Hearts fans have seen this movie before - McGowan

Former Hearts defender Ryan McGowan says the Tynecastle side's Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Rangers was a missed opportunity.

Steven Naismith's side went into the game having lost just one of their previous seven games, while Rangers had lost to Ross County and drawn with Dundee in the week before the tie.

However, Cyriel Dessers' early goal put Philippe Clement's side in control, and the Nigeria international scored again in the second half to knock Hearts out.

"That early goal definitely settled Rangers down and got them into that groove," McGowan told the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"But with Hearts, the way they've been playing, the players they've got, the season that they've had, it was a real opportunity for them to go down and put a marker out there and really give it a proper good go.

"Kind of like what Aberdeen had done on Saturday against Celtic - give it a real effort and a real go.

"I think a lot of Hearts fans will probably be coming back from the game being a bit like 'it was a good performance but we've seen this movie before'."

