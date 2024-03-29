Harrington hits shot from knees, explains club choice on social media
After hitting his drive well left on the par-5 16th hole in Round 1 of the Texas Children's Houston Open, Padraig Harrington played a peculiar second shot.
His ball nestled underneath tree limbs, Harrington took out a 5-wood, went to his knees, and expertly slapped out.
Padraig Harrington hits an incredible recovery shot from his knees back into the 16th fairway.
: Golf Channel & @peacock | @TCHouOpen pic.twitter.com/XlUU8Kuzfu
— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) March 28, 2024
He would make par on the hole en route to an even-par 70. Afterwards, he took to social media — which he does often to share tips with the public — to explain his club choice.
Ended up making my par. Use a 5 wood if possible for this as you’re less likely to snag the heel and it takes the shank out of play. #paddysgolftips. https://t.co/pBYV9pKJKI
— Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) March 29, 2024