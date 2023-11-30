Harrison Ingram continues to shine as a transfer

This season has started on the right note for the UNC men’s basketball program, starting the season 6-1 after a big win against Tennessee.

One of the key reasons for the shift in play from last year to this season is transfer standout Harrison Ingram. The Stanford forward has been a phenomenal addition to the team, contributing offensively and defensively and becoming a vocal leader late in ball games.

In the Wednesday night victory over Tennessee, Ingram tied for most minutes played for UNC, logging his second most this season 38 minutes played. In those 38 minutes, Ingram filled the stat sheet; finishing with 20 points and six rebounds.

Following the win, Ingram was all smiles, talking with the media about his improvements this season.

“My freshman, and sophomore year I was a little cocky and didn’t think I need anything to work on,” Ingram said. “Then going back to watching film, breaking down my jump shot, getting more lift in my jump shot. Worked with a lot of different shooting coaches. Being more confident in my game, Coach Davis gives me the confidence.”

Ingram also spoke on Tennessee’s attempt at a comeback and how they stayed posed.

“Older guys keeping everyone calm. We knew they were a good team, we not going to beat them by 40. They going to make their runs back just like we would.”

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire