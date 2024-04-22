Hearts result could help Rangers 'get back in groove'

Former Rangers defender Richard Foster says that the result was all that mattered after Philippe Clement's side beat Hearts 2-0 to set up a Scottish Cup final against Celtic.

Cyriel Dessers scored either side of half-time to end Rangers' three-game winless run and keep their hopes of a domestic treble alive.

"Quarter-finals and semi-finals of cups, who cares [how you play]?," Foster told the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"If Rangers go on to lift the trophy, no one will talk about a game that they scraped through.

"You want your team to perform at a high level consistently in a league campaign, but in the cup, it's all about getting into the next round.

"They did deserve to go through, but it was hugely important, because the pressure that losing today heaps on them would have been astronomical."

Foster also believes the result can help Clement's side move on from their recent league slump and challenge Celtic for the title.

"In terms of the performance [against Hearts], that was huge," Foster added. "They were okay against Dundee but Ross County were the better side. Ross County outplayed Rangers and that shouldn't be happening.

"They rectified that somewhat but they've still got to catch Celtic. They've now got five games in the league and the cup final to go.

"It could still be a hugely successful season for Rangers and they've got to try and get themselves back into the groove after this performance and result."

