Harrington hits shot from knees, explains club choice on social media

Golf Channel
After hitting his drive well left on the par-5 16th hole in Round 1 of the Texas Children's Houston Open, Padraig Harrington played a peculiar second shot.

His ball nestled underneath tree limbs, Harrington took out a 5-wood, went to his knees, and expertly slapped out.

He would make par on the hole en route to an even-par 70. Afterwards, he took to social media — which he does often to share tips with the public — to explain his club choice.