makes all their hard work this season worth it.

Katie Lockwood's goal earned Hearts their first ever win over Celtic, Rangers or Glasgow City, and Olid says she never doubted the day would come.

"It's something we believed would happen," she said.

"We are in really good shape. The first half they were much better than us, but at half-time we said we needed to be more brave, and I think we managed the second half well.

"We pressed higher, which helped. This arrived at a good time, because we want to be ambitious - it's a good step.

"We've had hard moments this season, and after the hard work, finally positive things."