Harrison Butker's 57-yard field goal cuts 49ers lead to 10-6

The Chiefs have cut into the 49ers lead with a Harrison Butker field goal, and now trail 10-6 midway through the third quarter of Super Bowl LVIII.

Starting with the ball at their own 14-yard line, Patrick Mahomes got things going with an 11-yard completion to Travis Kelce on the right side. It was Kelce’s third reception of the game after he had just one for 1 yard in the first half.

A short screen play and a short run by Isiah Pacheco set up third-and-4, which Mahomes converted with a 4-yard scramble on the left.

Mahomes then fooled nearly everybody when he kept it on a fake handoff to Clyde Edwards-Helaire and gained 22 yards to the San Francisco 43. That was the longest run of the game for either team so far.

Pacheco started the next set of downs with a 2-yard rush but Mahomes was pressured and tossed it away on second down to set up third-and-8.

Two fans rushed the field during the third-down play, but interference was not called as Mahomes hit Mecole Hardman for a 2-yard gain. The fans were quickly tackled and escorted off the field up the tunnel.

The snap was high on Butker’s 57-yard attempt and the kick looked awkward off Butker’s foot, but it sailed through the uprights to make the score 10-6, San Francisco.

Butker has now set a record for the longest field goal in Super Bowl history, erasing Jake Moody’s record of 55 yards that lasted just over a quarter.