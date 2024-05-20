Harry Higgs eagles 18 to force playoff, wins 2024 AdventHealth Championship in KC

It took some extra drama on Sunday night — and a fantastic finish down to the 18th hole and beyond — but Harry Higgs outlasted Tanner Gore in a playoff to win the 2024 AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club.

Higgs’ best rounds came as the weekend progressed. After shooting a one-under 71 in Round 1, he went 67-65-66 the rest of the way. That put him in a tie with Gore, who shot a steady 68-65-67-69.

Well that, and an eagle on 18.

“I mean, I had some very, very fortunate things happen there toward the end,” Higgs said afterward. “But thrilled to get it done here.”

Gore bogeyed the 17th and later parred the 18th, finishing 19-under through four rounds. Higgs, two back entering the last hole, was even on the back-nine until the dramatic 18th, when he holed out from 83 yards, flung his club in the air in celebration and emphatically high-fived his caddy.

Down to the wire @harryhiggs1991 shares the co-lead after an eagle hole-out on No. 18. Tanner Gore has one hole to go @AHChampGolf1. pic.twitter.com/mYfbxSg7wf — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) May 19, 2024

Higgs, who grew up in Overland Park as a Blue Valley North grad, won with a birdie on the par-5 18th, which was replayed for the playoff. It was his second win on the Korn Ferry Tour, his first coming back in 2019.

“Five years ago I finished second here,” Higgs said after the final round. “I definitely had— I had that on my mind. I was really, really wanting to win here. Winning is really, really difficult. Just on a personal note, I am very, very fulfilled right now. This (stuff) has been hard.“

Gary Burnison, Korn Ferry CEO, left, and Mayor Quinton Lucas, right, present the check to Harry Higgs, who won the AdventHealth Championship on Sunday at Blue Hills Country Club.

Here are the results from the final round of the Korn Ferry Tour’s AdventHealth Championship...

Korn Ferry Tour AdventHealth Championship

Sunday, in Kansas City; at Blue Hills Country Club

Final round, par 72

(x-won on 1st playoff hole)

(-19)

x-Harry Higgs...71-67-65-66—269

Tanner Gore...68-65-67-69—269

(-18)

Dalton Ward...69-69-68-64—270

(-17)

Brandon Harkins...70-70-64-67—271

Matt McCarty...70-65-72-64—271

Daniel Summerhays...67-71-65-68—271

Vince Whaley...65-72-66-68—271

(-16)

Quade Cummins...69-66-68-69—272

Noah Goodwin...67-69-69-67—272

(-15)

Chandler Blanchet...70-67-68-68—273

Zecheng Dou...69-67-68-69—273

Brendon Jelley ...71-65-67-70—273

Augusto Nunez...71-68-66-68—273

Seth Reeves...69-69-68-67—273

(-14)

Sam Bennett...73-65-67-69—274

Etienne Papineau...69-71-64-70—274

Kevin Roy...71-68-67-68—274

Braden Thornberry...69-69-65-71—274

Kyle Westmoreland...68-66-68-72—274

(-13)

Brandon Crick...71-68-65-71—275

Steven Fisk...71-68-67-69—275

Van Holmgren...72-68-64-71—275

RJ Manke...69-68-67-71—275

Chris Naegel...71-66-69-69—275

Thomas Rosenmueller...74-66-68-67—275

(-12)

Jorge Fernandez-Valdes...67-71-65-73—276

Jamie Lovemark...69-69-69-69—276

Trent Phillips...71-65-68-72—276

Joe Weiler...67-72-72-65—276

(-11)

Ricky Castillo...69-69-69-70—277

Taylor Dickson...71-66-67-73—277

William Mouw...69-69-69-70—277

Aldrich Potgieter...72-65-72-68—277

Jacob Solomon...68-69-69-71—277

Danny Walker...72-68-68-69—277

(-10)

Zach Bauchou...68-69-68-73—278

Alistair Docherty...65-66-73-74—278

Cooper Dossey...66-69-68-75—278

Carter Jenkins...67-67-72-72—278

Jeffrey Kang...69-71-69-69—278

Nelson Lautaro Ledesma...73-66-71-68—278

S.Y. Noh...67-66-70-75—278

Doc Redman...70-67-69-72—278

Ross Steelman...68-72-68-70—278

Sudarshan Yellamaraju...71-67-70-70—278

(-9)

Brian Campbell...69-71-72-67—279

Davis Chatfield...70-68-71-70—279

Cristobal Del Solar...69-69-69-72—279

Ryan Gerard...66-66-73-74—279

Russell Knox...71-69-69-70—279

Garett Reband...69-68-69-73—279

Kevin Velo...68-70-73-68—279

(-8)

Yi Cao...68-69-72-71—280

Bo Hoag...71-69-69-71—280

Connor Howe...73-65-71-71—280

Rick Lamb...68-68-73-71—280

Spencer Levin...71-69-67-73—280

Mitchell Meissner...69-68-75-68—280

Robert Streb...69-71-72-68—280

(-7)

Wil Bateman...69-67-76-69—281

Jonathan Byrd...68-69-70-74—281

Trevor Cone...70-69-73-69—281

Joshua Creel...69-68-71-73—281

Joey Garber...72-68-72-69—281

Kyle Jones...68-72-74-67—281

KK Limbhasut...70-69-72-70—281

Kaito Onishi...68-70-74-69—281

(-6)

Jeff Overton...64-69-70-79—282

Jeremy Paul...68-70-72-72—282

(-5)

Fred Biondi...69-71-66-77—283

Ryan Blaum...67-69-70-77—283

Grant Hirschman...72-68-70-73—283

Rob Oppenheim...71-68-73-71—283

Austin Smotherman...70-70-72-71—283

John VanDerLaan...69-71-73-70—283

Griffin Wood...64-74-72-73—283

(-4)

Emilio Gonzalez...69-69-73-73—284

(-3)

Paul Haley II...68-68-74-75—285

(Even)

Tommy Gainey...69-71-73-75—288

(+1)

Brian Stuard...70-69-77-73—289