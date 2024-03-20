Harry Kane’s hidden £7,000 Chingford statue finally revealed

The Harry Kane statue has sat dormant for years - Big Issue/Waltham Forest Council/Sculpture Machine Ltd

The first photographs of a secret statue of England captain Harry Kane, which has sat dormant for years, have been revealed.

Under the headline ‘Waste of money or fitting tribute?’, The Big Issue magazine has published a series of pictures of an immortalised Kane sitting on a bench in football kit while resting a ball on his knee.

The statue has been sat in storage because Waltham Forest Council, which allocated £7,200 for the sculpture of the Chingford-raised footballer, has been unable to find a suitable location. Last month, the council published a set of “tactical management actions” to cut spending by £18 million.

There had previously been plans to place the statue on a platform at Chingford Overground Station, but this was rejected following a risk assessment by Transport for London.

Cllr Emma Best, who is the leader of Waltham Forest Conservatives, said that “hours and hours” had been spent trying to find a place to honour a player who is both England and Tottenham’s all-time record goalscorer.

A spokesperson for Kane has said that they were “really excited” about the statue and that they hoped that a location could be found in the coming months. “It is what he deserves,” the spokesperson told the BBC.

“The location of the statue is really important to us and like Emma said we are having some issues at the moment, but when we get it right, we will be happy to go.”

Daniel Levy, the Tottenham chairman, has said that he hopes Kane will one day also be honoured with a statue outside the stadium of a club he first joined as an academy player in 2004.

Kane, who turned down the offer of a contract extension at Tottenham, was sold to Bayern Munich last summer for €100 million (£85.4m) and has since enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career, scoring 37 goals in 35 matches for the German champions.

He is currently training with Gareth Southgate’s England squad in Burton ahead of their friendly on Saturday at Wembley against Brazil and is due to lead Bayern’s attack in the Champions League quarter-finals against Arsenal next month.

When asked last year about the prospect of a statue, Kane told Sky Sports: “A statue is a statue, it’s not something that’s going to make or break my career.”

After being born in Walthamstow, Kane attended Larkswood Primary Academy in Chingford and then Chingford Foundation School, where the former England captain David Beckham was also educated.

Kane played for the local team Ridgeway Rovers before joining Tottenham via a brief spell in the Arsenal academy, where he was released. “Most of my family were Spurs fans and I grew up 15 minutes from the ground, so I was always going to be a Spurs fan,” said Kane.

According to The Big Issue, the images of the Kane statue were supplied to Waltham Forest Council by the Rugby-based firm Sculpture Machine.

Waltham Forest Council confirmed that the first published pictures of the Kane statue are genuine. “Community Ward Funding projects are suggested by residents and approved by ward councillors,” said a council spokesperson.

“Each year there is clear guidance on what can and cannot receive Community Ward Funding, dependent on the corresponding theme. All ward councillors must unanimously approve projects to receive Community Ward Funding.”

Numerous legendary footballers and managers have been honoured with statues, typically outside football stadiums or where they grew up, but it is unusual for such a tribune to be commissioned while they are still playing.

Kane celebrated his 30th birthday last year and, with 62 goals in 89 international games, is one of England’s greatest-ever strikers.

He has never been part of a trophy-winning team, however, following defeats in the Champions League and European Championship finals with Tottenham and England.

