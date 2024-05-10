Harrison Phillips sees departure of Kirk Cousins as a ‘huge loss’

When the Vikings and Kirk Cousins parted ways, people knew some of that leadership would be missed. Speaking on NFL Network, Vikings defensive lineman Harrison Phillips spoke to NFL Network about it.

“There is going to be a huge loss. One of the most humble guys that I’ve ever been around. To ask one person to fill that void is probably not probable. . .”

Phillips also discussed how while the team has no abundance of All-Pro players or Pro Bowlers, they make up for it with the character each position is loaded with. He credits coaches Kevin O’Connell and Brian Flores for those developments on the team.

“What we’re going to do is we’re going to have a great leadership team, which we’ve already seen.”

Phillips mentioned he has seen what Sam Darnold can do up close both in the NFL and in college after playing against him in both. Rookie minicamp is opening up so it will also give the staff and players a chance to see what J.J. McCarthy is capable of when it comes to leading this team early on.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire