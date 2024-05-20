Harry Higgs eagles 18 to force playoff, wins 2024 AdventHealth Championship in KC
It took some extra drama on Sunday night — and a fantastic finish down to the 18th hole and beyond — but Harry Higgs outlasted Tanner Gore in a playoff to win the 2024 AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club.
Higgs’ best rounds came as the weekend progressed. After shooting a one-under 71 in Round 1, he went 67-65-66 the rest of the way. That put him in a tie with Gore, who shot a steady 68-65-67-69.
Well that, and an eagle on 18.
“I mean, I had some very, very fortunate things happen there toward the end,” Higgs said afterward. “But thrilled to get it done here.”
Gore bogeyed the 17th and later parred the 18th, finishing 19-under through four rounds. Higgs, two back entering the last hole, was even on the back-nine until the dramatic 18th, when he holed out from 83 yards, flung his club in the air in celebration and emphatically high-fived his caddy.
Down to the wire @harryhiggs1991 shares the co-lead after an eagle hole-out on No. 18. Tanner Gore has one hole to go @AHChampGolf1. pic.twitter.com/mYfbxSg7wf
— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) May 19, 2024
Higgs, who grew up in Overland Park as a Blue Valley North grad, won with a birdie on the par-5 18th, which was replayed for the playoff. It was his second win on the Korn Ferry Tour, his first coming back in 2019.
“Five years ago I finished second here,” Higgs said after the final round. “I definitely had— I had that on my mind. I was really, really wanting to win here. Winning is really, really difficult. Just on a personal note, I am very, very fulfilled right now. This (stuff) has been hard.“
Here are the results from the final round of the Korn Ferry Tour’s AdventHealth Championship...
Korn Ferry Tour AdventHealth Championship
Sunday, in Kansas City; at Blue Hills Country Club
Final round, par 72
(x-won on 1st playoff hole)
(-19)
x-Harry Higgs...71-67-65-66—269
Tanner Gore...68-65-67-69—269
(-18)
Dalton Ward...69-69-68-64—270
(-17)
Brandon Harkins...70-70-64-67—271
Matt McCarty...70-65-72-64—271
Daniel Summerhays...67-71-65-68—271
Vince Whaley...65-72-66-68—271
(-16)
Quade Cummins...69-66-68-69—272
Noah Goodwin...67-69-69-67—272
(-15)
Chandler Blanchet...70-67-68-68—273
Zecheng Dou...69-67-68-69—273
Brendon Jelley ...71-65-67-70—273
Augusto Nunez...71-68-66-68—273
Seth Reeves...69-69-68-67—273
(-14)
Sam Bennett...73-65-67-69—274
Etienne Papineau...69-71-64-70—274
Kevin Roy...71-68-67-68—274
Braden Thornberry...69-69-65-71—274
Kyle Westmoreland...68-66-68-72—274
(-13)
Brandon Crick...71-68-65-71—275
Steven Fisk...71-68-67-69—275
Van Holmgren...72-68-64-71—275
RJ Manke...69-68-67-71—275
Chris Naegel...71-66-69-69—275
Thomas Rosenmueller...74-66-68-67—275
(-12)
Jorge Fernandez-Valdes...67-71-65-73—276
Jamie Lovemark...69-69-69-69—276
Trent Phillips...71-65-68-72—276
Joe Weiler...67-72-72-65—276
(-11)
Ricky Castillo...69-69-69-70—277
Taylor Dickson...71-66-67-73—277
William Mouw...69-69-69-70—277
Aldrich Potgieter...72-65-72-68—277
Jacob Solomon...68-69-69-71—277
Danny Walker...72-68-68-69—277
(-10)
Zach Bauchou...68-69-68-73—278
Alistair Docherty...65-66-73-74—278
Cooper Dossey...66-69-68-75—278
Carter Jenkins...67-67-72-72—278
Jeffrey Kang...69-71-69-69—278
Nelson Lautaro Ledesma...73-66-71-68—278
S.Y. Noh...67-66-70-75—278
Doc Redman...70-67-69-72—278
Ross Steelman...68-72-68-70—278
Sudarshan Yellamaraju...71-67-70-70—278
(-9)
Brian Campbell...69-71-72-67—279
Davis Chatfield...70-68-71-70—279
Cristobal Del Solar...69-69-69-72—279
Ryan Gerard...66-66-73-74—279
Russell Knox...71-69-69-70—279
Garett Reband...69-68-69-73—279
Kevin Velo...68-70-73-68—279
(-8)
Yi Cao...68-69-72-71—280
Bo Hoag...71-69-69-71—280
Connor Howe...73-65-71-71—280
Rick Lamb...68-68-73-71—280
Spencer Levin...71-69-67-73—280
Mitchell Meissner...69-68-75-68—280
Robert Streb...69-71-72-68—280
(-7)
Wil Bateman...69-67-76-69—281
Jonathan Byrd...68-69-70-74—281
Trevor Cone...70-69-73-69—281
Joshua Creel...69-68-71-73—281
Joey Garber...72-68-72-69—281
Kyle Jones...68-72-74-67—281
KK Limbhasut...70-69-72-70—281
Kaito Onishi...68-70-74-69—281
(-6)
Jeff Overton...64-69-70-79—282
Jeremy Paul...68-70-72-72—282
(-5)
Fred Biondi...69-71-66-77—283
Ryan Blaum...67-69-70-77—283
Grant Hirschman...72-68-70-73—283
Rob Oppenheim...71-68-73-71—283
Austin Smotherman...70-70-72-71—283
John VanDerLaan...69-71-73-70—283
Griffin Wood...64-74-72-73—283
(-4)
Emilio Gonzalez...69-69-73-73—284
(-3)
Paul Haley II...68-68-74-75—285
(Even)
Tommy Gainey...69-71-73-75—288
(+1)
Brian Stuard...70-69-77-73—289