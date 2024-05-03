Hatchet track teams run on Senior Night

May 3—The Washington Hatchet boys and girls track team hosted Senior Night at the new Hatchet Hollow facilities on Thursday, as North and South Knox also competed.

In the boys' event, South Knox was first with 123 points, Washington second with 33 points and North Knox with third with 15 points.

"It was a great senior night at Hatchet Hollow. I can't express how much the track program appreciates the new track and facilities. Even though we have a very small boys' team this season, many of our athletes have had PR's. Our two seniors, Cameron Cook and Eli Rayman, had some great times once again tonight. They have been good captains for the team. We will miss them next season," said coach Tim Baxter. "We look forward to PAC Conference and Sectionals as we close out our track season. "

The 3200 relay team of Anthony Hernandez, Brody Wilson, Nick Wright and Eli Rayman was first with 9:01.6. Wilson was first in the 800 with a with 2:11.6.

In the 100, Cameron Cook took third with :11.7, while Anthony Hernandez was second in the 1600 with 5:16.3. The 4x100 relay team of Rayman, Chris St. Cois, Dominic Mattingly and Cook was second with a :48.18.8. The 4x4 Relay team of Hernandez, Wilson, Mattingly and Rayman were second with a 3:44.6. Mattingly took third in long jump with a with jump of 18'1.

In the 200, Rayman was third with a :23.6 and Cook took fourth. Wright was fourth in the 3200. Jack Gilley took fourth in discus and Trey Tucker was fourth in high jump.

In the girls' part of the event Thursday, the Lady Hatchets track and field team also honored seven seniors in a tri-meet. Only two and a half points separated first and second place team scores with South Knox getting 69 points, Washington 66.5 and North Knox 30.5.

"Our seniors consist of five competing athletes and two managers this year. Our team is better because of their leadership, discipline and their overall character they each possess. They lead by example and have left a positive mark on our track and field family. We are forever grateful for Adda Conder, Alejandra Gomez-Moreno, Bree Browning, Cassie Dillon, Molly Jones and managers Destiny Colvin and Larissa Armes," said WHS coach Kristin McGuire.

Jones stood out at her last home meet at Hatchet Hollow. Jones obtained three career bests. She snatched new PB's in both hurdle races. Jones was first in the 300m hurdles in 49.9 and second in 100m hurdles in 17.2. Her 4'8 jump in high jump finished her second and she was part of the new PR in the 4x4 running anchor with a PR split of 1:03 that finished the relay team second.

Conder finished her regular season with a PR in 300m hurdles that earned points for third. She also finished third in the 100m hurdles. Bree Browning continued to earn points for our team by throwing her disc into 4th place at 80'8". Browning also helped the 4x1 team cross the line with a new PB. Dillon was part of the 4x8 team finishing first. The last competing senior, Gomez-Moreno finished third in the 3200m run to wrap up her regular season.

Junior Jasara Turner continues to improve as the season winds down. Turner hit a new PB in long jump 16'8.5 that put her in first place. Turner was also part of the PB the 4x1 team received and crossed the line third in both the 100m dash :13.7 and the 200m in :28.4. Freshman Genesis Gomez-Moreno achieved a PB in the 400m dash in 1:06 along with a new split in the 4x4 in 1:04. Lexi Nalin also helped the 4x4 earn a new PR time. Another freshman, Keyla Gutierrez finished second with a PB in the 800m in 2:55.

Sophomore Kapri Granger continues to be in the scoring column and achieve top placements. Granger finished first in the 100m hurdles in :17.0 and soared over the bar in pole vault at 9'6 finishing first. Granger ran anchor for the new PB for the 4x1 team and had a PB and second place finish in the 300m hurdles in :54.95. Another sophomore, Ally Decker had a nice regular season finish in the 1600m with a 15 second PR finishing second in 6:14. Decker was also part of the first place finish with the 4x8. Paige Dills finished first in the 3200m run and was also part of the 4x8 team. Ayla Owens helped both the 4x8 and 4x4 relay teams place along with tying forsecond place in pole vault clearing 7'6.

The Lady Hatchets will travel to Tell City on Tuesday for Conference.