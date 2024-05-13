Harry Kane confident of full fitness for Euro 2024 despite back injury

Harry Kane injured his back playing for Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid

Harry Kane is confident that he will be fully fit and in the best possible shape for England’s European Championship campaign, despite missing Bayern Munich’s penultimate game of the season through injury.

Striker Kane suffered a back injury that forced him off during Bayern’s heartbreaking Champions League semi-final defeat by Real Madrid.

The 30-year-old was not part of Bayern’s squad for their final home game of the season on Sunday, a 2-0 victory over Wolfsburg, and it is not yet known whether he will be fit to face Hoffenheim in the final game of the Bundesliga campaign on Saturday.

But, regardless of his involvement against Hoffenheim, sources close to Kane insist his injury lay-off is largely precautionary and that he will “100 per cent” be fit for Euro 2024, assuming he does not not suffer any fresh injuries.

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel came under fire for taking Kane off in the 85th minute against Real, with his team leading, before the German side’s late collapse.

But Tuchel said afterwards that Kane had been unable to continue because of a back problem and it is that injury that kept him out of the Wolfsburg match.

Kane, however, did attend Bayern’s final home game of the season, along with his wife and children who joined him on the pitch for the traditional lap of appreciation.

Kane and his family were at Bayern's final home game of the season against Wolfsburg - Getty Images/Stefan Matzke

In a message on social media, Kane said: “A massive thanks to our fans who have made me and my family feel so welcome and at home this season. Was great to spend a nice moment with the family on the pitch and thank our incredible home fans after a good win. We’ll look to finish on a high note next weekend.”

While Kane’s season finished in disappointment with Bayern, England manager Gareth Southgate will be delighted to have him fit and available for the start of his preparations for the European Championship.

Kane would have missed England’s first of two warm-up games, against Bosnia on June 3, had Bayern made the Champions League final, but he should now be available for that game and the send-off friendly against Iceland at Wembley on June 7.

England travel to their training base in Germany on June 10, ahead of their opening game of the Euros against Serbia on June 16.

Kane has scored an incredible 44 goals in his first season for Bayern and has netted 48 times for club and country during this campaign.

