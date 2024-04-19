Hartselle's Rutherford wins at national powerlifting event

Apr. 19—NEW ORLEANS — Hartselle High School senior Stratton Rutherford came away successful this past weekend at a powerlifting event in New Orleans.

Competing in the United States Powerlifting Association High School Nationals, Rutherford won his age and weight class of 18-19 years old and 181.9 pounds, finishing the day with a squat of 391 pounds, bench of 275.6 pounds, deadlift of 501.5 pounds and a total of 1168.10 pounds.

Rutherford has been competing in powerlifting events since his sophomore year and holds three state records in USPA for 13-15 JR at 165.3 KGs and four state records in World Raw Powerlifting Federation for 16-17 JR at 181.9 pounds, For the USPA his records are a bench of 192.9 pounds, a deadlift of 380.3 pounds and a total of 898.40 pounds. His WRPF records are a squat of 385.8 pounds, a bench of 275.6 pounds, a deadlift of 468.5 pounds and a total of 1129.9 pounds.

View our Print Replica