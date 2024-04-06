Harrison Ingram lands NIL deal with KFC

In his one season so far with North Carolina, forward Harrison Ingram has won over the hearts of Tar Heels’ fans with an impressive season. After spending the first two years at Stanford, Ingram opted to head to Chapel Hill and made an immediate impact.

And now, ahead of a big decision for Ingram on whether or not to head to the NBA or stay at North Carolina, he’s signed a new NIL deal.

Ingram took to Instagram to announce that he had signed a partnership with a popular fast-food chain — KFC. The video shows Ingram’s partnership with the company as the slogan #FingerLickingGood Buckets takes center stage:

It makes sense as Ingram was dropping buckets in his first year with the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill.

Ingram averaged 12.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 43 percent from the field. If Ingram does decide to return for another season, it would be a HUGE boot for the Tar Heels’ lineup which is losing both Armando Bacot and Cormac Ryan.

