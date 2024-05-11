Head coach Dan Campbell not at Lions rookie minicamp

All the rookies were in Allen Park for the first day of Detroit Lions rookie minicamp, but there was someone missing. Head coach Dan Campbell was not in attendance for the event, and will miss the entire weekend.

Campbell is missing due to personal reasons that were not disclosed by Lions staff. Assistant head coach Scottie Montgomery took more control of the offense in team drills, aided by the fact he had just two rookies at his position group.

Special assistant Chris Spielman was more visible on the practice fields interacting with players, as was senior personnel exec John Dorsey.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire